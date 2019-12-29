0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Sunday, December 29, 2019

City Hall of Cave City will be closed next Tuesday and Wednesday, January 1 for the New Year’s Holiday.

The Parks & Recreation office will be closed next Wednesday, January 1 for the New Years’ Holiday.

The Mary Wood Weldon Library will be closed on Wednesday, January 1 for the New Years Holiday.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed next Wednesday, January 1 for the New Years’ Holiday. Wednesday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Thursday, January 2.

The Theme of the Memory Tree at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center this Holiday Season will be photos of the Veterans of the Vietnam Era. Please bring your photos to the Cultural Center until January 1. Any information you can provide about the photo will be appreciated, such as name, branch of service, rank, location of service, dates of service, living or deceased. For more information call 651-9792.

Chair Yoga will be held at Noon at the Mary Wood Weldon Library on Thursday, January 2. Beshka Moore is the instructor. Dress comfortably. Sign up at the library.

On Monday, January 6 Sing a Book My Book will be held at the Mary Wood Weldon Library at 9:30AM. This is for ages 6 to 18 months.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky will begin operating the Crisis portion of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program on January 6. This program assists families that are unable to fully meet heating bills or purchase sufficient bulk fuel to keep their families safe and warm. Applications will be taken at your local Community Action Office.

Discovery Group will meet on Wednesday, January 8 at 2PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. Discover your creative side, make new friends and have fun. This group is for special needs and caregivers must stay.

Coloring isn’t just for kids anymore. It can reduce anxiety and create focus. The library provides coloring pages, supplies and refreshments. Come join us on Thursday, January 9 at 10AM.

Chair Yoga will be held at Noon at the Mary Wood Weldon Library on Thursday, January 9. Beshka Moore is the instructor. Dress comfortably. Bring a friend. Sign up at the library.

Winter Cornhole League Registration will continue through Friday, January 10. The cost is $40 per two player team and all games are play in the Liberty Street lower gym. For more information call the Recreation Department at 651-3811 from 7:30AM to 4:30PM.

There will be a Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting on Monday, January 13 in the high school library at 3:30PM.

Hoopster Basketball Registration will continue through January 17. This league is for boys and girls ages 9 to 12. The cost is $45 with a $5 discount for additional participation in the same household. For more information call the Recreation Department at 651-3811 from 7:30AM to 4:30PM.

Registration for Winter Volleyball is in progress. This is a co-ed league for ages 16 and up. Games are played on Tuesday nights in the lower gym at Liberty Street. Games will begin Tuesday, January 21 and run through March. For more information call the Recreation Department at 651-3811.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, January 21 at 3:30pm at the school.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on February 18 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on March 17 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on April 21 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on May 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

