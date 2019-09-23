0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Monday, September 23, 2019

Glasgow / Barren County Chamber of Commerce 2019 Community Christmas Parade applications are available online at www.glasgowbarrenchamber.com.

The theme is “I’ll be home for Christmas.” The parade will be held on December 7 at 6PM.

There will be a free workshop on protecting your identity this Tuesday, September 24 from 12 to 1PM at the Barren County Extension Office. Join us for a lunch and learn event exploring strategies to protect your identity. Call the Extension Office to sign up at 651-3818. The program will be presented by Clay and Maria Lancaster.

Barren County Republican Women’s Club meeting will be this Thursday, September 26 at 5:30PM at FAB Studios and Catering Company. A $10 Stuffed Pepper and Banana Pudding meal will be followed by a business meeting and guest speaker from Bevin’s campaign. Contact Club President Helen Eshom at 270.590.9656 or heleneshom@yahoo.com to reserve a meal or further info!

LifeSkills, Inc Therapeutic Foster Care will have an Information Meeting this Thursday, September 26 at 6PM for those that would like to learn more about becoming a foster parent and the need within our community. The meeting will be information. Contact Amanda Niedwick for more information or to RSVP at 270 901 5000 ext. 1266.

Revival services will be held at Morrison Park this Friday and Saturday, September 27 and 28 at 7PM and on Sunday, September 29 at 11AM. Friday night’s speaker will be Dale Copas, Saturday, Robert Carver and Sunday, Gary Bewley.

Glasgow Business and Professional Women’s Club will hold their 41st annual Arts, Craft and Gifts Fair on the Glasgow Square this Saturday, September 28 from 9AM to 3PM. There will be a great selection of food, paintings, pottery, fall and Christmas decorations, jewelry, lotions, woodwork and brand name vendors. Admission is free.

Cave City Proud Days Country Breakfast will be held this Saturday, September 28 from 6AM to 10AM at the Community Center. Sponsored by Cave City Fire Department, Kiwanis Club of Caverna and City Hall of Cave City.

The 2019 Smiths Grove Days Festival in downtown Smiths Grove will be this Saturday, September 28 from 8AM to 5PM. Smiths Grove Days Festival will have vendor booths, arts and crafts, food, live music, antique shops and fun for the family. Vendor applications are available on-line at www.smithsgrove.org or at City Hall located at 146 S. Main Street. For more information contact Nancy Howard or Debbie Joyner 270-563-4014.

Bro. Robbie Calvert will preach at the Pleasant Home Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, September 29 at 11AM. Bro. Jeremy England is the pastor.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky invites the public to learn more about the agency’s services for low-income individuals on Wednesday, October 2 at 9:30AM at the T J Pavilion Community Room. This is an opportunity for local Barren County citizens to suggest services they would like to see offered for low-income families and individuals. For more information call Sandy Hagans, County Coordinator in Barren County at 651-8171.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

Acrylic painting of all sizes and many subjects of Susan Eddings will be on display in the Snavely Gallery through October 30 at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center.

Barren County Middle School Site Base Decision Making Council will meet on Tuesday, October 15 at 3:30PM at the school.

The Barren County Schools and Glasgow Independent Schools FRYSC and Lifeskills are offering a free workshop on ways to help children with ADD, ADHD and Autism. Anyone can attend. The event will be held on Tuesday, October 15 at 10am at the Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Horse Cave 1st Baptist Church will have a free Outside Movie Night on Saturday, October 19 at 6PM. Free movie, Food, Fellowship and Fun will be provided. Please bring your lawn chair or blanket. The church is located at 217 Church Street. For more information call 524-9007.

The next volunteer meeting for the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center will be from 2PM to 4PM on Tuesday, October 22 and will be held at the cultural center. All volunteers and anyone interested in helping to plan events and programs for 2020 are invited.

Tommy Jackson will present “7 Generals of Barren County, Thursday, October 24 at 6PM. This program is hosted by the Cultural Center and the Barren County Historical Society.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

Barren County Middle School Site Base Decision Making Council will meet on Tuesday, November 19 at 3:30PM at the school.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.