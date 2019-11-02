0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Saturday, November 2, 2019

Veteran’s Day Program will be held at the Veteran’s Memorial Park- Walter Davis Cultural Center today at 11AM. The park is located on Highway 63 in Freedom.

The 12th annual “Singing for Scholarships” honoring the memory of Bobby Driver will be tonight at 7PM at the Plaza Theatre. This year’s theme is “A Night At The Movies” and will feature Musical Entertainment from local performers which include The Unpredictable’s, Shaylin McGuire Rone, Barren County High School Drama Students will be performing a medley of songs from Grease and Glasgow Middle School Scottie Singers will be performing “Joyful, Joyful” from Sister Act II and Brian and Susie Lucas will perform “Shallow” from A Star is Born. Tickets are now on sale at the Plaza Theatre or call 361-2101 or go to www.historicplaza.com.

Cave Country Lions Club is sponsoring a Fish Fry and Gospel Singing tonight from 5PM to 7PM at the Cave City Bingo Hall located on south 31W. Gospel singing by Hart County native Gary Puckett, the 2014 New Horizon Male Vocalist Award The fish fry is being cooked by Mark Coats and his gang at the Bingo Hall. All proceeds go toward the club’s vision and community activities, including vision screenings for the area school children, participating in the Caverna Redifest, Caverna Angel Program, Senior Angel Program, Samaritan Purse Christmas Shoe Box project and providing Thanksgiving and Christmas Food Baskets. All donations gratefully accepted. You can also bring your gently used eyeglasses and hearing aids to be recycled and sent to 3rd world countries.

If you would like to volunteer for the Thanksgiving Day Feast a volunteer meeting will be this Sunday, November 3 and again on Sunday, November 24 at 3PM at the Bunche Center. You only have to attend one meeting. You may call 404-5175 to donate food and supplies that are much appreciated. If you would like more information about being a volunteer call 590-2410.

Michael Combs will be in concert at Gamaliel United Methodist Church this Sunday, November 3. The group “Higher Call” will sing at 6PM followed by Michael at 7. Tickets are $20 each. To purchase tickets call Paul Mills at 670-5139 or Joe Murphy at 427- 8364.

The theme for the 2019 Cave City Christmas Parade will be “A Beary Merry Christmas“. The parade will be held on December 10 at 4:00 pm and the Grand Marshals will be Yogi Bear Cindy Bear and Boo Boo. Applications for the 2019 Christmas parade are available at the Cave City Chamber office or may be downloaded from www.cavecitychamber.com. Applications may be submitted by mail to the Cave City Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 460, Cave City, KY 42127; by fax at 270-773-7446 or in person at 418 Mammoth Cave Street. The deadline for applications is December 6. For additional information, contact the Cave City Chamber at 270-773-5159.

Local businesses and organizations may pick up an entry form and a basic wreath at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial library beginning November 4. You then decorate the wreath to represent this year’s theme, “My Kentucky Christmas,” and returned the completed wreath back to the library by December 2. You will have a chance to win a $50 gift card to a local eatery.

There will be four session of Meal Prep on the Go beginning this Tuesday, November 5 at 5:30PM. November 5 will be Soup in a Jar, November 12, Snack in a Jar, November 19, Overnight snacks in a jar and November 26, and Salad in a Jar. Each session will be $5.00 to cover the cost of food supplies. You must bring three to five pint-sized jars as well. Sign up at the Mary Wood Weldon Library at least four days before each session.

First Baptist Church of Glasgow will have a free concert of Songs of the Big Band era on Thursday, November 7 from 7 to 8PM featuring Orchestra Kentucky Big Band instrumentalists conducted by Jeffrey Reed. The orchestra will be complemented by the local talents of Darla Day, Beth Blakeman, Tony Norman and Jonathan Vanderpool. For more information call 842-0331.

A Computer Class in MS Word-Formatting will be at the Mary Wood Weldon Library on Friday, November 8 at 10AM. Learn how to format and align text, apply bullets or numbers and adjust spacing within your Word Document. Sign up at the library.

Edmonton Masonic Lodge is going to have a breakfast on the opening morning of deer season on November 9 starting at 3am until 8am at 603 West Stockton Street Edmonton . We will be serving biscuits and gravy eggs and sausage along with milk, juice and coffee. The price is donation only. Please help us help the community.

Caverna High School Decision Based Council will meet on Monday, November 11 in the high school library at 3:30PM.

The 11th Annual Free Thanksgiving Day Feast will be held on Thursday, November 28 from 11AM to 4PM at the Liberty District – Ralph Bunche Center. You may call 404-5175 to donate food and supplies that are much appreciated. Orders for food delivery can be called in on Wednesday, November 27 by calling 629-3871 or 834-8537. Thursday you may only call 834-8537. Make all contribution checks payable to Thanksgiving Feast, Po Box 1136, Glasgow, KY 42142.

The library will be closed on Monday, November 11 for Veterans Day.

The Primitive Quartet, The Inspirations and The Parry’s with be joining The Sneed Family for their Homecoming, November 14 at 7PM at the Cave City Convention Center. For more information call 678-3575.

The Murley family will be singing at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church on Saturday, November 16 at 6:30PM. The pastor is Brother Cody Mutter. Please join us! For more information please call 670-0960.

Avenue Church located at 315 Columbia Avenue in Glasgow, will be hosting a children’s coat giveaway. This will be for school children ages 3 through high school age on Saturday, November 16 from 9:00-12:00 noon. Signs will be posted. For more information call 651-8501.

Barren County Middle School Site Base Decision Making Council will meet on Tuesday, November 19 at 3:30PM at the school.

Glasgow / Barren County Chamber of Commerce 2019 Community Christmas Parade applications are available online at www.glasgowbarrenchamber.com. The theme is “I’ll be home for Christmas.” The parade will be December 7 at 6PM.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, December 17 at 3:30PM at the school.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, January 21 at 3:30pm t the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on February 18 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on March 17 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on April 21 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on May 19 at 3:30pm at the school

Related