0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Sunday, January 19, 2020

The AM Book Discussion Club at the Mary Wood Weldon Library will meet on Thursday, January 30 at 10AM. The book selection is Abigail Adams by Woody Holton. Pick up your copy today.

The Mary Wood Weldon Library is starting a new teen book club on Tuesday, January 28 at 6:30PM. The first book selection is Sleeping Freshman Never Die by David Lubar. New members are welcome. You must sign up at Circulation Desk or by calling 651-2824. This Club is for 12 and up. Pick up your copy today.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky is operating the “Crisis” portion of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The program is operated on a first come first serve basic until Federal funds are exhausted. Applications are taken at your local Community Action Community Service Office in your county.

The Barren County Clerk’s Office will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Bro. Chris Vincent will preach at the Pleasant Home Missionary Baptist Church tonight at 6PM. Bro. Jeremy England is the pastor.

Learn to paint while having fun with friends on Friday, January 24 at 10AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. Artist Sharon DeGiovanni will provide instructions for a 12x 16 dragon painting. The cost is $5, cash only. You must sign up by January 21.

The annual Dr. MLK Youth Celebration will be tonight at 6PM at the First Baptist Church. Our guest will be Pastor Jeff Williams of Pleasant View Baptist Church, Smith Grove. The music will be provided by the Liberty District Community Youth Choir. Everyone is invited to attend. Rev. Dr. Michael D. Rice is the host Pastor.

The Barren County Government Center will be closed this Monday, January 20 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr Day.

City Hall of Cave City will be closed this Monday, January 20 in observance of the Martin Luther King Day. Monday’s trash will be collected on Tuesday, January 21.

The annual Dr. MLK Celebration will be this Monday at 1PM. Our guest will be Moderator Bernard Crayton of Little Flock Baptist Church of Louisville. There will be a prayer vigil at the Courthouse at 12:00pm, followed by the march to the First Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to attend. Rev. Dr. Michael D. Rice is the host Pastor.

The Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library will be closed Monday, January 20 for Martin Luther King, Jr Day.

In addition to City of Glasgow City Hall, the following City of Glasgow Department of Public Works offices will be closed this Monday, January 20 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday: Glasgow Street Department, Glasgow Sanitation Department, Glasgow Transit Department, Glasgow Stormwater Department and Glasgow Landfill Department. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Tuesday, January 21. Please have all garbage and recycling at the curbside by 7:00AM

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet next Tuesday, January 21 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Temple Hill SBDM Council will meet next Tuesday, January 21 at 5PM at the school. The public is invited to attend.

Chair Yoga at the Mary Wood Weldon Library will be held on Thursday, January 23 at noon. Beska Moore is the instructor. Dress comfortably and bring a friend. Sign up at the library.

A Sebastian’s Spaghetti Supper to benefit BRAWA will be held on Thursday, January 23 at FAB Studios from 11AM to 1PM or from 5 to 7PM. The cost is $10 per person which includes spaghetti, salad, drink and dessert. For more information call 651-7297.

A preliminary framework will be presented on the Glasgow Strategic Plan in a public meeting to be held on Tuesday, February 4 at the T J Health Pavilion Community Center beginning at 5:30PM. Input from dozens of residents over the past few months with ideas on ways to improve Glasgow will be discussed.

Glasgow Middle School Site Based Decision Making Council will meet on Tuesday, February 4 from 4:15 pm to 5:15 pm.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on February 18 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on March 17 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on April 21 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on May 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

Related