Community and Church Events Sunday, May 3, 2020

Due to the corona virus and the need for social distancing as laid out by Team Kentucky and the Governor’s Office, the Glasgow Ministerial Association will not be holding the National Day of Prayer at the Courthouse on the first Thursday of May. We will host it at a later date in 2020. For more information call 270-590-1863.

The Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting scheduled for Monday, May 11 at 3:30Pm will be conducted via Zoom. For anyone interested in joining the meeting on this date, you may contact the high school office for more information.

The Barren County School District will be reviewing their Student Discipline Code Handbook at 3PM Tuesday, May 19 by live video teleconference and available for live public viewing at 3PM. Go to https://www.barren.kyschools.us/ or live stream at https://www.youtube.com/BCHSLive.

T.J. Regional Health has implemented a local hotline staffed by registered nurses to help answer questions and respond to concerns related to COVID-19. If you are experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness, please call before seeking treatment. The hotline number is 270-651-4400, and it is open Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. and on Saturday – Sunday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The Carol Bailey Memorial Community Medical Care 17th Annual Golf Tournament has been postponed until Wednesday, June 24 beginning at 8:30AM at the Fox Hollow Golf Club. This is the main fundraiser for Community Medical Care. Field is limited to 96 golfers and entries must be in by noon Thursday, June 18. For more information call Jannell Pedigo at 629-1004 or Matt Shipley at 678-7277.

The 28th Annual Glasgow/ Barren County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, June 26. You must register by June 19. For more information call the Chamber at 651-3161 or Ernie at 579-1724.

Some events that were scheduled for the Plaza Theater have been postponed. The All About Dance Recital has been rescheduled for May 30; John Conlee rescheduled to June 27 and Whiskey Myers rescheduled to September 26. Contact the box office at 270-361-2101 with questions.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

The Kiwanis Club of Glasgow’s 27th Annual James W. Barton Memorial Golf Scramble at Fox Hollow Golf Course has been postponed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. It has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 19 at Fox Hollow Golf Course beginning at 8:00 am. If you would like to enter a team in the scramble, be a hole sponsor, or have any questions, please call James Bratcher at 270- 670-5144. Team entry is $200.00/team and hole sponsor is $100.00.

Barren County Farm Home and Garden Expo has been postponed until October 16 and October 17 and will be held at the Glasgow National Guard Armory. All investments in this event remain safe and will be used for the Expo in October. . For more information call the Chamber at 651-3161 or Ernie at 579-1724.

