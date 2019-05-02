0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Thursday, May 2 2019

Parent nominations for the 2019/2020 Glasgow High School SBDM Council will be accepted through today at 12PM. Elections will be held in the front office of Glasgow High School from 8:00 am until 2:00 pm this Friday, May 3. Nominated parent representatives must be available on Monday, June 3 from 12 – 6 for mandatory training.

The Barren County High School SBDM will have a special called meeting today at 3:30PM in the Trojan Academy media center.

Cave City Event Planning Meeting will be tonight in the Cave City – City Hall at 5PM.

Benefit Auction in memory of Michael Shane Green will be held this Saturday, May 4 at the Barren County Trojan Academy Gym. Michael Shane Greene who passed away on March 7 due to complications of a massive stroke and all proceeds will go to the Green family for medical bills and other expenses. There will be live music featuring Colton Kise which will start at 12 pm. Doors open at 11:30AM, live auction will take place at 2PM. There will be a cake walk, concessions, inflatables for the kids, donated by Fords Brothers Party Rentals of Glasgow. There will also be a country ham raffle; we will also be raffling off a brand new 22 Ruger shotgun donated by Barren River Outdoors. Tickets for the raffles are on sale now. For any information regarding the benefit, raffle tickets, or information about how to make a donation you can call or text Emily at 270-308-7210, or email shanestrong.2019@gmail.com

Avenue Church, located at 315 Columbia Avenue in Glasgow will be hosting a spring/summer children’s clothing giveaway for ages 3 through high school this Saturday, May 4 from 9AM to 12PM. Signs will be posted upon entering.

The annual Muddy Mammoth will be this Saturday at Park Mammoth Resort beginning at 8AM. For more information or to register call 270-991-9966. All proceeds go to Relay for Life, American Cancer Society.

A Big Country Breakfast will be this Saturday, May 4 from 7AM to 10:30AM at the Hiseville Christian Church. Menu will be country ham, sausage, bacon, gravy, biscuits, eggs, hash-browns, sliced tomatoes, coffee, milk, juice & enough red-eyed gravy to float a bass boat. All proceeds will benefit The Galilean Children’s Home. For more information call Jim Rich at 590-5569, Bo Matthew at 834-9026, or Kim Harper at 834-0066.

Brother Sammy Norris will be preaching at Hanging Fork Baptist Church at 6pm this Sunday, May 5.

Revival services at Cedar Grove Baptist Church will begin this Sunday, May 5 at 6:30PM. Brother Dale Copas and Brother Mikey Hoy will be the evangelists. The church is located at 300 Cedar Grove Road in Glasgow.

The Poplar Log church of Christ will have a gospel meeting this Sunday, May 5 thru Wednesday, May 8. Sunday services at 10AM followed by a fellowship meal and 6PM. Weeknight services are at 7. The speaker will be Mike Tanaro. The church is located on Hwy 63 between Temple Hill and Freedom.

The 21st Century Programs at Metcalfe County Schools are bringing you two productions in May. First, MCHS will present “The Addams Family” May 9, 10 and 11 at 6pm each night. The musical comedy features the familiar creepy and kooky family as they adapt to change.

Then, MCMS will present “The Big Bad Musical” in which the audience must decide the outcome of the biggest trial ever in the fairy-tale world — against the notorious Big Bad Wolf! Dates are May 13, 14 and 15 at 6pm each night.

The American Cancer Society is partnering with TJ Samson Hospital for the Annual Survivor Dinner on Friday May 10 at 5:45pm at Glasgow High School Cafeteria. This dinner is for all cancer survivors and a caregiver. There will be a Survivor Ceremony and Celebration at 7pm in the GHS Gym for additional caregivers, family, friends and the public. Dan Klein, Speaker and Author of My 3:59, The Man I’m Called To Be – will be our Special Guest Speaker during the Ceremony. Please make plans to attend this special event. Survivors, please RSVP to Amy Stephens at 270-659-5890.

