Community and Church Events- Monday, May 6, 2019

A training class will be held this Tuesday, May 7 from 4 to 6PM to learn about the Matthew Casey Wethington Act for Substance Abuse Intervention. This law will allow parents, relatives and or friends to petition the court for treatment on behalf of the person who is unable to recognize his or her need for treatment due to their impairment. The class will be held at the T J Pavilion Community Center. For more information call Krissie Coe Fields at 651-3863.

The Poplar Log church of Christ will have a gospel meeting will continue thru this Wednesday, May 8. Weeknight services are at 7. The speaker will be Mike Tanaro. The church is located on Hwy 63 between Temple Hill and Freedom.

The 21st Century Programs at Metcalfe County Schools are bringing you two productions in May. First, MCHS will present “The Addams Family” this Thursday, May 9, Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11 at 6pm each night. The musical comedy features the familiar creepy and kooky family as they adapt to change. Then, MCMS will present “The Big Bad Musical” in which the audience must decide the outcome of the biggest trial ever in the fairy-tale world — against the notorious Big Bad Wolf! Dates are May 13, 14 and 15 at 6pm each night.

The American Cancer Society is partnering with TJ Samson Hospital for the Annual Survivor Dinner this Friday May 10 at 5:45pm at Glasgow High School Cafeteria. This dinner is for all cancer survivors and a caregiver. There will be a Survivor Ceremony and Celebration at 7pm in the GHS Gym for additional caregivers, family, friends and the public. Dan Klein, Speaker and Author of My 3:59, The Man I’m Called To Be – will be our Special Guest Speaker during the Ceremony. Please make plans to attend this special event. Survivors, please RSVP to Amy Stephens at 270-659-5890.

Austin Masonic Lodge 847 will have a Fish Fry this Saturday, May 11 beginning at 5PM. For $6 you get all you can eat, Fish, Fries, Hushpuppies, Hot Dogs and Dessert.

The 11th annual Shake Your Paw Ball will be this Saturday, May 11 at 6:30pm at the Cave City Convention Center. Music will be provided by High Fidelity. Tickets are $60 which includes a meal and two drinks. For more information call Molly Taylor at 670-4422 or Margie Patton at 590-3575.

Glasgow First Nazarene Church, located at 600 East Main is having the annual Garden and Potpourri this Saturday, May 11 from 7AM to 2PM. Please check out the huge assortment of hanging baskets, bedding plants, vegetable plants, bake sale, silent auction baskets and other booths. It is a great opportunity to stop by and get mom that special Mother’s Day gift.

The Glasgow Musicale will celebrate National Music Week with its final program of the season, “A Tribute to Mothers,” featuring five of the community’s talented young vocalists. Faith Appleby, Makenna McMurtrey, Emma Pack, Noah Smith, and Ariel Turner – all students of Sarah Shepherd on Sunday, May 12 at 2 p.m. The program will be held at the First Christian Church in Glasgow. The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will follow the program.

An open meeting is being held on Tuesday, May 14 at 6:30 pm at the Jackie Browning Park located at 300 Donnelley Drive sponsored by the Barren County Fiscal Court. The specific purpose of this meeting is to discuss a drainage/shade structure project for the Jackie Browning Park. Citizens are afforded the opportunity to express their views concerning the recreational needs of their community by providing a forum for discussion.

Barren County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association 5th annual Revin Up For Kids Car, Truck and Bike Shop 2019 will be held from 9AM to 3PM on Saturday, May 18 at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green. Judging starts at 11AM. For more information call 670-1719.

Barren County Middle School SBDM meeting will be Tuesday, May 21 at 3:30PM at the school.

The Military Order of the Purple Heart Heartland Chapter #67 invites you to the Willa B. Brown Pioneer Life Award Ceremony on Tuesday, May 21 from 1 to 3PM at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center to be presented to the descendants of Ms. Willa B Brown. For more information call 304-6044 or the cultural center at 651-9792.

Registration for the Parks and Recreation June camp sessions are for ages 5-7 will is ongoing for June and July sessions. The camp is Monday through Friday 9 am – 2 pm in our Day Camp building located behind the Glasgow City Pool in American Legion Park. Each Camper will get free breakfast & lunch every day plus a free Day Camp shirt. The activities include daily trips to the City Pool, a Movie Theater trip on Wednesdays and a field trip to Ralphie’s Fun Center on Fridays. There is a limited number of spots available for each week so be sure you get registered soon. Registration cost is $48 per participant.

Kentucky Career Center will hold a Career Center Event on Thursday, May 23 from 9 to 11:30AM. Multiple employers will be interviewing and hiring during the event. The Career Center is located at 445 North Green Street in Glasgow. For more information call 651-2121.

Glasgow Police Department is taking applications for the Junior Police Academy that will run July 29 through August 2. Applications can be picked up at the Glasgow Police Department, Glasgow/Barren County Middle Schools or the Boys and Girls Club. This is open to 6, 7 and 8th grade students in the Glasgow/ Barren County Schools. For more information contact Lt Jabin McGuire at 651-6165. The deadline to submit your application is June 1.

Humane Society of Edmonson County will sponsor “Hoedown for the Hounds” on Saturday, June 15 from 6:00- 10:00 pm at the Brownsville Community Center located at 108 Main Street.

The Hoedown for the Hounds is a BBQ Dinner, Dance and live auction. Music will be provided by Andrea Guess. The event is free to attend but dinner is $8 including a drink. For more information contact Katie Smith, with the Humane Society of Edmonson County by email humanesec@gmail.com or call 270-286-6586.

Registration for our Park and Recreation 2019 Summer Swim Lessons is ongoing. There are 5 different levels to match all skill sets and two different session times on Monday – Thursday to match your schedule. The cost is $48 per participant and all participants must be 5 years old to register. Sessions are as follows: June 3 – 14, June 17 – 28, July 8 – 19, and July 22 – Aug. 2. For further information on any Parks & Recreation programs/events, please call 651-3811 or 651-9012. Office hours are Monday – Friday from 7:30 am – 4:30 pm & we are located at 309 S. Liberty Street.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

T.J. Regional Health has established the Hands for Hospice Volunteer Program. If you would like to volunteer your time and talents to help others, we encourage you to become a volunteer.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.