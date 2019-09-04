on 04/09/2019 |

Community and Church Events– Tuesday, April 9, 2019

April Artist’s Work at the Cultural Center in the Snavely Gallery is by Mr. Terry Brooks.

Barren County High School will be taking nominations for parent representatives for the SBDM Council for the 2019-2020 school year. Nominations will be taken thru April 12 at 3PM. Please contact Brandy Pendygraft at BCHS 651-6315 if you wish to be placed on the ballot. Elections will be held April 15 and 16 from 7:30-3:30 in the offices of Barren County High School and the Trojan Academy.

An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be at the T J Samson Health Pavilion this Wednesday, April 10 from 1PM to 6PM and this Thursday, April 11 at Caverna High School from 11:30AM to 5:30PM. All blood types are needed especially type O.

Looking for someone for the kids to do this summer? Come to the Summer Fest Fun this Thursday, April 11 from 4:30 to 6:30PM at the T J Health Pavilion. There will be summer camp information and sign-ups. Sponsored by Barren and Glasgow Family Resource and Youth Service Centers.

There will be a Veteran’s Resource and Job Fair this Thursday, April 11 from 10AM to 2PM at the National Guard Armory. This is a free event and is open to the public.

Wisdom Faith Christian Academy Spring Fundraiser will be held this Friday, April 12 at the academy gym. Silent auction and concessions will be held from 5 to 6:30PM and beginning at 6:30pm the main auction will be held.

Murder at the Museum will host two interactive murder mystery events on Saturday, April 13 at 2PM and at 7PM. You are invited to a 1940’s wedding reception and murder in the lobby. The cost is $20 per person with 100% of the profits being used to replace antiquated computers and improve technology within the museum. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Cultural Center or at the door one half hour before the event begins. The programs will start on time.

Mammoth Cave National Park will celebrate Wildflower Day this Saturday, April 13 with ranger and volunteer led walks, talks, and activities beginning in the park at 9:30 am. The park is home to over 100 species of spring wildflowers. Each year the park’s wildflowers and blooming trees treat park visitors to colorful displays along park trails, roadways, and forests from early spring until mid-May. Wildflower events are designed to fit all ages and abilities and will take place throughout the day, ending with an evening program at 7 pm in the park’s outdoor amphitheater.

Easter Extravaganza will be held this Saturday, April 15 beginning at 11AM at the Wisdom Faith Community Church. There will be lunch, egg hunt and prizes. Every child will receive a filled basket.

An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Austin Tracy Elementary School on Monday, April 15 from 2 to 7PM.

Reservations are being taken for the annual Glasgow Musicale Easter breakfast at FAB Studios and Catering Company on Saturday, April 20 at 10:00AM. Cost is $11 per person by advance paid reservations. The deadline for reservations and to get your payment to Treasurer Jenny Jean Downing is this Monday, April 15. The program this year will feature a Musical Interlude with Julia Kinsman. You do not need to be a Glasgow Musicale member to attend this Easter celebration.

A special called meeting of the Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting will be held this Monday, April 15 at 4:30PM in the high school library.

Registration for the Parks and Recreation June camp sessions are for ages 5-7 will begin this Monday, April 15. June sessions will be held on the dates of June 10-14, 17-21 and June 24 though the 28. July sessions for ages 8 to10 will be held on July 8-12, 15-19, 22-26. The camp is Monday through Friday 9 am – 2 pm in our Day Camp building located behind the Glasgow City Pool in American Legion Park. Each Camper will get free breakfast & lunch every day plus a free Day Camp shirt. The activities include daily trips to the City Pool, a Movie Theater trip on Wednesdays and a field trip to Ralphie’s Fun Center on Fridays. There is a limited number of spots available for each week so be sure you get registered soon. Registration cost is $48 per participant.

On Monday, April 15 there will be a MarioKart Tournament at the Mary Wood Memorial Library from 3:30 to 5:30PM for ages up to 18. Please register at the Circulation Desk.

Barren County Middle School SBDM meeting for April will be Tuesday, April 16 at 3:30PM at the school.

Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church will hold Good Friday Services on Friday, April 19 at 6:30PM. Everyone is welcome. The pastor is Brother Jamie Thompson.

The Pleasant Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate their Pastor William Bradley Lewis 50th anniversary on Saturday, April 20 at 2PM at the Bunche Center with a reception and a message from Dr. E A Duke and Owens Chapel Church. On Sunday, April 21 at the 11AM service, Pastor Ray Stewart with Queens Chapel Church and Pleasant Union Church will be the guests.

The annual Parks and Recreation Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, April 20 at Beaver Creek Park. This year we are partnering with T.J Samson to bring you an EGGcellent time! There will be multiple prizes given away and over 10,000 eggs to be found, all stuffed with candy!! The First Hunt begins at 1:00 pm. This event is free of charge for kids ages walking – 10 yrs old. If you have any questions please call our office at (270) 651-3811.

