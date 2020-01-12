0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Sunday, January 12, 2020

Community Education Youth Painting Class begins this Monday, January 13 or Thursday, January 16 for a four week session from 3:30 to 5PM at the First Presbyterian Church in the Fellowship Hall. The cost is $30. For more information call Patty Hughes at 270-670-2778.

There will be a Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting this Monday, January 13 in the high school library at 3:30PM.

Sing a Book My Baby will be this Monday, January 13 at 9:30AM. Reading aloud to your baby is a wonderful shared activity you can continue for years to come and it’s an important form of stimulation.

Learn to paint while having fun with friends on Tuesday, January 14 at the Mary Wood Weldon Library at 5:40PM. Artist Sharon DeGiovanni will provide instructions for a 12x 16 dragon painting. The cost is $5. You must sign up today.

Tater Tot Time will be held at the Mary Wood Weldon Library, Wednesday, January 15 at 10AM. Activities include reading aloud, storytelling, fingerplays, rhymes, and songs. This is for ages 18 to 36 months.

Chair Yoga will be Thursday, January 16 at the Mary Wood Weldon Library at 12noon. Beska Moore is the instructor. Dress comfortably. Sign up at library.

Hoopster Basketball Registration will continue through Friday, January 17. This league is for boys and girls ages 9 to 12. The cost is $45 with a $5 discount for additional participation in the same household. For more information call the Recreation Department at 651-3811 from 7:30AM to 4:30PM.

The 27th Annual Barren BassMasters Swap Meet will be Saturday, January 18 at the Cave City Convention Center from 8AM to 2PM. There are 100 tables available do book yours soon. Admission at door is $5.00 for adults and children, $1.00. For more information call Larry Tarry 576-1935.

Bro. Chris Vincent will preach at the Pleasant Home Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, January 19 at 6PM. Bro. Jeremy England is the pastor.

The Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library will be closed Monday, January 20 for Martin Luther King, Jr Day.

In addition to City of Glasgow City Hall, the following City of Glasgow Department of Public Works offices will be closed on Monday, January 20 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday: Glasgow Street Department, Glasgow Sanitation Department, Glasgow Transit Department, Glasgow Stormwater Department and Glasgow Landfill Department. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Tuesday, January 21. Please have all garbage and recycling at the curbside by 7:00AM

Registration for Winter Volleyball is in progress. This is a co-ed league for ages 16 and up. Games are played on Tuesday nights in the lower gym at Liberty Street. Games will begin Tuesday, January 21 and run through March. For more information call the Recreation Department at 651-3811.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, January 21 at 3:30pm at the school.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on February 18 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on March 17 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on April 21 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on May 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

