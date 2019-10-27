0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Sunday, October 27, 2019

Fall Harvest Celebration will be at the Samson Street Church of Christ through Wednesday, October 30 at 7PM nightly and 6PM Sunday. Speakers will be Brother Landy Presley, Sister Ruby Smith, Brother Mike Shrum, Brother Eli Johnson and Brother Jimmy Wilson. There will be special singing & free food nightly. The pastor is Roger Kinslow.

The 41st Annual Turkey Trot will be today on the Glasgow Square. Pre-registration begins at 2PM on the square. This event is sponsored by the Glasgow Parks and Recreation Department.

Bridge Kentucky will sponsor a free family outdoor movie event for any and all ages tonight at 5PM at Weldon Park! We will be showing Hocus Pocus and popcorn and drinks will be provided for all! We will start the movie as soon as the sun goes down that evening. For more information call 590-0413.

The Avenue Church will have a Fall Festival tonight from 4PM to 6PM. Activities include games, trunk or treat and food by Hogan’s Hots and Dogs. The church is located at 315 Columbia Avenue. For more information call 651-8501.

Peters Creek Church of Christ will hold a Back to the Bible Gospel Meeting tonight through Wednesday, October 30 at 7PM nightly. Sunday service times are 10:30AM and 6PM. David Eldridge from Cookeville, Tennessee will be the speaker. The church is located at 856 Thomerson Park Road in Austin, Ky.

If you would like to volunteer for the Thanksgiving Day Feast a volunteer meeting will be Sunday, November 3 and Sunday, November 24 at 3PM at the Bunche Center. You only have to attend one meeting. If you would like more information about being a volunteer call 590-2410.

An Identity Theft Workshop will be at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library at 5:30PM this Monday, October 28. Big data breaches are in the news too often. Learn the steps to take to limit your risk for identity theft.

Shindig on the Scare will be this Tuesday, October 29 from 5 to 8PM. This is a special shindig to end our farmers market and celebrate fall. Kids under 10 years of age can trick or treat around the square. If you company or organization would like to be involved please email localfirst@glasgow-ky.com.

Trick or Treat on Thursday, October 31, Halloween night between 5 and 7:30PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library and get a free book as long as supplies last.

Glasgow Halloween Trick or Treat will be celebrated on Thursday, October 31 from 5 to 7:30PM.

The City of Cave City’s Halloween Hours will be Thursday, October 31 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM

Acrylic painting of all sizes and many subjects of Susan Eddings will be on display in the Snavely Gallery through Wednesday, October 30 at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center.

The 12th annual “Singing for Scholarships” honoring the memory of Bobby Driver will be held on Saturday, November 2 beginning at 7Pm at the Plaza Theatre. This year’s theme is “A Night At The Movies” and will feature Musical Entertainment from local performers which include The Unpredictable’s, Shaylin McGuire Rone, Barren County High School Drama Students will be performing a medley of songs from Grease and Glasgow Middle School Scottie Singers will be performing “Joyful, Joyful” from Sister Act II and Brian and Susie Lucas will perform “Shallow” from A Star is Born. Tickets are now on sale at the Plaza Theatre or call 361-2101 or go to www.historicplaza.com.

Veteran’s Day Program will be held at the Veteran’s Memorial Park- Walter Davis Cultural Center on Saturday, November 2 at 11AM. The park is located on Highway 63 in Freedom.

The 11th Annual Free Thanksgiving Day Feast will be held on Thursday, November 28 from 11AM to 4PM at the Liberty District – Ralph Bunche Center. You may call 404-5175 to donate food and supplies that are much appreciated. Orders for food delivery can be called in on Wednesday, November 27 by calling 629-3871 or 834-8537. Thursday you may only call 834-8537. Make all contribution checks payable to Thanksgiving Feast, Po Box 1136, Glasgow, KY 42142.

Cave Country Lions Club is sponsoring a Fish Fry and Gospel Singing on Saturday, November 2 from 5 to 7 pm at the Cave City Bingo Hall located on south 31W. Gospel singing by Hart County native Gary Puckett, the 2014 New Horizon Male Vocalist Award The fish fry is being cooked by Mark Coats and his gang at the Bingo Hall. All proceeds go toward the club’s vision and community activities, including vision screenings for the area school children, participating in the Caverna Redifest, Caverna Angel Program, Senior Angel Program, Samaritan Purse Christmas Shoe Box project and providing Thanksgiving and Christmas Food Baskets. All donations gratefully accepted. You can also bring your gently used eyeglasses and hearing aids to be recycled and sent to 3rd world countries.

Michael Combs will be in concert at Gamaliel United Methodist Church on Sunday, November 3. The group “Higher Call” will sing at 6PM followed by Michael at 7. Tickets are $20 each. To purchase tickets call Paul Mills at 670-5139 or Joe Murphy at 427- 8364.

First Baptist Church of Glasgow will have a free concert of Songs of the Big Band era on Thursday, November 7 from 7 to 8PM featuring Orchestra Kentucky Big Band instrumentalists conducted by Jeffrey Reed. The orchestra will be complemented by the local talents of Darla Day, Beth Blakeman, Tony Norman and Jonathan Vanderpool. For more information call 842-0331.

Caverna High School Decision Based Council will meet on Monday, November 11 in the high school library at 3:30PM.

The Primitive Quartet, The Inspirations and The Parry’s with be joining The Sneed Family for their Homecoming, November 14 at 7PM at the Cave City Convention Center. For more information call 678-3575.

Barren County Middle School Site Base Decision Making Council will meet on Tuesday, November 19 at 3:30PM at the school.

Glasgow / Barren County Chamber of Commerce 2019 Community Christmas Parade applications are available online at www.glasgowbarrenchamber.com. The theme is “I’ll be home for Christmas.” The parade will be held December 7 at 6PM.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, December 17 at 3:30pm the school.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, January 21 at 3:30pm t the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on February 18 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on March 17 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on April 21 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on May 19 at 3:30pm at the school