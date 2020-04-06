0 Shares

Community and Church Events Monday, April 6, 2020

The Carol Bailey Memorial Community Medical Care 17th Annual Golf Tournament has been postponed until Wednesday, June 24 beginning at 8:30AM at the Fox Hollow Golf Club. This is the main fundraiser for Community Medical Care. Field is limited to 96 golfers and entries must be in by noon Thursday, June 18. For more information call Jannell Pedigo at 629-1004 or Matt Shipley at 678-7277.

Dover Baptist Church on 31 E at Haywood has cancelled all services until further notice.

The Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting scheduled for April 13 at 3:30PM will be held via Zoom. For anyone interested in joining the meeting, you may contact the high school for information on how to do so.

All Glasgow Parks and Recreation Leagues, Programs or events are cancelled through May 3. Anything that required registration, please expect an email or phone call regarding rescheduling or fee refund. Summer Day Camp signup, Summer Swim Lesson signups, adult softball signup and May Movie in the Park and will be reassessed after May 4.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky is operating the “Crisis” portion of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Applications are taken at your local Community Action Community Service Office in your county. This has been extended until April 30.

T.J. Regional Health has implemented a local hotline staffed by registered nurses to help answer questions and respond to concerns related to COVID-19. If you are experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness, please call before seeking treatment. The hotline number is 270-651-4400, and it is open Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. and on Saturday – Sunday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Glasgow City Parks are closed with the exception of Beaver Trail Park Walking Trail. The public is asked to refrain from using the Playground area in the Park and just take advantage of the Walking Trail/Parking Lot and green spaces in the park. We will continue to monitor and observe what’s taking place in our community and the guidelines that continue to come down from the Federal and State government.

Barren County Historical Society will not have a meeting or program due to the concern over the Covid-19 virus until further notice.

Commercial recycling in the city of Glasgow will not be collected until further notice. For more information call 678-4302.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

The Barren River Child Advocacy Center’s “Great Teddy Bear Run of 2020” will be held Saturday, April 25. Bikers have been showing up since 1999 to take a stand against child abuse in our community. The line up for the parade is at Harley Davidson of Bowling Green and the parade will leave at 11:15AM sharp for the 13 mile run. Registration begins at 9AM. There will be music and live entertainment, plus there will be a Harley Davidson Gift Certificates Raffle. Lunch will be provided free for the first 500 to register. For more information go to http://bracad.org or call 270-783-4357.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on May 19 at 3:30pm at the school