The 11th annual Shake Your Paw Ball will be May 11 at 6:30pm at the Cave City Convention Center. Music will be provided by High Fidelity. Tickets are $60 which includes a meal and two drinks. For more information call Molly Taylor at 670-4422 or Margie Patton at 590-3575.

Glasgow First Nazarene Church, located at 600 East Main is having the annual Garden and Potpourri on Saturday, May 11 from 7AM to 2PM. Please check out the huge assortment of hanging baskets, bedding plants, vegetable plants, bake sale, silent auction baskets and other booths. It is a great opportunity to stop by and get mom that special Mother’s Day gift.

An open meeting is being held on Tuesday, May 14 at 6:30 pm at the Jackie Browning Park located at 300 Donnelley Drive sponsored by the Barren County Fiscal Court. The specific purpose of this meeting is to discuss a drainage/shade structure project for the Jackie Browning Park. Citizens are afforded the opportunity to express their views concerning the recreational needs of their community by providing a forum for discussion.

Barren County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association 5th annual Revin Up For Kids Car, Truck and Bike Shop 2019 will be held from 9AM to 3PM on Saturday, May 18 at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green. Judging starts at 11AM. For more information call 670-1719.

Barren County Middle School SBDM meeting will be Tuesday, May 21 at 3:30PM at the school.

The Military Order of the Purple Heart Heartland Chapter #67 invites you to the Willa B. Brown Pioneer Life Award Ceremony on Tuesday, May 21 from 1 to 3PM at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center to be presented to the descendants of Ms. Willa B Brown. For more information call 304-6044 or the cultural center at 651-9792.

Registration for the Parks and Recreation June camp sessions are for ages 5-7 will is ongoing for June and July sessions. The camp is Monday through Friday 9 am – 2 pm in our Day Camp building located behind the Glasgow City Pool in American Legion Park. Each Camper will get free breakfast & lunch every day plus a free Day Camp shirt. The activities include daily trips to the City Pool, a Movie Theater trip on Wednesdays and a field trip to Ralphie’s Fun Center on Fridays. There is a limited number of spots available for each week so be sure you get registered soon. Registration cost is $48 per participant.

Kentucky Career Center will hold a Career Center Event on Thursday, May 23 from 9 to 11:30AM. Multiple employers will be interviewing and hiring during the event. The Career Center is located at 445 North Green Street in Glasgow. For more information call 651-2121.

Glasgow Police Department is taking applications for the Junior Police Academy that will run July 29 through August 2. Applications can be picked up at the Glasgow Police Department, Glasgow/Barren County Middle Schools or the Boys and Girls Club. This is open to 6, 7 and 8th grade students in the Glasgow/ Barren County Schools. For more information contact Lt Jabin McGuire at 651-6165. The deadline to submit your application is June 1.

Humane Society of Edmonson County will sponsor “Hoedown for the Hounds” on Saturday, June 15 from 6:00- 10:00 pm at the Brownsville Community Center located at 108 Main Street.

The Hoedown for the Hounds is a BBQ Dinner, Dance and live auction. Music will be provided by Andrea Guess. The event is free to attend but dinner is $8 including a drink. For more information contact Katie Smith, with the Humane Society of Edmonson County by email humanesec@gmail.com or call 270-286-6586.

Registration for our Park and Recreation 2019 Summer Swim Lessons is ongoing. There are 5 different levels to match all skill sets and two different session times on Monday – Thursday to match your schedule. The cost is $48 per participant and all participants must be 5 years old to register. Sessions are as follows: June 3 – 14, June 17 – 28, July 8 – 19, and July 22 – Aug. 2. For further information on any Parks & Recreation programs/events, please call 651-3811 or 651-9012. Office hours are Monday – Friday from 7:30 am – 4:30 pm & we are located at 309 S. Liberty Street.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

T.J. Regional Health has established the Hands for Hospice Volunteer Program. If you would like to volunteer your time and talents to help others, we encourage you to become a volunteer.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.