On Saturday April 20 from 10AM to 12PM the City of Horse Cave will partner with Horse Cave Baptist Church, Horse Cave 1st Baptist Church, Friendship Baptist Church, and The Way Church to present the 2nd Annual Horse Cave Community Easter Egg Hunt! The event was a huge success last year and will be even better this time around. There will be music, food, prizes, activity booths, and over 10,000 eggs to hunt. The event will be held on the field beside 31-W where the Owens Hotel once stood. Come be part of this incredible community gathering!

Passover Seder Banquet will be April 20 at 5PM at Knicely Conference Center in Bowling Green. Join us as for a full meal and music, as we recount the Passover through the Haggadah, an interactive telling of the Passover story. The Passover Seder will be led by Jonathan Sacks, who comes from a family with 19 generations of Rabbis. All people are welcome regardless of background or belief. To register, call Deborah Morgan at 270-670-6781 or download a registration form at www.hopeinmessiah.org

Caney Fork Missionary Baptist Church will hole a sunrise service on Sunday, April 21 at 6AM at the church cemetery, followed by a potluck breakfast at the Etoile Clubhouse. Sunday School for this Sunday only will be at 8:30AM followed by the morning worship service at 9:30AM. The pastor is Tim Easton and everyone is invited to attend.

Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church will hold Easter Sunrise Services on Sunday, April 21 at 6AM followed by a fellowship breakfast. Sunday School is at 9:45AM and Worship Service at 11AM. The pastor is Brother Jamie Thompson.

The Glenview Christian Church at 1403 Glenview Drive in Glasgow welcomes our community to our Easter services on April 21; one at 9am and the second at 10:45am. It’s going to be a powerful morning featuring Great Worship, Special photo areas, a Biscuit Bar with biscuits, jellies, and gravy. Also an Indoor Egg Hunt for the kids during both services.

Registration for our Park and Recreation 2019 Summer Swim Lessons will begin on Monday April 22. There are 5 different levels to match all skill sets and two different session times on Monday – Thursday to match your schedule. The cost is $48 per participant and all participants must be 5 years old to register. Sessions are as follows: June 3 – 14, June 17 – 28, July 8 – 19, July 22 – Aug. 2. For further information on any Parks & Recreation programs/events, please call 651-3811 or 651-9012. Office hours are Monday – Friday from 7:30 am – 4:30 pm & we are located at 309 S. Liberty Street.

The Barren County Board of Elections will meet on Tuesday, April 23 at 9AM at the Barren County Clerk’s Office for the regular monthly meeting. The meeting will continue to the Barren County Road Department to test the automatic tabulation equipment that will be used for the primary election on May 21.

The Barren County, Caverna and Glasgow Family Resource and Youth Service Centers and the T J Regional Health will sponsor the annual Baby Safety Shower on Thursday, April 25 from 5 to 7PM at the T J Health Pavilion Community Center. All new and expectant parents are invited. T J Lactation Consultant, Kellie Geralds will speak at 5:30PM. There will be great door prizes and tons of useful information.

Friends of the Library Book Sale will be held on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27 from 9AM to 3PM. Members only preview will be held on Thursday, April 25 from 4 to 7PM.Youth titles and paperbacks just 50 cents. Hard covers and audio books are $1. Sales are cash only.

Barren County Flames Special Olympics Fundraiser will be Saturday, April 27 from 8am-12 noon. Registration will be held through April 27 on Saturdays from 8AM to 9AM at the Barren County Family YMCA. Activities include a one mile fun walk for everyone; Special Olympics First Responder Torch Walk at Conclusion of Fun Walk; Light the Cauldron for Special Olympics; Healthy Screenings and Local Vendors. Contact Flames Coordinator James Cheely for info on becoming a sponsor 270-590-9013.

2019 Rabies Clinic will be April 27 at the Animal Shelter in Glasgow from 8AM to 12Noon. Vaccines will be $5 and Micro-chipping $25. Dogs must be on a leash and cats in a carrier. For more information call 651-7297.

The Community Education Art Show will be held on Sunday, April 28 at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center.

The 11th annual Shake Your Paw Ball will be May 11 at 6:30pm at the Cave City Convention Center. Music will be provided by High Fidelity. Tickets are $60 which includes a meal and two drinks. For more information call Molly Taylor at 670-4422 or Margie Patton at 590-3575.

Barren County Middle School SBDM meeting will be Tuesday, May 21 at 3:30PM at the school.

Head Start is a federally funded program geared to prepare preschool age children for a successful school experience. If your child will be 3 or 4 years of age and you wish to apply you must provide proof of income, verification of the child’s birth and up to date immunization certificate. For more information call 651-2419 or feel free to visit the Barren County Head Start Center located at 899 Shamrock in Glasgow.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

T.J. Regional Health has established the Hands for Hospice Volunteer Program. If you would like to volunteer your time and talents to help others, we encourage you to become a volunteer.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.