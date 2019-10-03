0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Thursday, October 3, 2019

The Southern Gospel Group Dean will be in concert at the He’s Alive Community Church this Friday, October 4 at 7PM. Admission is free. The church is located at 1499 Burkesville Road in Glasgow.

This Friday, October 4, there will be a computer class on Windows 10 Intermediate at 10AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Learn more about interacting with Windows 10 including adding desktop icons, exploring settings and much more. Sign up at the library.

Exile will be in concert at Plaza Theater, with Brassfield as the opening act this Saturday, October 5 at 7:30pm. Main floor tickets are $38 and Balcony $32. All funds raised go to help area children’s’ organizations and underprivileged children. Sponsored by TJ Regional Health and Kiwanis Club of Glasgow.

First Baptist Church of Glasgow, located at 611 S. Lewis Street, will be having a Fall Revival this Monday, October 7, Tuesday, October 8 and Wednesday, October 9 beginning at 6:30pm. The Evangelist will be Pastor David Greene Sr. of Purpose of Life Ministries of Indianapolis, Indiana. Rev. Dr. Michael D. Rice, Host Pastor.

Come learn how to make Sharpie Dyed Coasters at the Mary Wood Weldon Library on Wednesday, October 9 at 10AM. They are beautiful and easy to make. Sign up at the library and if possible bring a rimmed baking sheet to use as a work surface.

FAFSA Completion Workshop will be held at the Mary Wood Weldon Library on Wednesday, October 9 from 1 to 4PM. Participants will receive hands on assistance with completing the free application for Federal Student Aid. Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority’s outreach counselor, Audrey Price will be present.

Acrylic painting of all sizes and many subjects of Susan Eddings will be on display in the Snavely Gallery through October 30 at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center.

There will be a Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting on Monday, October 14 in the high school library at 3:30PM.

Barren County Middle School Site Base Decision Making Council will meet on Tuesday, October 15 at 3:30PM at the school.

The Barren County Schools and Glasgow Independent Schools FRYSC and Lifeskills are offering a free workshop on ways to help children with ADD, ADHD and Autism. Anyone can attend. The event will be Tuesday, October 15 at 10am at the Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Friends of the Library Book Sale will be October 18 and October 19 from 9AM to 3PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. Members only preview will be held on Thursday, October 17 from 4 to 7PM. Most items $1.00 or less. Cash only will be accepted.

Horse Cave 1st Baptist Church will have a free Outside Movie Night, Saturday, October 19 at 6PM. Free movie, Food, Fellowship and Fun will be provided. Please bring your lawn chair or blanket. The church is located at 217 Church Street. For more information call 524-9007.

The Haywood Volunteer Fire Department will be having their pancake fry and open house on Saturday, October 19 from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the fire department building on the corner of 31-E and Matthews Mill Road. Costs will be $5.00 for adults, $2.50 for children 6 to 12, and children under 5 will be admitted free. Tickets will also be sold on a gun to be given away on Thanksgiving.

The next volunteer meeting for the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center will be from 2PM to 4PM on Tuesday, October 22 and will be held at the cultural center. All volunteers and anyone interested in helping to plan events and programs for 2020 are invited.

Tommy Jackson will present “7 Generals of Barren County, Thursday, October 24 at 6PM. This program is hosted by the Cultural Center and the Barren County Historical Society.

Michael Combs will be in concert at Gamaliel United Methodist Church on Sunday, November 3. The group “Higher Call” will sing at 6PM followed by Michael at 7. Tickets are $20 each. To purchase tickets call Paul Mills at 670-5139 or Joe Murphy at 427- 8364.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

Barren County Middle School Site Base Decision Making Council will meet on Tuesday, November 19 at 3:30PM at the school.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

Glasgow / Barren County Chamber of Commerce 2019 Community Christmas Parade applications are available online at www.glasgowbarrenchamber.com. The theme is “I’ll be home for Christmas.” The parade will be held December 7 at 6PM.