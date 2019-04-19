0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Friday, April 19, 2019

The Barren County Agriculture Department Greenhouse Sales are open and ready for business. Different types of Tomatoes, Peppers, Cabbage, Cauliflower, Broccoli, Cucumbers, Squash, Brussels Sprouts and Eggplant. Different type of flowers and hanging baskets are for sale also. The greenhouse is located directly behind the high school and is open Monday through Friday from 8AM to 3PM until May 15.

Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church will hold Good Friday Services tonight at 6:30PM. The pastor is Brother Jamie Thompson.

The Barren County Courthouse will close at 11:30AM today for the State Observed Good Friday Holiday. KSP will not be doing written test. We will re-open this Monday, April 22 at 8:00AM.

The Pleasant Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate their Pastor William Bradley Lewis 50th anniversary this Saturday, April 20 at 2PM at the Bunche Center with a reception and a message from Dr. E A Duke and Owens Chapel Church. On Sunday, April 21 at the 11AM service, Pastor Ray Stewart with Queens Chapel Church and Pleasant Union Church will be the guests.

This Saturday April 20 from 10AM to 12PM the City of Horse Cave will partner with Horse Cave Baptist Church, Horse Cave 1st Baptist Church, Friendship Baptist Church, and The Way Church to present the 2nd Annual Horse Cave Community Easter Egg Hunt! The event was a huge success last year and will be even better this time around. There will be music, food, prizes, activity booths, and over 10,000 eggs to hunt. The event will be held on the field beside 31-W where the Owens Hotel once stood. Come be part of this incredible community gathering!

The annual Parks and Recreation Easter Egg Hunt will be this Saturday, April 20 at Beaver Creek Park. This year we are partnering with T.J Samson to bring you an EGGcellent time! There will be multiple prizes given away and over 10,000 eggs to be found, all stuffed with candy!! The First Hunt begins at 1:00 pm. This event is free of charge for kids ages walking – 10 yrs old. If you have any questions please call our office at 651-3811.

Passover Seder Banquet will be this Saturday, April 20 at 5PM at Knicely Conference Center in Bowling Green. Join us as for a full meal and music, as we recount the Passover through the Haggadah, an interactive telling of the Passover story. The Passover Seder will be led by Jonathan Sacks, who comes from a family with 19 generations of Rabbis. All people are welcome regardless of background or belief. To register, call Deborah Morgan at 270-670-6781 or download a registration form at www.hopeinmessiah.org.

Sunrise Services will be at 7AM this Sunday at the Free Bethel General Baptist Church, located at 10th and Broadway in Cave City. Following the service there will be a guest speaker and breakfast prepared by the men and an Easter Egg Hunt for the children.

Lick Branch Cumberland Presbyterian Church located at 7318 Lecta-Kino Road will celebrate Easter with Sunrise Services this Sunday at 7:00 AM, followed by a fellowship breakfast. There will be no Sunday School or 11:00 AM service. Everyone is invited to join in the worship of the risen Christ. Pastor is Bro. B. J. Childress.

Center United Methodist Church will have Easter Sunday Services this Sunday at 11AM. The choir will present “Jesus Is Alive”. Brother Neil Jeffries is the pastor. All are welcome to join us in celebrating our Risen Savior!

Caney Fork Missionary Baptist Church will hold a sunrise service this Sunday, April 21 at 6AM at the church cemetery, followed by a potluck breakfast at the Etoile Clubhouse. Sunday School for this Sunday only will be at 8:30AM followed by the morning worship service at 9:30AM. The pastor is Tim Easton and everyone is invited to attend.

Caney Fork Baptist Church will hold Easter Sunrise Services this Sunday at 6AM with breakfast immediately following at Etoile Community Clubhouse. Sunday School is at 8:30AM and Worship Service is at 9:30AM. The pastor is Tim Eaton. The church is located at the intersection of Hwy 820 and Mt. Pleasant Road in Etoile.

Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church will hold Easter Sunrise Services this Sunday, April 21 at 6AM followed by a fellowship breakfast. Sunday School is at 9:45AM and Worship Service at 11AM. The pastor is Brother Jamie Thompson.

The Glenview Christian Church at 1403 Glenview Drive in Glasgow welcomes our community to our Easter services this Sunday, April 21; one at 9am and the second at 10:45am. It’s going to be a powerful morning featuring Great Worship, Special photo areas, a Biscuit Bar with biscuits, jellies, and gravy. Also an Indoor Egg Hunt for the kids during both services.

Glasgow Police Department is taking applications for the Junior Police Academy that will run July 29 through August 2. Applications can be picked up at the Glasgow Police Department, Glasgow/Barren County Middle Schools or the Boys and Girls Club. This is open to 6, 7 and 8th grade students in the Glasgow/ Barren County Schools. For more information contact Lt Jabin McGuire at 651-6165. The deadline to submit your application is June 1.

April Artist’s Work at the Cultural Center in the Snavely Gallery is by Mr. Terry Brooks.

Registration for our Park and Recreation 2019 Summer Swim Lessons will begin this Monday April 22. There are 5 different levels to match all skill sets and two different session times on Monday – Thursday to match your schedule. The cost is $48 per participant and all participants must be 5 years old to register. Sessions are as follows: June 3 – 14, June 17 – 28, July 8 – 19, and July 22 – Aug. 2. For further information on any Parks & Recreation programs/events, please call 651-3811 or 651-9012. Office hours are Monday – Friday from 7:30 am – 4:30 pm & we are located at 309 S. Liberty Street.

The Barren County Board of Elections will meet this Tuesday, April 23 at 9AM at the Barren County Clerk’s Office for the regular monthly meeting. The meeting will continue to the Barren County Road Department to test the automatic tabulation equipment that will be used for the primary election on May 21.

The Barren County, Caverna and Glasgow Family Resource and Youth Service Centers and the T J Regional Health will sponsor the annual Baby Safety Shower on Thursday, April 25 from 5 to 7PM at the T J Health Pavilion Community Center. All new and expectant parents are invited. T J Lactation Consultant, Kellie Geralds will speak at 530PM. There will be great door prizes and tons of useful information.

Barren County Republican Women’s Club meeting will be Thursday, April 25 at 5:30PM at FAB Studios and Catering Co. $10 Pasta Buffet meal followed by business meeting and Candidate forum with Andrew English, Daniel Cameron, and Wil Schroder. Contact Helen Eshom at 270.590.9656 or heleneshom@yahoo.com to reserve a meal or just a seat!

Friends of the Library Book Sale will be Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27 from 9AM to 3PM. Members only preview will be held on Thursday, April 25 from 4 to 7PM.Youth titles and paperbacks just 50 cents. Hard covers and audio books are $1. Sales are cash only.

Barren County Flames Special Olympics Fundraiser will be Saturday, April 27 from 8AM to 12PM. Registration will be held through April 27 on Saturdays from 8AM to 9AM at the Barren County Family YMCA. Activities include a one mile fun walk for everyone; Special Olympics First Responder Torch Walk at Conclusion of Fun Walk; Light the Cauldron for Special Olympics; Healthy Screenings and Local Vendors. Contact Flames Coordinator James Cheely for info on becoming a sponsor 270-590-9013.

Registration for the Parks and Recreation June camp sessions are for ages 5-7 will is ongoing for June and July sessions. The camp is Monday through Friday 9 am – 2 pm in our Day Camp building located behind the Glasgow City Pool in American Legion Park. Each Camper will get free breakfast & lunch every day plus a free Day Camp shirt. The activities include daily trips to the City Pool, a Movie Theater trip on Wednesdays and a field trip to Ralphie’s Fun Center on Fridays. There is a limited number of spots available for each week so be sure you get registered soon. Registration cost is $48 per participant.

