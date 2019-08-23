0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Friday, August 23, 2019

The 5th Annual Scottie Bowl will take place tonight at Hank Royse Stadium. Advance tickets will be on sale through Noon today. Advance tickets are $8. Tickets at the gate will be $10. Senior passes and season passes ARE NOT valid for this event.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection and Free Shredder Day will be this Saturday, August 24 at Beaver Trail from 9AM to 12Noon.

The 79th Etoile Community Fair will be this Saturday, August 24 from 9AM to 10PM. Admission is free and many activities are planned including, Baby and Beauty Pageants, Antique Tractor Show and many contests such as, Cornhole, Frog Jumping, Rolling Pin Throwing, Newlyweds, Athletic and Pedal Pull. There will also be a Pet Show, Fish Fry, Auction, Cake Walk, Horse Show and much more.

Red Cross is in urgent need of blood donations before the summer ends and there are a few upcoming opportunities in this area. On Thursday, August 29 you may donate blood at Zaxby’s in Glasgow from 2 to 7PM and on Friday, August 30 at the Barren County Family YMCA from 10AM until 2PM. Blood can be safely given every 56 days.

A big country breakfast will be held at the Hiseville Christian Church on Saturday, August 31 from 7 to 10:30AM. Breakfast consist of Country Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Gravy, Biscuits, Eggs, Hash Browns, Sliced Tomatoes, Coffee, Milk, Juice, and enough Red Eyed Gravy to float a Bass Boat. For more information call Terri Matthews, 670-9424 or Kim Harper, 834-0066.

The 10th annual Crusin for a Dream Car Show will be Saturday, August 31 from 9AM to 12Noon at the Cave City Convention Center. Activities include a 50/50 Drawing, Silent Auction, Country Ham Raffle, Craft and Food Vendors and much more. This event benefits the Dream Factory that makes dreams come true for the critically and chronically ill children in our area. For more information call Alex Patterson at 646-0259.

Barren County Historical Society will meet on Saturday, August 31 at the Cultural Center at 12Noon. Gary Bewley and Nancy Richey will have a book signing after the meeting from 1:00 -3:00 PM for their latest “Orphaned No More”, the true story of young Henry Clay Morrison and much local Barren County history. Morrison was born in 1857 but lost his parents at an early age. He was the great-grandson of one of the first settlers in Barren County, John Organ Morrison. Henry Clay Morrison grew up to become one of the greatest preachers of his generation. The Historical Society will also have some other books available for purchase during this event. There is no charge for attendance and the public is invited.

The Crossroads Quartet from Russell Springs will be the guest singers at Lick Branch Church located at 7318 Lecta-Kino Road on Sunday, September 1 at 6:00 PM. Everyone is encouraged to attend. Pastor is Bro. B. J. Childress.

Team Barren Walk With Us for Alan and Kevin will have a Gospel and Country Singing plus a Silent Auction and Concessions on Saturday, September 14 at the Barren County Middle School from 5 to 8PM. Local talent includes, Emma Bunch, Kelsey Thomas, Justin Cole Meredith, Cora Wood, BrookeHoneycutt and the Rockerz Dance Team. Admission is free. Sponsorship are still needed, please contact darlenewells@dts-ky.com. Also they are selling T-Shirts with two selections for $15 donations or both shirts for $25. To order your t-shirt call Darlene at 590-6770.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Monday, September 2 in observance of the Labor Day Holiday. The Street, Sanitation, Transit and Glasgow Landfill will be closed. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Tuesday, September 3.

The Barren County High School Class of 1979 will be having their 40th class reunion on Saturday, September 7 at 6 PM at the Barren River State Park. For more information contact Sheila Bunch at 270-576-6262.

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting will be Monday, September 9 in the high school library at 3:30PM.

Newsboys, an internationally known Christian Rock Bank will be in concert, Friday, September 13 at Barren County High School. Tickets available at www.barren.kyschools.us Proceeds will be donated to Barren County Reads and Feeds that provides free breakfast and lunch to children across Barren County and Barren County High School FCA.

Glasgow Barren County Rotary Club will sponsor a Community Golf Outing on Friday, September 13 at 9AM. The event will be held at the Fox Hollow Golf Course. All proceeds will benefit the BackPack Program, Feeding America. For more information call James Moore at 646-8832 or Daniel Byrd at 261-2663.

Holy Smoke BBQ Cookoff will be Saturday, September 14 at the Bowling Green First Church of the Nazarene located at 1303 Westen Street. Activities include inflatables, vendors, taste tasting, food and face painting. Admission is free. All proceeds will benefit the B G First Youth Group. For more information or to register call 670-1979.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, September 17 at 3:30PM at the school.

Registration for the Fall Adult Volleyball league is underway. This is a Co-ed league for people ages 16 & up. Games are played on Tuesday nights in the lower gym at Liberty St. Games will begin in early September & run through November. This registration is for Teams, not individuals.

Registration for the Fall Soccer Program is ongoing. The program is offered for girls and boys ages 5 to 12. The league will begin play in early September and run through the end of October. The cost is $45 per child with discounts for multiple children in the same household. For more information call the Glasgow Recreation Department at 651-3811.

The first annual Signature Healthcare of Glasgow Car Show will be Saturday, September 21 from 10AM to 2PM at the National Guard Armory. Registration begins at 9AM and registration fee is $20. All proceeds will benefit the Signature Healthcare of Glasgow Resident Activity Fund.

The 9th annual 5K Run/Walk for Health will be Saturday, September 21 at 8AM. There will also be a one mile fun walk. The race will begin and end at the Barren River Plaza. Register online at www.extremeky.com or call 270-651-3036. Proceeds benefit Community Medical CDown Syndrome of South Central Kentucky is excited to announce that the 21st anniversary Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk, formally known as the Buddy Walk, will be on September 21 at the Bowling Green Ballpark. Gates will open at 10:30am. The program will begin at 12pm, with the walk to follow after. Those who would like to get involved, donate, support a team, or sign up to participate can visit www.dssky.org and click on the 2019 Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk tab. The walk annually hosts between 1,500-2,000 people and the funds raised serve the entire South Central Kentucky Community.

Barren County Middle School Site Base Decision Making Council will meet on Tuesday, October 15 at 3:30PM at the school.

LifeSkills, Inc Therapeutic Foster Care is having an Information Meeting on Thursday, September 26 at 6:00pm for those that would like to learn more about becoming a foster parent and the need within our community. The meeting will be information and located at 380 Suwannee Trail in Bowling Green. Contact Amanda Niedwick for more information or to RSVP at 270 901 5000 ext. 1266.

The 2019 Smiths Grove Days Festival in downtown Smiths Grove will be Saturday, September 28 from 8AM to 5PM. Smiths Grove Days Festival will have vendor booths, arts and crafts, food, live music, antique shops and fun for the family. Vendor applications are available on-line at www.smithsgrove.org or at City Hall located at 146 S. Main Street. For more information contact Nancy Howard or Debbie Joyner 270-563-4014.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.