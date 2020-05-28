0 Shares

Community and Church Events Thursday, May 28, 2020

The Metcalfe County Band is currently accepting items for its online yard sale. Items can include gently used clothes, old toys, household decor, or anything else you’d like to contribute. Donations for the yard sale may be dropped off through this Friday, May 29 from 12PM to 6PM at the Metcalfe County Band Room. The band’s online yard sale will take place via Facebook at the end of next week.

The Metcalfe County Public Library is now offering no contact curbside pickup by appointment only. Items must be selected in advance and limited to five. Call the library at 270-432-4981 or email metcalfelibrary@gmail.com for more information and to schedule an appointment.

The 2020 Tobacco GAP training session will be held in June. The first session is this Tuesday, June 2 at the Metcalfe County Extension Office; Thursday, June 4 at Barren County Extension Office; Tuesday, June 9, Barren County Extension Office and Thursday, June 11 Metcalfe County Extension Office. All session are from 10AM to 6PM and limited to 18 participants. For more information call 432-3561 or 651-3818. Please bring your gap card and photo ID.

The special called meeting of the Caverna High School Decision Based Council will meet June 15 at 3:30PM via Zoom. For anyone interested in joining the meeting may contact the office for information on how to do so.

The Carol Bailey Memorial Community Medical Care 17th Annual Golf Tournament has been postponed until Wednesday, June 24 beginning at 8:30AM at the Fox Hollow Golf Club. This is the main fundraiser for Community Medical Care. Field is limited to 96 golfers and entries must be in by noon Thursday, June 18. For more information call Jannell Pedigo at 629-1004 or Matt Shipley at 678-7277.

The 28th Annual Glasgow/ Barren County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament will now be held on Friday, July 24. You must register by July 17. For more information call the Chamber at 651-3161 or Ernie at 579-1724.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program has been extended through June 30 due to the Covid- 19 crisis. Applicants are required to supply a social security card or a residence green card, proof of all household members’ income, most recent heating bill or a statement from landlord if included in rent and the account number and name on the account of the main heating source. Benefits are paid directly to the primary fuel vendor. For more information call 651-8171.

T.J. Regional Health has implemented a local hotline staffed by registered nurses to help answer questions and respond to concerns related to COVID-19. If you are experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness, please call before seeking treatment. The hotline number is 270-651-4400, and it is open Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. and on Saturday – Sunday from 8 a.m. until 6 pm.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules will allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

