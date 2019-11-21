0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Thursday, November 21, 2019

Barren County Republican Women’s Club will meet tonight at 5:30 pm at FAB Studios. This month is membership drive month and annual dues are to be paid. Call 270.590.9656 or email heleneshom@yahoo.com for more info.

Cave Country Lions and Leo Clubs are sponsoring a Chili Supper in conjunction with Light Up Cave City sponsored by the Cave City Chamber of Commerce. It will be this Friday, November 22 from 4PM to 7PM. at the former Replica Screen Printing building on Broadway in front of the Gazebo. All donations will be greatly appreciated with all proceeds going toward the club’s vision and community projects. Gently used eyeglasses and hearing aids can be dropped off to be recycled and distributed to 3rd world countries. New toys and children’s coats are also being accepted.

Glasgow Fire Department will be dipping Christmas trees beginning this Friday, November 23 through December 23 from 9AM to 8PM daily, at Fire Station #2 located just off the by-pass on Cross Street. The tree is dipped in a flame retardant substance and will enhance the life of your tree. Everyone using a fresh cut tree is urged to take advantage of this free service.

The Barren County Homemakers Annual Holiday Bazaar will be this Saturday, November 23 from 8AM to 1PM at the Barren County Extension Office. There will be homemade dessert and unique gifts for the season.

Temple Hill Fire Department Station # 2 will hold their annual Pancake Breakfast this Saturday, November 23 from 6 to 10AM. The cost is $5 per person and will also be serving Biscuits and Gravy. Children under 5 eat free. The fire station is located at 7649 Roseville Road. For more information call Barry Garrett at 590-2055.

The Phillips IGA Hunger Heroes Turkey Run/Walk will be this Saturday, November 23 at 8AM at the Hiseville School. The registration fee is $20 and the Kids Junior Turkey Run for 12 and under is $10 and registration begins at 7AM, or you may pre-register at Phillips IGA. All money raised benefits the Barren County Reads and Feeds Program or you may donate a book on the day of the race.

The Theme of the Memory Tree at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center this Holiday Season will be photos of the Veterans of the Vietnam Era. Please bring your photos to the Cultural Center until January 1. Any information you can provide about the photo will be appreciated, such as name, branch of service, rank, location of service, dates of service, living or deceased. For more information call 651-9792.

The LIHEAP Subsidy Program to help low income households in need of energy assistance has begun. You must fill out an application; bring in the most recent heating bill, Social Security Card or Green Card for each member of the household and proof of all members of household’s income for the preceding month. Apply at 411 Happy Valley Road from 8AM to 4PM and on Monday until 5PM.

South Side Baptist Church-Operation Christmas Child Collection week continues through next Monday, November 25. This will be a drop- off location for shoebox gifts. Items to pack are fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items. Times are different each day. For more information call Juanita Pendygraft at 634-0060 or Peggy Allen at 678-3693.

If you would like to volunteer for the Thanksgiving Day Feast a volunteer meeting will be Sunday, November 24 at 3PM at the Bunche Center. You may call 404-5175 to donate food and supplies that are much appreciated. If you would like more information about being a volunteer call 590-2410.

Meal Prep on the Go will be presented next Tuesday, November 26 at the Mary Wood Weldon Library at 5:30PM. Salad in a Jar is the meal for this date. Please bring $5 for food supplies and some pint size jars. Sign up at the library at least four days in advance.

The library will be closed next Thursday and Friday, November 28 and November 29 for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

The Mary Wood Weldon Library will be collecting new packages of underwear to donate to local school’s family resource centers, through Saturday, December 14. Children sizes 4 to 16 and adult sizes are needed. Library fines will be forgiven for donations.