The Barren County Family YMCA will be hosting a Healthy Kids Day event on Saturday April 27 from 9:00 am-12:00 pm. Meet local vendors/business’s that impact your children on a daily basis with many offering health screenings and meet our first responders from around our community such as firemen with their fire trucks, policemen, rescue helicopters and their pilots!, Each child under 12 years of age will receive a ticket at the door to win some amazing prizes. We will have fun interactive games such as obstacle courses, Puppet Shows from Kids on the Block and Kids Yoga with Heather. Purchase your $5.00 raffle ticket today at the YMCA for the chance to win 1 of 3 getaways!

The Glasgow Police Department will be hosting a National DEA Drug Take Back Program at the Walmart Supercenter in Glasgow on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be a booth set up at the main entrance. Any forms of unused or expired medication will be accepted with no information taken from the individual donating the substance or questions asked. The medication along with the container will be destroyed in a manner that makes it impossible to re-use. At this time, liquid medications & sharp medical items such as needles or syringes CANNOT be accepted. For additional questions contact the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165.

2019 Rabies Clinic will be April 27 at the Animal Shelter in Glasgow from 8AM to 12Noon. Vaccines will be $5 and Micro-chipping $25. Dogs must be on a leash and cats in a carrier. For more information call 651-7297.

The Community Education Art Show will be held on Sunday, April 28 at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center.

Peters Creek Church of Christ will hold a Back to the Bible Gospel Meeting April 28 through May 1. Tommy Thornhill, Sr from Ozark, Arkansas will be the speaker. Services times for Sunday are 9:30AM for Sunday Bible Class, Morning Worship, 10:30AM and 6pm Sunday night. Weeknight services are 7PM. The church is located at 856 Thomerson Park Road.

Avenue Church, located at 315 Columbia Avenue in Glasgow will be hosting a spring/summer children’s clothing giveaway for ages 3 through high school on Saturday, May 4 from 9:00-12:00 noon. Signs will be posted upon entering.

The 21st Century Programs at Metcalfe County Schools are bringing you two productions in May. First, MCHS will present “The Addams Family” May 9, 10 and 11 at 6pm each night. The musical comedy features the familiar creepy and kooky family as they adapt to change.

Then, MCMS will present “The Big Bad Musical” in which the audience must decide the outcome of the biggest trial ever in the fairy-tale world — against the notorious Big Bad Wolf! Dates are May 13, 14 and 15 at 6pm each night.

The 11th annual Shake Your Paw Ball will be May 11 at 6:30pm at the Cave City Convention Center. Music will be provided by High Fidelity. Tickets are $60 which includes a meal and two drinks. For more information call Molly Taylor at 670-4422 or Margie Patton at 590-3575.

Glasgow First Nazarene Church, located at 600 East Main is having the annual Garden and

Potpourri on Saturday, May 11 from 7AM to 2PM. Please check out the huge assortment

of hanging baskets, bedding plants, vegetable plants, bake sale, silent auction baskets and other booths. It is a great opportunity to stop by and get mom that special Mother’s Day gift.

Barren County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association 5th annual Revin Up For Kids Car, Truck and Bike Shop 2019 will be held from 9AM to 3PM on Saturday, May 18 at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green. Judging starts at 11AM. For more information call 670-1719.

Barren County Middle School SBDM meeting will be Tuesday, May 21 at 3:30PM at the school.

Head Start is a federally funded program geared to prepare preschool age children for a successful school experience. If your child will be 3 or 4 years of age and you wish to apply you must provide proof of income, verification of the child’s birth and up to date immunization certificate. For more information call 651-2419 or feel free to visit the Barren County Head Start Center located at 899 Shamrock in Glasgow.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

T.J. Regional Health has established the Hands for Hospice Volunteer Program. If you would like to volunteer your time and talents to help others, we encourage you to become a volunteer.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.