Community and Church Events- Thursday, February 6, 2020

Dietitian Lorie Hagan will be the guest speaker at the next meeting of the Courage, Trust & Faith cancer support group, scheduled tonight at 6PM at the Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Ms. Hagan will address the value of a healthy diet. Courage, Trust & Faith is for all cancer patients and survivors, their caregivers, and family members. Past meetings have addressed the value/role of caregivers, maintaining a positive attitude, and the benefit of getting outside in nature. Enter by way of the KidsLife carport door. Please contact Kristi McNeill at 270-428-2239 for more information.

Barren County Republican Party will host its annual Lincoln Day Dinner this Saturday, February 8 at the Cave City Convention Center, with doors opening at 5pm and the program and dinner beginning at 6pm. Tickets are $35 each and now available from Walter Davis, Richard McClard, Barbara Pendleton, Kari Hodges, Davie Greer, and at the Barren County Clerk’s office.

A fundraiser for the Emmett Allen Foundation will be this Saturday, February 8 at the Hart County High School beginning at 6PM. General admission tickets are $10, ages 6 to 12 are $5 or a VIP package is $45 for two people. Performing will be Heart to Hart, The Eric and Joe Show. Hart County’s own Doug Bratcher will be performing also! Come see this former Cub Run basketball star! Get your tickets at theericandjoeshow.com. Tickets are $2 more at the door.

Enjoy sweet treats at the Mary Wood Weldon Library this Saturday, February 8 from 9AM to 2PM. Taste chocolate from 3 countries for $2 or from 6 countries for $3. You may also purchase books and baked goods for you and your valentine. All proceeds benefit the library.

Wisdom Faith Christian Academy will have a fundraiser this Saturday, February 8 from 5 to 8PM. Cupid’s Café will serve Lasagna, Spaghetti, Salad Bar, Homemade Desserts, Bread and Drink. Donations only except for carryout which is $10 per dinner plus donations will be accepted also. For more information or to place an order call 432-7338.

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting will be Monday, February 10 in the high school library at 3:30PM.

South Green Elementary Family Resource will have an Advisory Council meeting at 2:45 pm on Tuesday, February 11 at South Green. The meeting is open to the public.

The Mother- Daughter Book Club will meet on Tuesday, February 11 beginning at 6PM. Stop by the library to pick up your free copy of the novel, “Ellie, Engineer: In The Spotlight.” New members are welcome. Sign up at the circulation desk.

A class in drawing still life will be held at the Mary Wood Weldon Library Wednesday, February 12, and Wednesday, February 19 at 9:30AM. The instructor is Lavonia Olsen and she will cover topics such as line, texture, shading, and seeing shapes. Sign up at the library.

Tator Tot Time will be held at the Mary Wood Weldon Library Wednesday, February 12, February 19 and February 26 at 10AM. Activities include reading aloud, storytelling, fingerplays, rhymes and songs. This is for ages 18 to 36 months.

A Power Point Computer Class will be held on Friday, February 14 at 10AM. Learn how to use PowerPoint’s basic features to add and delete slides, change slide layouts, format text, select themes, an add graphics to a presentation. Sign up at the library.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center and the Barren County Historical Society will host the Black History Month Program on Saturday, February 15 at 1PM. The title of the program is “The African- American Influence at Mammoth Cave.” Park Ranger Chuck DeCroix will talk about the contributions and accomplishments made by the Bishop, Branford and Garvin Families. The program is free and will last about 45 minutes.

The Second Annual Black History Production will be held at 2PM on Saturday, February 15 at the Ralph Bunche Community Center. This is a Cultural Celebration with influences from the beginning of recorded history to the present. There will be music, the living historical tour and a play. This is free to the community and youth and young adults are encouraged to come. For more information call 678-5408.

Fleece Blankets will be made for Project Linus which is a non-profit organization that provides a handmade blanket to children who are seriously ill, traumatized or otherwise in need. No experience needed. Sign up at the Mary Wood Weldon Library Circulation Desk for Saturday, February 15. Please bring scissors.

