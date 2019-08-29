0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Thursday, August 29, 2019

Red Cross is in urgent need of blood donations before the summer ends and there are a few upcoming opportunities in this area. Today you may donate blood at Zaxby’s in Glasgow from 2 to 7PM and this Friday, August 30 at the Barren County Family YMCA from 10AM until 2PM. Blood can be safely given every 56 days.

Gospel Fest 2019 where Gospel Meets Country will be held Labor Day Weekend at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. Singers for the three day event beginning this Friday, August 30 include, The Sneed Family from Glasgow, Karen Peck and New River, Chuck Wagon Gang, Tony Gore, The Perry’s, Primitive Quartet, Segos and the Next Generation, New Ground, Emily Russell, Loretta’s granddaughter and Hannah Kate Whitworth, Loretta’s great-granddaughter plus many more. Brother Jerry Patton from Brownsville will bring the message on Sunday. Food provided by Tony Gore and Big Mama Sneed. For ticket information call 1-866-956-1777. Some events are free.

The Barren County Clerk’s Office will be closed this Saturday, August 31 and Monday, September 1 in observance of the Labor Day Holiday.

A big country breakfast will be held at the Hiseville Christian Church this Saturday, August 31 from 7AM to 10:30AM. Breakfast consist of Country Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Gravy, Biscuits, Eggs, Hash Browns, Sliced Tomatoes, Coffee, Milk, Juice, and enough Red Eyed Gravy to float a Bass Boat. For more information call Terri Matthews, 670-9424 or Kim Harper, 834-0066.

The 10th annual Crusin for a Dream Car Show will be this Saturday, August 31 from 9AM to 12Noon at the Cave City Convention Center. Activities include a 50/50 Drawing, Silent Auction, Country Ham Raffle, Craft and Food Vendors and much more. This event benefits the Dream Factory that makes dreams come true for the critically and chronically ill children in our area. For more information call Alex Patterson at 646-0259.

Barren County Historical Society will meet this Saturday, August 31 at the Cultural Center at 12Noon. Gary Bewley and Nancy Richey will have a book signing after the meeting from 1:00 -3:00 PM for their latest “Orphaned No More”, the true story of young Henry Clay Morrison and much local Barren County history. He was the great-grandson of one of the first settlers in Barren County, John Organ Morrison. Henry Clay Morrison grew up to become one of the greatest preachers of his generation. The Historical Society will also have some other books available for purchase during this event. There is no charge for attendance and the public is invited.

The Crossroads Quartet from Russell Springs will be the guest singers at Lick Branch Church located at 7318 Lecta-Kino Road this Sunday, September 1 at 6:00 PM. Everyone is encouraged to attend. Pastor is Bro. B. J. Childress.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Monday, September 2 in observance of the Labor Day Holiday. The Street, Sanitation, Transit and Glasgow Landfill will be closed. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Tuesday, September 3.

Peggy Goodman will have a book signing on Friday, September 6 from 10AM to 2PM at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center. “Fly, Girl, Fly” is her newest children’s book about Willa Brown. Willa was born in Glasgow and was the first woman in the US to earn a pilot’s license. She will be portrayed in the 10th annual Harvest of History by Latoya Drake that will be held on September 20 and September 21.

The DAR Edmund Rogers Chapter will present Kentucky Chautauqua Program “Madeline McDowell Breckinridge- Votes for Women” by Kelly Brengelman in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the Suffrage Amendment. This free event will be held on Saturday, September 7 from Noon to 1PM.

Dover Missionary Baptist Church invites you to Welcome to Sunday School on Sunday, September 8 at 10AM. There will be classes for all ages and special acidities for the youth.

Services times are Sunday School at 10AM, Sunday Worship Service at 11AM, 1st Sunday night of the month at Signature Health Care at 6:30PM, Wednesday night prayer meeting at 7PM and the 2nd Wednesday night of each month at Highland Ridge Assisted Living at 6PM.

The Barren County High School Class of 1979 will be having their 40th class reunion on Saturday, September 7 at 6 PM at the Barren River State Park. For more information contact Sheila Bunch at 270-576-6262.

The Joymakers will be singing Sunday, September 8 at 5 pm at Glasgow Faith Church. The church is located at 3050 Old Bowling Green Road and the pastor is Roger Poynter.

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting will be Monday, September 9 in the high school library at 3:30PM.

