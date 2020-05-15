0 Shares

Community and Church Events Friday, May 15, 2020

Temple Hill School will have its regular monthly meeting this Monday, May 18 at 5PM virtually. The public is invited to join by going to the link http://meet.google.com/jvm-ptcd-xar. For more information call 427-2611.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Monday, May 25 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. In addition the Glasgow Street Department, Glasgow Sanitation Department, Glasgow Transit Department will be closed. The Landfill will also be closed on Saturday, May 23.

Monday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Tuesday, May 26. Please have all garbage and recycling at the curbside by 7:00AM.

The Barren County School District will be reviewing their Student Discipline Code Handbook at 3PM Tuesday, May 19 by live video teleconference and available for live public viewing at 3PM. Go to https://www.barren.kyschools.us/ or live stream at https://www.youtube.com/BCHSLive.

Due to the current Covid-19 Crisis, it is with a heavy heart that the Memorial Day ceremony at the Cave City Cemetery must be cancelled. You may still decorate your loved ones graves but you must remember to do social distancing.

The Carol Bailey Memorial Community Medical Care 17th Annual Golf Tournament has been postponed until Wednesday, June 24 beginning at 8:30AM at the Fox Hollow Golf Club. This is the main fundraiser for Community Medical Care. Field is limited to 96 golfers and entries must be in by noon Thursday, June 18. For more information call Jannell Pedigo at 629-1004 or Matt Shipley at 678-7277.

The 28th Annual Glasgow/ Barren County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, June 26. You must register by June 19. For more information call the Chamber at 651-3161 or Ernie at 579-1724.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program has been extended through June 30 due to the Covid- 19 crisis. Applicants are required to supply a social security card or a residence green card, proof of all household members’ income, most recent heating bill or a statement from landlord if included in rent and the account number and name on the account of the main heating source. Benefits are paid directly to the primary fuel vendor. For more information call 651-8171

T.J. Regional Health has implemented a local hotline staffed by registered nurses to help answer questions and respond to concerns related to COVID-19. If you are experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness, please call before seeking treatment. The hotline number is 270-651-4400, and it is open Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. and on Saturday – Sunday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