Meet the Scotties winter sports will take place Monday, November 25. A meal which will consist of chili, grilled cheese, a dessert and drink will be served beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the cafeteria at Glasgow High School. At 6:00 p.m. player introductions will begin for the sports of Glasgow Middle School Boys and Girls Basketball and Glasgow High School Archery, Boys and Girls Basketball and Swimming. The GHS basketball teams will also perform drills. This event is free to everyone. Please come out and Meet the Scotties

For every four books you check out at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library through December 19, your name will be entered in a drawing to win a holiday wreath. There will be lots of wreaths to be won, so get the whole family involved.

The 11th Annual Free Thanksgiving Day Feast will be Thursday, November 28 from 11AM to 4PM at the Liberty District – Ralph Bunche Center. You may call 404-5175 to donate food and supplies that are much appreciated. Orders for food delivery can be called in on Wednesday, November 27 by calling 629-3871 or 834-8537. Thursday you may only call 834-8537. Make all contribution checks payable to Thanksgiving Feast, Po Box 1136, Glasgow, KY 42142.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29 in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. The Glasgow Public Works Departments will also be closed which includes the Street, Sanitation and Transit Departments. The Glasgow Landfill will be closed on Thursday, November 28, Friday, November 29 will be open from 8 to 11:30AM only and they will be closed on Saturday, November 30 which includes the Southgate Plaza Recycling. Thursday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Monday, December 2 and Friday’s will be collected on Tuesday, December 3.

Light Up Glasgow will be held at 5PM on Friday, November 29 in the front of the Barren County Courthouse. There will be Christmas Music and Santa will be there. Bring your own camera and have your picture made with Santa for free.

Local businesses and organizations may pick up an entry form and a basic wreath at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial library. You then decorate the wreath to represent this year’s theme, “My Kentucky Christmas,” and returned the completed wreath back to the library by December 2. You will have a chance to win a $50 gift card to a local eatery.

Santa Claus is coming to town at my house on the square in front of the Barren County Courthouse, beginning December 9 from 6 to 8PM through December 13 and Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15 from Noon to 6PM. Free hot chocolate and cookies.

The theme for the 2019 Cave City Christmas Parade will be “A Beary Merry Christmas“. The parade will be held on December 10 at 4:00 pm and the Grand Marshals will be Yogi Bear Cindy Bear and Boo Boo. Applications for the 2019 Christmas parade are available at the Cave City Chamber office or may be downloaded from www.cavecitychamber.com. Applications may be submitted by mail to the Cave City Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 460, Cave City, KY 42127; by fax at 270-773-7446 or in person at 418 Mammoth Cave Street. The deadline for applications is December 6. For additional information, contact the Cave City Chamber at 270-773-5159.

Hiseville Fire Department will have Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 7 from 7AM to 12Noon. All you can eat pancakes and biscuits and gravy for $6.00. There might even be some chocolate gravy if you’ve been good this year. Bring your camera and have your picture made with Santa beginning at 8AM. The fire department is located at 112 W. Hiseville Main Street.

Friends of the Library Holiday Book Sale will be held on Saturday, December 7 from 9AM to 2PM. Books will be like new and reasonably priced and DVDs will be for sale. Also enjoy tea and cookies plus free gift wrapping. Cash only will be accepted. All proceeds benefit the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Public Library. The library is located at 1530 South Green Street. For more information call 651-2824.

Deck the Halls of Highland will be held on Saturday, December 7 at Highland Elementary. Breakfast will be held from 8 to 11AM, Games, Santa and a Silent Auction from 9 to 11AM and a Vendor Market from 8AM to 12noon. There will also be Student Musical Performances at 8:30, 9:30 and 10:30AM. The cost for the breakfast will be $5 for adults, $ 3 for children and 3 and under eat for free.

Enjoy your favorite sub at Subway on the Glasgow Square on Wednesday, December 11 and a percentage of proceeds will benefit the Museum of the Barrens, 3rd floor expansion.

The Liberty District Christmas Banquet will be held on Saturday, December 14. For ticket information call Rondal Buford at 651-8151 or 261-1533.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, December 17 at 3:30PM at the school.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, January 21 at 3:30pm t the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on February 18 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on March 17 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on April 21 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on May 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

