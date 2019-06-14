0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Friday, June 14, 2019

Lick Branch Church located at 7318 Lecta-Kino Road will be having Vacation Bible School tonight from 6 to 8:30PM. Our theme is “Giddy Up Junction”. There will be classes for all ages through the 12 grade. VBS commencement will be this Saturday, June 15 at 10:00 AM. The pastor is Bro. B. J. Childress.

Samson Street Church of God will have an Old Fashion Fathers Day Revival through this Sunday, June 16 at 7PM nightly and 6PM on Sunday. Speakers will be Brother Eli Johnson, and Sister Juanita Combs and Southern Recording Artist Dean. The pastor is Roger Kinslow. For more information call 606-1214.

The Munfordville Car Show will be this Saturday, June 15 on the Courthouse Square with registration from 9AM to 1PM and awards presented at 3PM. Entry fee is $10 and concessions will be provided by Hart County Search and Rescue. Hart County will also be celebrating their Bicentennial Court Days. For more information call 834-0653 or 473-0067. Proceeds from car show will go to the Hart Search and Rescue.

Humane Society of Edmonson County will sponsor “Hoedown for the Hounds” this Saturday, June 15 from 6PM to 10PM at the Brownsville Community Center located at 108 Main Street. The Hoedown for the Hounds is a BBQ Dinner, Dance and live auction. Music will be provided by Andrea Guess. The event is free to attend but dinner is $8 including a drink. For more information contact Katie Smith, with the Humane Society of Edmonson County by email humanesec@gmail.com or call 270-286-6586.

Hopewell Baptist Church Vacation Bible School will be this Tuesday, June 18 and Wednesday, June 19 and Thursday, June 20 from 5:45 to 8pm. The Theme is On Safari Managing What Belongs to God. If you need a ride call 270 651-6624 between 4:30p and 5 pm.

First Baptist Church of Glasgow invites you to their Vacation Bible School this Monday, June 17 through Wednesday, June 19 from 6 to 8Pm each night. Our theme this year is, World Changers: Leading Through Actions, Acts 1:6-8. We will have classes for all ages. Rev. Dr. Michael D. Rice, Host Pastor. The church is located at 611 South Lewis Street.

Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School this Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 21 from 6 to 8Pm each night. The theme is “Farm Fresh Faith”. Friday night is Family night and there will be classes for Nursery though Adults. The church is located in Lucas. The pastor is Brother Jamie Thompson. If you need a ride call Russell Reid at 646-2781.

Glenview Christian Church will have Vacation Bible School this Monday, June 17 to June 21 from 5:30 to 8:15 each night. Dinner will be provided each night. You can register online, by phone or in person.

Cedar Grove Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School this Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 21 from 6:15 to 8:34PM each night. The theme is “Farm Fresh Faith” and there will be Bible Stories, Crafts, Music, Games and Snacks. Classes will be for newborn to adults. The commencement will be held on Sunday, June 23 at 10AM. The church is located at 300 Cedar Grove Church Road.

Revival services will begin at the Pleasant Home Baptist Church on Sunday, June 23 beginning at 7:00 p.m. Bro. Terrell Kingrey is the helper and Bro. Jeremy England is the pastor

The American Red Cross and SERVOPRO are teaming up with the Glasgow Police Department and the Glasgow Fire Departments to sponsor the 6th annual Guns N Hoses Blood Drive to be held on Friday, June 21 at the Glasgow First United Methodist Church from 10AM to 3PM. SERPRO will be providing hamburgers, hot dogs, snacks and a give away from a drawing, plus a free Red Cross T- Shirt. Come and declare your loyalty with your donation for either the guns or the hoses. For more information call 659-0067.

Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church will kick off their VBS on Sunday, June 23 at the Glasgow City Pool at 5PM. Registration, pizza, drinks and snacks will be available. VBS will be held Monday, June 24 through Wednesday June 26 at the church. Jerusalem is the theme this year and just like on TV, CSI junior agents will investigate a crime that occurred in Jerusalem; an innocent man, Jesus was killed 2100 years ago. The church is located at 101 Cumberland Street and the pastor is Kenny Hardin. For more information call 651-3308.

