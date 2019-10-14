0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Monday, October 14, 2019

Westwood Church of Christ will hold a fall gospel meeting through Tuesday, October 15. Tonight and Tuesday night will be at 7PM. The preacher will be Dan Madrigal from Red Bud, Illinois. Topics to be studied for Monday will be God’s All-Sufficient Word and Tuesday, Joy and Rejoicing.

Lick Branch Church Revival Services will be tonight through this Friday, October 18 at 6:30PM nightly. Bro. Brent Spillman will be bringing the messages. Pastor is Bro. B. J. Childress.

There will be a Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting today in the high school library at 3:30PM.

Barren County Middle School Site Base Decision Making Council will meet this Tuesday, October 15 at 3:30PM at the school.

The Barren County Schools and Glasgow Independent Schools FRYSC and Lifeskills are offering a free workshop on ways to help children with ADD, ADHD and Autism. Anyone can attend. The event will be this Tuesday, October 15 at 10AM at the Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Hiseville Christian Church will have Ladies Night for Christ this Thursday, October 17. Refreshment and fellowship time will be held at 6PM and the Main Program at 7PM. Betty Gray will be the speaker. For more information call 567-2207.

Friends of the Library Book Sale will be held this Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19 from 9AM to 3PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. Members only preview will be held on Thursday, October 17 from 4 to 7PM. Most items $1.00 or less. Cash only will be accepted.

Hart County High School Class of 1989 will hold its 30th Reunion this Friday and Saturday, October 19. Reunion weekend events include: a Friday night tailgate party at Hart County High School beginning at 7:00 PM and a Class Party at Gondolier Restaurant in Glasgow on Saturday from 6-9 PM. Go to our Facebook for more information or please call: 615-419-8557.

An Easy To Make Basket Workshop will be held on Thursday, October 24 from 9Am to 4PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. The cost is $64 and you must register and pay at the library by this Saturday, October 19.

Horse Cave 1st Baptist Church will have a free Outside Movie Night this Saturday, October 19 at 6PM. Free movie, Food, Fellowship and Fun will be provided. Please bring your lawn chair or blanket. The church is located at 217 Church Street. For more information call 524-9007.

The Haywood Volunteer Fire Department will be having their pancake fry and open house this Saturday, October 19 from 6AM to 10AM at the fire department building on the corner of 31-E and Matthews Mill Road. Costs will be $5.00 for adults, $2.50 for children 6 to 12, and children under 5 will be admitted free. Tickets will also be sold on a gun to be given away on Thanksgiving.

Zion Baptist Church Revival will begin on Sunday, October 20 and run through October 23. There will be a different pastor each night beginning at 7:30pm. For more information, see zionbaptistchurchsbc.org or call 270-590-0030.

The regular monthly singing at Shiloh General Baptist Church will be held on Sunday, October 20 at 5:00 PM. The guest singers will be Southern Heirs from Columbia. The church is located on Highway 1297 at Railton. Everyone is welcome. For more information you may call Lowell Renick at 270-590-0134.

Acrylic painting of all sizes and many subjects of Susan Eddings will be on display in the Snavely Gallery through October 30 at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center.

The next volunteer meeting for the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center will be from 2PM to 4PM on Tuesday, October 22 and will be held at the cultural center. All volunteers and anyone interested in helping to plan events and programs for 2020 are invited.

Ryan Adams will give a 45 minute workshop on hearing basics and hearing loss, including how we hear, types and effects of hearing loss, and options for treatment. This workshop will be held at the Mary Wood Weldon Library on Wednesday, October 23 at Noon. Following the workshop he will be available to provide free hearing evaluations until 5PM. Sign up at the library.

Tommy Jackson will present “7 Generals of Barren County, Thursday, October 24 at 6PM. This program is hosted by the Cultural Center and the Barren County Historical Society.

The Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library will present a Women’s Self Defense Workshop from 10AM to 12Noon on Saturday, October 26. The workshop with Kentucky Grapplers will open with a discussion of what to expect during a physical attack and ways to avoid being in a situation where you may be attacked. Sign up at the library. Space is limited.

Glenview Christian Church will have a Free Fall Festival on October 26 from 4-6pm and then a special student after party from 6-8pm for grades 6-12. Activities will include Trunk or Treat, Food, Bounce House, Inflatable Slide, Bonfire, Barrel Train, Face Painting, Cotton Candy, and a Giant Inflatable Corn Maze. You can register at the event itself or save some time by registering in advance at www.glenviewchristian.org/fall-festival. For more information call 678-4211.

An Identity Theft Workshop will be held at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library at 5:30PM on Monday, October 28. Big data breaches are in the news too often. Learn the steps to take to limit your risk for identity theft.

Trick or Treat on Thursday, October 31, Halloween night between 5 and 7:30PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library and get a free book as long as supplies last.

The 12th annual “Singing for Scholarships” honoring the memory of Bobby Driver will be held on Saturday, November 2 beginning at 7Pm at the Plaza Theatre. This year’s theme is “A Night At The Movies” and will feature Musical Entertainment from local performers which include The Unpredictable’s, Shaylin McGuire Rone, Barren County High School Drama Students will be performing a medley of songs from Grease and Glasgow Middle School Scottie Singers will be performing “Joyful, Joyful” from Sister Act II and Brian and Susie Lucas will perform “Shallow” from A Star is Born. Tickets are now on sale at the Plaza Theatre or call 361-2101 or go to www.historicplaza.com.

Veteran’s Day Program will be held at the Veteran’s Memorial Park- Walter Davis Cultural Center on Saturday, November 2 at 11AM. The park is located on Highway 63 in Freedom.

Michael Combs will be in concert at Gamaliel United Methodist Church on Sunday, November 3. The group “Higher Call” will sing at 6PM followed by Michael at 7. Tickets are $20 each. To purchase tickets call Paul Mills at 670-5139 or Joe Murphy at 427- 8364.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

The Primitive Quartet, The Inspirations and The Parry’s with be joining The Sneed Family for their Homecoming, November 14 at 7PM at the Cave City Convention Center. For more information call 678-3575.

Barren County Middle School Site Base Decision Making Council will meet on Tuesday, November 19 at 3:30PM at the school.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

Glasgow / Barren County Chamber of Commerce 2019 Community Christmas Parade applications are available online at www.glasgowbarrenchamber.com. The theme is “I’ll be home for Christmas.” The parade will be held December 7 at 6PM.