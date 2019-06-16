Columbia woman killed in a three vehicle collision

0 Shares

Campbellsville, Ky. (June 14, 2019) – Trooper Jason Warriner is investigating a three vehicle fatal collision that occurred on June 13th, 2019 at approximately 4:08 pm EST limits of Campbellsville on KY 55 south. Preliminary investigations determine that 34 year old Fazliddin Bozorov of Brooklyn New York was operating a north bound 2018 Volvo Truck on KY 55 when he struck a 2003 Jeep Wrangler being operated by 42 year old Dawn Miles of Columbia, who was stopped in a construction zone. Miles vehicle overturned and struck a 2007 Chevy Silverado being operated by 60 year old Jeffrey Hubbard of New Albany, Indiana. Miles’ and Hubbard’s vehicles both caught fire. Miles was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Taylor County Coroner. Hubbard, along with a passenger in his vehicle, 30 year old Steven Hubbard of New Albany, Indiana, were not injured. Bozorov was arrested and charged with reckless homicide, failure to render aid, reckless driving, and failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance. Bozorov was lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center. Tpr. Warriner was assisted at the scene by other KSP personnel, Campbellsville Police Department, Taylor County Sheriff’s Department, Campbellsville/Taylor County EMS, the State Hwy Department, and Campbellsville/Taylor County Fire and Rescue.