Barren County Republican Women’s Club meeting will be held on Thursday, June 27 at 5:30 pm, at FAB Studios and Catering Company. The cost is $10 for the BBQ Slider meal followed by business meeting. Contact Club President Helen Eshom at 270.590.9656 or heleneshom@yahoo.com to reserve a meal or just a seat! All Republicans welcome!

The Mary Wood Weldon Library will have a Sci-Fi Writing Contest, through Friday, June 28. The contest is open to writers over 16. First place will be awarded $50, second, $35 and third, $20. Pick up rules at the library.

The Sneed Family will be singing at Temple Hill Baptist Church in Temple Hill on Sunday June 30 at 10:30AM.

Terry Jackson and Les Bowman will exhibit Cudgels, Shillelaghs and Things at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center through July 31. This is located on the second floor of the Cultural Center.

Celebrate America’s birthday with the Louisville Orchestra on Tuesday, July 2, in downtown Glasgow on the east side of the square in front of City Hall, beginning at 7:30 pm. The Orchestra will play patriotic music to honor the United States of America plus other music of celebration. The concert will last approximately ninety minutes. A number of chairs will be available in front of the Orchestra on a first-come-first-serve basis. Attendees may bring chairs or blankets to sit on during the Concert. Broadway the Clown will arrive around 5:30pm to entertain children and adults prior to the concert. In addition to restaurants on the square, local food vendors will be available to sell tasty food to those that or attendees may bring their own picnic meal. Restrooms located in the Barren County Administration Building on the north side of the Square will be open to the public.

Pioneer Day at the Museum of the Barrens at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center will be held on Saturday, July 13 from 10:30AM to 12:30PM. You must register by July 5. This event is for children ages 4 to 12 and is a hands on opportunity for children to experience games, toys and crafts of yesterday. There is a $5 fee to cover cost of supplies. Please bring a t-shirt or apron to protect clothing. To register visit the museum or call 651-9792.

The 2019 Smiths Grove Days Festival in downtown Smiths Grove will be held on Saturday, September 28 from 8am to 5pm. Smiths Grove Days Festival will have vendor booths, arts and crafts, food, live music, antique shops and fun for the family. Vendor applications are available on-line at www.smithsgrove.org or at City Hall located at 146 S. Main Street. For More information contact Nancy Howard or Debbie Joyner 270-563-4014.

Registration for our Park and Recreation 2019 Summer Swim Lessons is ongoing. There are 5 different levels to match all skill sets and two different session times on Monday – Thursday to match your schedule. The cost is $48 per participant and all participants must be 5 years old to register. Sessions are as follows, June 17 – 28, July 8 – 19, and July 22 – Aug. 2. For further information on any Parks & Recreation programs/events, please call 651-3811 or 651-9012. Office hours are Monday – Friday from 7:30 am – 4:30 pm & we are located at 309 S. Liberty Street.

Registration for the Parks and Recreation June camp sessions are for ages 5-7 is ongoing for June and July sessions. The camp is Monday through Friday 9 am – 2 pm in our Day Camp building located behind the Glasgow City Pool in American Legion Park. Each Camper will get free breakfast & lunch every day plus a free Day Camp shirt. The activities include daily trips to the City Pool, a Movie Theater trip on Wednesdays and a field trip to Ralphie’s Fun Center on Fridays. There are a limited number of spots available for each week so be sure you get registered soon. Registration cost is $48 per participant.

If your child will be 3 or 4 years of age on or before August 1, they may qualify for Head Start. Those who wish to apply must provide proof of income, verification of the child’s birth and an up to date immunization certificate. For more information call 651-2419 or feel free to visit the Head Start Center at 899 Shamrock in Glasgow.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

T.J. Regional Health has established the Hands for Hospice Volunteer Program. If you would like to volunteer your time and talents to help others, we encourage you to become a volunteer.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.