The First Baptist Church of Scottsville will have their 7th Annual Black History Month Pioneer Celebration on Sunday, February 16 at 3PM. Featured singers will be the Fisk Jubilee Singers. The cost is $10 for adults, 18 and under $5 and children 6 will be admitted free. The church is located at 1545 Bowling Green Road in Scottsville.

A free community supper will be held at the Center United Methodist Church on Sunday, February 16 from 4 to 6PM. The church is located on Highway 31 in Center. For more information call Brother Neil Jeffries at 270-834-0244.

In addition to City of Glasgow City Hall, the following City of Glasgow Department of Public Works offices will be closed on Monday, February 17 in observance of the Presidents Day holiday: Glasgow Street Department, Glasgow Sanitation Department, Glasgow Transit Department, Glasgow Stormwater Department and Glasgow Landfill Department. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Tuesday, February 18. Please have all garbage and recycling at the curbside by 7:00AM on Tuesday.

The Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library will be closed on Monday, February 17 for President’s Day.

The Teen Book Club will meet at the Mary Wood Weldon Library on Tuesday, February 25 at 6:30PM. The book that will be discussed is Dorothy Must Die by Danielle Paige. Stop by the library and pick up your free copy. The club is for ages 12 and up and new members are welcome. For more information call 651-2824.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on February 18 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Mary Wood Weldon Library is having a Chili Cookoff cookbook challenge on Thursday, February 20 at 6PM. Check out a cookbook from the library and try a recipe. Bring your dish to the library and a card printed with your recipe name and the title of the cookbook from which it came.

A class in Intermediate American Sign Language will be held at the Mary Wood Weldon Library on Saturday, February 22 at 9:30AM. The instructor is Logan Brooks. This class is for children and adults and any child under the age of 11 should be accompanied by an adult. Sign up at the library.

Sing a Book My Baby will be held this Monday, February 24 at the Mary Wood Weldon Library at 9:30AM. Reading aloud to your baby is a wonderful shared activity you can continue for years to come. This is for ages 6 to 18 months.

Ready, Set, Grow University is a 5 week program for children ages 3 and 4 who are not currently enrolled in a preschool program. This program is for a parent and child to come together to experience a program set up like a basic Kindergarten classroom. Registration for Session- One will be held on February 28, Session Two, March 6, Session Three, March 13, Session Four, March 20 and Session Five on March 27. Registration will be held at Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church in the basement from 9 to 10:30AM on these days. For more information call any school resource officer at any of the Barren County Elementary Schools.

The 17th Annual Barren County Extension Homemaker’s Bean Soup Luncheon on Friday March 6 from 10:30 am to 2 pm at the Barren County Extension Office. The price is $6 person which includes Bean Soup, Cornbread, Beverage and Dessert. The Extension Office is located at 1463 West Main Street in Glasgow. For delivery call 651-3818 and must be for 5 or more in one location within the city limits of Glasgow. This is a fundraiser for Ovarian Cancer Research at University of KY.

Edmonton Masonic Lodge will host a 5K Run/Walk for the community on Saturday, March 14. Registration will begin at 7 am, the run at 8 am and walk track will be 1 mile. Entry fee is $25 which includes an event t-shirt. Awards will be given for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in all groups. For more information call 270- 590-8980.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky is operating the “Crisis” portion of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The program is operated on a first come first serve basic until Federal funds are exhausted. Applications are taken at your local Community Action Community Service Office in your county.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on March 17 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on April 21 at 3:30pm at the school.

A health fair for kids at the Barren County YMCA will be held on Saturday, April 18 from 11am – 2pm. It will be held immediately after Butterflies for Maddie, and is open to anyone who would like to come. We are having free vision and dental screenings, food vendors, Big Red, BRAWA, inflatables, games, martial arts instructors, and much more.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on May 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