Newsboys, an internationally known Christian Rock Bank will be in concert, Friday, September 13 at Barren County High School. Tickets available at www.barren.kyschools.us Proceeds will be donated to Barren County Reads and Feeds that provides free breakfast and lunch to children across Barren County and Barren County High School FCA.

Glasgow Barren County Rotary Club will sponsor a Community Golf Outing on Friday, September 13 at 9AM. The event will be held at the Fox Hollow Golf Course. All proceeds will benefit the BackPack Program, Feeding America. For more information call James Moore at 646-8832 or Daniel Byrd at 261-2663.

Team Barren Walk With Us for Alan and Kevin will have a Gospel and Country Singing plus a Silent Auction and Concessions on Saturday, September 14 at the Barren County Middle School from 5 to 8PM. Local talent includes, Emma Bunch, Kelsey Thomas, Justin Cole Meredith, Cora Wood, Brooke Honeycutt and the Rockerz Dance Team. Admission is free. Sponsorship are still needed, please contact darlenewells@dts-ky.com. Also they are selling T-Shirts with two selections for $15 donations or both shirts for $25. To order your t-shirt please call Darlene at 590-6770.

Austin Masonic Lodge Fish Fry will be held on Saturday, September 14 beginning at 5PM. All you can eat Fish, Fries, Hushpuppies, Hotdogs and Dessert for only $8.00. All First Responders eat free. The lodge is located at 3387 Austin Tracey Road.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, September 17 at 3:30PM at the school.

Registration for the Fall Adult Volleyball league is underway. This is a Co-ed league for people ages 16 & up. Games are played on Tuesday nights in the lower gym at Liberty St. Games will begin in early September & run through November. This registration is for Teams, not individuals.

Registration for the Fall Soccer Program is ongoing. The program is offered for girls and boys ages 5 to 12. The league will begin play in early September and run through the end of October. The cost is $45 per child with discounts for multiple children in the same household. For more information call the Glasgow Recreation Department at 651-3811.

The first annual Signature Healthcare of Glasgow Car Show will be Saturday, September 21 from 10AM to 2PM at the National Guard Armory. Registration begins at 9AM and registration fee is $20. All proceeds will benefit the Signature Healthcare of Glasgow Resident Activity Fund.

The 9th annual 5K Run/Walk for Health will be Saturday, September 21 at 8AM. There will also be a one mile fun walk. The race will begin and end at the Barren River Plaza. Register online at www.extremeky.com or call 270-651-3036. Proceeds benefit Community Medical CDown Syndrome of South Central Kentucky is excited to announce that the 21st anniversary Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk, formally known as the Buddy Walk, will be on September 21 at the Bowling Green Ballpark. Gates will open at 10:30am. The program will begin at 12pm, with the walk to follow after. Those who would like to get involved, donate, support a team, or sign up to participate can visit www.dssky.org and click on the 2019 Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk tab. The walk annually hosts between 1,500-2,000 people and the funds raised serve the entire South Central Kentucky Community.

LifeSkills, Inc Therapeutic Foster Care will have an Information Meeting on Thursday, September 26 at 6:00pm for those that would like to learn more about becoming a foster parent and the need within our community. The meeting will be information. Contact Amanda Niedwick for more information or to RSVP at 270 901 5000 ext. 1266.

The 2019 Smiths Grove Days Festival in downtown Smiths Grove will be Saturday, September 28 from 8AM to 5PM. Smiths Grove Days Festival will have vendor booths, arts and crafts, food, live music, antique shops and fun for the family. Vendor applications are available on-line at www.smithsgrove.org or at City Hall located at 146 S. Main Street. For more information contact Nancy Howard or Debbie Joyner 270-563-4014.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

Barren County Middle School Site Base Decision Making Council will meet on Tuesday, October 15 at 3:30PM at the school.

The 10th annual Harvest of History will be held on Friday and Saturday, September 20 and September 21. Tours depart from the Cultural Center at 6PM and the last at 8PM to the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Transportation is provided to the cemetery. Adult tickets are $15 and students from 3rd grade to 12th grade are $7.00.

The next volunteer meeting for the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center will be held from 2 to 4PM on Tuesday, October 22 and will be held at the cultural center. All volunteers and anyone interested in helping to plan events and programs for 2020 are invited.

Tommy Jackson will present “7 Generals of Barren County, KY on Thursday, October 24 at 6PM. This program is hosted by the Cultural Center and the Barren County Historical Society.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

Acrylic painting of all sizes and many subjects of Susan Eddings will be on display in the Snavely Gallery through October 30 at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center.