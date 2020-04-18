0 Shares

Community and Church Events Saturday, April 18, 2020

The Temple Hill SBDM will have a virtual meeting this Monday, April 20 at 5PM. The public may join in by dialing 1-216-508-0656 and then pin is 384079949. For more information call 427-2611.

The Kiwanis Club of Glasgow’s 27th Annual James W. Barton Memorial Golf Scramble scheduled for Saturday, May 2 at Fox Hollow Golf Course has been postponed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. It has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 19 at Fox Hollow Golf Course beginning at 8:00 am. If you would like to enter a team in the scramble, be a hole sponsor, or have any questions, please call James Bratcher at 270- 670-5144. Team entry is $200.00/team and hole sponsor is $100.00.

Barren County Farm Home and Garden Expo that was to be April 24-25 has been postponed until October 16 and October 17 and will be held at the Glasgow National Guard Armory. All investments in this event remain safe and will be used for the Expo in October. . For more information call the Chamber at 651-3161 or Ernie at 579-1724

The 28th Annual Glasgow/ Barren County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament that was scheduled for Friday, May 22 has not been postponed as of right now. If in the near future it is, the alternative date will be June 26. . For more information call the Chamber at 651-3161 or Ernie at 579-1724

Some events that were scheduled for the Plaza Theater have been postponed. The All About Dance Recital has been rescheduled for May 30; John Conlee rescheduled to June 27 and Whiskey Myers rescheduled to September 26. Contact the box office at 270-361-2101 with questions.

The Carol Bailey Memorial Community Medical Care 17th Annual Golf Tournament has been postponed until Wednesday, June 24 beginning at 8:30AM at the Fox Hollow Golf Club. This is the main fundraiser for Community Medical Care. Field is limited to 96 golfers and entries must be in by noon Thursday, June 18. For more information call Jannell Pedigo at 629-1004 or Matt Shipley at 678-7277.

All Glasgow Parks and Recreation Leagues, Programs or events are cancelled through May 3. Anything that required registration, please expect an email or phone call regarding rescheduling or fee refund. Summer Day Camp signup, Summer Swim Lesson signups, adult softball signup and May Movie in the Park and will be reassessed after May 4.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky is operating the “Crisis” portion of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Applications are taken at your local Community Action Community Service Office in your county and the deadline been extended until April 30.

T.J. Regional Health has implemented a local hotline staffed by registered nurses to help answer questions and respond to concerns related to COVID-19. If you are experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness, please call before seeking treatment. The hotline number is 270-651-4400, and it is open Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. and on Saturday – Sunday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Glasgow City Parks are closed with the exception of Beaver Trail Park Walking Trail. The public is asked to refrain from using the Playground area in the Park and just take advantage of the Walking Trail/Parking Lot and green spaces in the park. We will continue to monitor and observe what’s taking place in our community and the guidelines that continue to come down from the Federal and State government.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

The Chamber April Quarterly Breakfast that was scheduled for April 3 has been postponed until November 6. The speaker will be Dr. Tim Caboni and sponsored by Western Kentucky University. For more information call the Chamber at 651-3161 or Ernie at 579-1724.

