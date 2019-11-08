0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Sunday, November 10, 2019

Edmonton Masonic Lodge is going to have a breakfast on the opening morning of deer season today from 3AM to 8AM at 603 West Stockton Street Edmonton. We will be serving biscuits and gravy eggs and sausage along with milk, juice and coffee. The price is donation only. Please help us help the community.

Veterans Day Dinner for all Veterans will be today at the National Guard Armory with beginning ceremonies at 6:30pm. The guest speaker will be MG Donald C. Storm, Retired. Sponsored by the Barren County Veterans Association, 2019.

The Barren County Government Center will be closed Monday, November 11 observance of the Veterans Day Holiday.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed this Monday, November 11 in observance of the Veterans Day Holiday. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Tuesday, November 12. Also the Landfill will be close this Saturday, November 9. There will be no city bus service this Monday.

The City of Cave City will be closed this Monday, November 11 in observance of Veteran’s Day. Cave City garbage will be picked up on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Caverna High School Decision Based Council will meet this Monday, November 11 in the high school library at 3:30PM.

The library will be closed this Monday, November 11 for Veterans Day.

The Barren County Middle School will hold a Veterans Day Program this Monday at 8AM in the school gym. The guest speaker will be Kenneth Brown, Army Airborne Retired. The Glasgow High School will also have a Veterans Day Program this Monday at 10AM in the school gymnasium. The guest speaker will be David Scott Walker LTC Retired Army ROTC. The public is invited to attend.

The Phillips IGA Hunger Heroes Turkey Run/Walk will be Saturday, November 23 at 8AM at the Hiseville School. The registration fee is $20 and the Kids Junior Turkey Run for 12 and under is $10 and registration begins at 7AM, or you may pre-register at Phillips IGA. All pre-registered participants will receive a Hunger Heroes T-Shirt but you must be registered by this Monday, November 11. All money raised benefits the Barren County Reads and Feeds Program or you may donate a book on the day of the race.

The LIHEAP Subsidy Program to help low income households in need of energy assistance has begun. You must fill out an application; bring in the most recent heating bill, Social Security Card or Green Card for each member of the household and proof of all members of household’s income for the preceding month. Apply at 411 Happy Valley Road from 8AM to 4PM and on Monday until 5PM.

The Mary Wood Weldon Library will be collecting new packages of underwear to donate to local school’s family resource centers, beginning this Tuesday November 12 through Saturday, December 14. Children sizes 4 to 16 and adult sizes are needed. Library fines will be forgiven for donations.

Meal prep on the go will be this Tuesday, November 12 at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. This session will offer a different quick meal solution. Tonight it’s Snack in a Jar. Please bring three to five pint sized jars and $5 for food supplies. Sign up at the library.

The Primitive Quartet, The Inspirations and The Parry’s will be joining The Sneed Family for their Homecoming, Thursday, November 14 at 7PM at the Cave City Convention Center. For more information call 678-3575.

Revival services will be held Friday, November 15 through Sunday, November 17 at 6:30 nightly at East Main United Methodist Church. Bro. Paul Grider from the Way Church in Horse Cave will be the Evangelist. There will be special music each night. All welcome! For more information and or directions contact Bob Cooper at 270-590-1863.

The Murley family will be singing at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church on Saturday, November 16 at 6:30PM. The pastor is Brother Cody Mutter. Please join us! For more information please call 670-0960.

Avenue Church located at 315 Columbia Avenue in Glasgow, will be hosting a children’s coat giveaway for school children ages three through high school age on Saturday, November 16 from 9:00-12:00 noon. Signs will be posted. For more information call 651-8501.

Caverna Boys Basketball will sponsor a Christmas Arts and Craft Fair on Saturday, November 16 from 9AM until 3PM at the Caverna High School gym. Door prizes will be given away! We are going to have lots of locals here so come show your support to them and to our kids! A few items that will be for sale include, Christmas door hangers, wreaths, wooden signs, Tupperware, homemade jellies and jams, homemade earrings, shirts, paparazzi, premier, thirty-one, scentsy, and so much more. We will even have food vendor. For more information call 270- 308-1280.

South Side Baptist Church-Operation Christmas Child Collection week is November 18 through November 25. This will be a drop- off location for shoebox gifts. Items to pack are fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items. Times are different each day. For more information call Juanita Pendygraft at 634-0060 or Peggy Allen at 678-3693.

Barren County Middle School Site Base Decision Making Council will meet on Tuesday, November 19 at 3:30PM at the school.

Barren County Republican Women’s Club will meet on the third Thursday, November 21 at 5:30 pm at FAB Studios. This month is membership drive month and annual dues are to be paid. Call 270.590.9656 or email heleneshom@yahoo.com for more info.

The Barren County Homemakers Annual Holiday Bazaar will be held on Saturday, November 23 from 8AM to 1PM at the Barren County Extension Office. There will be homemade dessert and unique gifts for the season.

If you would like to volunteer for the Thanksgiving Day Feast a volunteer meeting will be Sunday, November 24 at 3PM at the Bunche Center. You may call 404-5175 to donate food and supplies that are much appreciated. If you would like more information about being a volunteer call 590-2410.

The 11th Annual Free Thanksgiving Day Feast will be Thursday, November 28 from 11AM to 4PM at the Liberty District – Ralph Bunche Center. You may call 404-5175 to donate food and supplies that are much appreciated. Orders for food delivery can be called in on Wednesday, November 27 by calling 629-3871 or 834-8537. Thursday you may only call 834-8537. Make all contribution checks payable to Thanksgiving Feast, Po Box 1136, Glasgow, KY 42142.

Local businesses and organizations may pick up an entry form and a basic wreath at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial library. You then decorate the wreath to represent this year’s theme, “My Kentucky Christmas,” and returned the completed wreath back to the library by December 2. You will have a chance to win a $50 gift card to a local eatery.

Santa Claus is coming to town at my house on the square in front of the Barren County Courthouse, beginning December 9 from 6 to 8PM through December 13 and Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15 from Noon to 6PM. Free hot chocolate and cookies.

The theme for the 2019 Cave City Christmas Parade will be “A Beary Merry Christmas“. The parade will be held on December 10 at 4:00 pm and the Grand Marshals will be Yogi Bear Cindy Bear and Boo Boo. Applications for the 2019 Christmas parade are available at the Cave City Chamber office or may be downloaded from www.cavecitychamber.com. Applications may be submitted by mail to the Cave City Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 460, Cave City, KY 42127; by fax at 270-773-7446 or in person at 418 Mammoth Cave Street. The deadline for applications is December 6. For additional information, contact the Cave City Chamber at 270-773-5159.

Glasgow / Barren County Chamber of Commerce 2019 Community Christmas Parade applications are available online at www.glasgowbarrenchamber.com. The theme is “I’ll be home for Christmas.” This Friday, November 8 is the deadline to pay $15 entry fee and after that the entry fee is $30 and the very last day to enter the parade is November 15. The parade will be December 7 at 6PM.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, December 17 at 3:30PM at the school.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, January 21 at 3:30pm t the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on February 18 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on March 17 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on April 21 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on May 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

