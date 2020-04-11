0 Shares

Comas Clay Vinson, 73, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, April 10th, at his home.

Comas was born in Monroe County, KY, on December 18, 1946, a son of the late Eva (Hackett) Vinson and Homer Tommy Lee.

He was retired from Dollar General at Scottsville, KY. He attended World Wide Ministries.

On March 4, 2006, he married Emma Jean (Lynn) Vinson, who survives, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Comas is survived by a daughter, Connie Marie Severe, of Burkesville, KY;

two step daughters, Deantha Denise Kingery, of Tompkinsville, KY; Edith Marie Walker, of Tompkinsville, KY; a step son, David Franklin Lynn, of Tompkinsville, KY; 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Comas is also survived by two sisters, Betty Isenberg, of Tompkinsville, KY; and Sara Turner, of Tompkinsville, and a brother, Travis Vinson, of Bugtussle, KY.

Other than his parents he is preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Gray and Donald Ray Vinson.

Due to current situations all services will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

