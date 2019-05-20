0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Monday, May 20, 2019

Barren County Republican Women’s Club meeting will be held this Thursday, May 23 at 5:30PM at FAB Studios and Catering Co. The cost is $10 for Meat & Potato meal followed by special Memorial Day presentations, business meeting and Candidate /Current State Auditor Mike Harmon to speak. Contact Club President, Helen Eshom at 270.590.9656 or heleneshom@yahoo.com to reserve a meal.

Signups are underway for the 2019 Metcalfe County Youth Football Camp. The camp is for students entering kindergarten through 6th grades. It will be held June 6 and 7 from 5pm to 8pm at Edmonton Memorial Park. The cost is $10 per camper and $5 for each sibling. Applications are due by Friday, May 31.

Temple Hill SBDM Council will meet this Tuesday, May 21 at 5PM at the school. The public is invited to attend.

Barren County Middle School SBDM meeting will be this Tuesday, May 21 at 3:30PM at the school.

The Barren County High School SBDM will have a special called meeting this Tuesday, May 21 at 2:30PM at the Trojan Academy.

The Military Order of the Purple Heart Heartland Chapter #67 invites you to the Willa B. Brown Pioneer Life Award Ceremony this Tuesday, May 21 from 1 to 3PM at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center to be presented to the descendants of Ms. Willa B Brown. For more information call 304-6044 or the cultural center at 651-9792.

Metcalfe County High School will host a boy’s basketball youth camp for students entering kindergarten through 8th grade on June 10-13 from 8am until 11am. The cost is $25 if you pay by this Friday, May 24 and $30 after May 24. For more information go to our website www.metcalfeschools.com or contact Brandon Brockman at brandon.brockman@metcalfe.kyschools.us.

Glasgow Police Department is taking applications for the Junior Police Academy that will run July 29 through August 2. Applications can be picked up at the Glasgow Police Department, Glasgow/Barren County Middle Schools or the Boys and Girls Club. This is open to 6, 7 and 8th grade students in the Glasgow/ Barren County Schools. For more information contact Lt Jabin McGuire at 651-6165. The deadline to submit your application is June 1.

Kentucky Career Center will hold a Career Center Event this Thursday, May 23 from 9 to 11:30AM. Multiple employers will be interviewing and hiring during the event. The Career Center is located at 445 North Green Street in Glasgow. For more information call 651-2121.

Registration for the Parks and Recreation June camp sessions are for ages 5-7 will is ongoing for June and July sessions. The camp is Monday through Friday 9 am – 2 pm in our Day Camp building located behind the Glasgow City Pool in American Legion Park. Each Camper will get free breakfast & lunch every day plus a free Day Camp shirt. The activities include daily trips to the City Pool, a Movie Theater trip on Wednesdays and a field trip to Ralphie’s Fun Center on Fridays. There are a limited number of spots available for each week so be sure you get registered soon. Registration cost is $48 per participant.

First Baptist Church of Glasgow will be having our 152nd Church Anniversary and Homecoming on Sunday, May 26 at 3:00pm. Our guest for the evening will be Pastor Stanford Dixon and Allen Seminary Baptist Church of Hardyville. Everyone is invited to attend. Rev. Dr. Michael D. Rice is the Host Pastor.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Monday, May 27 for the Memorial Day Holiday. There will be no garbage pickup and no bus service. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up on Tuesday and Glasgow Landfill will be closed in observance of the Memorial Day Holiday.

Memorial Day Ceremonies will be held at the National Guard Armory this year on Monday, May 27 beginning at 10AM.

Nationally known Southern Gospel Artist, The Hoppers and The Sneed Family will be in concert at the Cave City Convention Center in Cave City on Thursday May 30 at 7:00 pm. For more information call 270-678-3575.

Bethel Independent Baptist Church Vacation Bible School “Farm Fresh Faith” will be June 3rd, 4th, 5th from 5:30pm-8:30pm. Come join us for Bible Lesson, Crafts, Food and Fun! We are located at 109 Kentucky Street in Glasgow. Bus transportation is available for children 5 and older. Call 270-670-6158 to arrange transportation or call 270-834-0264 for any question or additional information you may need.

Glenview Christian Church will have Vacation Bible School June 17 to June 21 from 5:30 to 8:15 each night. Register by May 31 to receive a Power Up Swag Bag. Dinner will be provided each night. You can register online, by phone or in person.

Humane Society of Edmonson County will sponsor “Hoedown for the Hounds” on Saturday, June 15 from 6:00- 10:00 pm at the Brownsville Community Center located at 108 Main Street. The Hoedown for the Hounds is a BBQ Dinner, Dance and live auction. Music will be provided by Andrea Guess. The event is free to attend but dinner is $8 including a drink. For more information contact Katie Smith, with the Humane Society of Edmonson County by email humanesec@gmail.com or call 270-286-6586.

Registration for our Park and Recreation 2019 Summer Swim Lessons is ongoing. There are 5 different levels to match all skill sets and two different session times on Monday – Thursday to match your schedule. The cost is $48 per participant and all participants must be 5 years old to register. Sessions are as follows: June 3 – 14, June 17 – 28, July 8 – 19, and July 22 – Aug. 2. For further information on any Parks & Recreation programs/events, please call 651-3811 or 651-9012. Office hours are Monday – Friday from 7:30 am – 4:30 pm & we are located at 309 S. Liberty Street.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

T.J. Regional Health has established the Hands for Hospice Volunteer Program. If you would like to volunteer your time and talents to help others, we encourage you to become a volunteer.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.