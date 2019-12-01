0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Sunday, December 1, 2019

Thursday’s garbage and recycling will be collected this Monday, December 2 and Friday’s will be collected this Tuesday, December 3.

The Glasgow/Barren County Retired Teachers Association will have their quarterly meeting this Thursday, December 5 at 10:30AM at New Century Buffet. School supply and food drive items, along with volunteer hours, may be turned at that time.

The Theme of the Memory Tree at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center this Holiday Season will be photos of the Veterans of the Vietnam Era. Please bring your photos to the Cultural Center until January 1. Any information you can provide about the photo will be appreciated, such as name, branch of service, rank, location of service, dates of service, living or deceased. For more information call 651-9792.

The LIHEAP Subsidy Program to help low income households in need of energy assistance has begun. You must fill out an application; bring in the most recent heating bill, Social Security Card or Green Card for each member of the household and proof of all members of household’s income for the preceding month. Apply at 411 Happy Valley Road from 8AM to 4PM and on Monday until 5PM.

The Mary Wood Weldon Library will be collecting new packages of underwear to donate to local school’s family resource centers, through Saturday, December 14. Children sizes 4 to 16 and adult sizes are needed. Library fines will be forgiven for donations. For every four books you check out at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library through December 19, your name will be entered in a drawing to win a holiday wreath. There will be lots of wreaths to be won, so get the whole family involved.

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting will be Monday, December 9 in the high school library at 3:30PM.

Santa Claus is coming to town at my house on the square in front of the Barren County Courthouse, beginning December 9 from 6 to 8PM through December 13 and Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15 from Noon to 6PM. Free hot chocolate and cookies.

The theme for the 2019 Cave City Christmas Parade will be “A Beary Merry Christmas“. The parade will be held on December 10 at 4:00 pm and the Grand Marshals will be Yogi Bear Cindy Bear and Boo Boo. Applications for the 2019 Christmas parade are available at the Cave City Chamber office or may be downloaded from www.cavecitychamber.com. Applications may be submitted by mail to the Cave City Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 460, Cave City, KY 42127; by fax at 270-773-7446 or in person at 418 Mammoth Cave Street. The deadline for applications is December 6. For additional information, contact the Cave City Chamber at 270-773-5159.

Glasgow Fire Department will be dipping Christmas trees through December 23 from 9AM to 8PM daily, at Fire Station #2 located just off the by-pass on Cross Street. The tree is dipped in a flame retardant substance and will enhance the life of your tree. Everyone using a fresh cut tree is urged to take advantage of this free service.

Hiseville Fire Department will have Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 7 from 7AM to 12Noon. All you can eat pancakes and biscuits and gravy for $6.00. There might even be some chocolate gravy if you’ve been good this year. Bring your camera and have your picture made with Santa beginning at 8AM. The fire department is located at 112 W. Hiseville Main Street.

Friends of the Library Holiday Book Sale will be held on Saturday, December 7 from 9AM to 2PM. Books will be like new and reasonably priced and DVDs will be for sale. Also enjoy tea and cookies plus free gift wrapping. Cash only will be accepted. All proceeds benefit the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Public Library. The library is located at 1530 South Green Street. For more information call 651-2824.

Deck the Halls of Highland will be Saturday, December 7 at Highland Elementary. Breakfast will be held from 8 to 11AM, Games, Santa and a Silent Auction from 9 to 11AM and a Vendor Market from 8AM to 12noon. There will also be Student Musical Performances at 8:30, 9:30 and 10:30AM. The cost for the breakfast will be $5 for adults, $ 3 for children and 3 and under eat for free.

Enjoy your favorite sub at Subway on the Glasgow Square on Wednesday, December 11 and a percentage of proceeds will benefit the Museum of the Barrens, 3rd floor expansion.

The Liberty District Christmas Banquet will be held on Saturday, December 14. For ticket information call Rondal Buford at 651-8151 or 261-1533.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, December 17 at 3:30PM at the school.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, January 21 at 3:30pm t the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on February 18 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on March 17 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on April 21 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on May 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

