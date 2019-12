0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Tuesday, December 9, 2019

Enjoy your favorite sub at Subway on the Glasgow Square this Wednesday, December 11 and a percentage of proceeds will benefit the Museum of the Barrens, 3rd floor expansion.

The new cancer support group, Courage, Trust & Faith will meet this Thursday, December 12, at 6 p.m. at the Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Contact Kristi McNeill for more information: 270-428-2239.

The “Band Table Singers”, a group of talented musicians will perform this Friday, December 13 at the Glasgow High School Auditorium. The event begins at 7pm and is a fundraiser for the Scottie Band. Tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information call Tony Houchens at 270-991-5349

The Liberty District Christmas Banquet will be this Saturday, December 14. For ticket information call Rondal Buford at 651-8151 or 261-1533.

The Mary Wood Weldon Library will be collecting new packages of underwear to donate to local school’s family resource centers, through this Saturday, December 14. Children sizes 4 to 16 and adult sizes are needed. Library fines will be forgiven for donations. For every four books you check out at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library through December 19, your name will be entered in a drawing to win a holiday wreath. There will be lots of wreaths to be won, so get the whole family involved.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, December 17 at 3:30PM at the school.

The library will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, December 24 and December 25 for the Christmas Holiday. The library will close at 4PM on December 31.

The Parks & Recreation office will be closed on Tuesday December 24 & Wednesday December 25 due to the Christmas Holiday. We will reopen on Thursday December 26.

Barren County Family YMCA Winter Camp will be held December 23 through January 1 from 6:30AM to 6PM. Activities include crafts, swimming, play maze, games and guaranteed fun. This camp is for ages 4 to 12. You must pre-register by calling 651-9622.

The Theme of the Memory Tree at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center this Holiday Season will be photos of the Veterans of the Vietnam Era. Please bring your photos to the Cultural Center until January 1. Any information you can provide about the photo will be appreciated, such as name, branch of service, rank, location of service, dates of service, living or deceased. For more information call 651-9792.

The Parks & Recreation office will be closed on Wednesday, January 1 for the New Years’ Holiday.

Glasgow Fire Department will be dipping Christmas trees through December 23 from 9AM to 8PM daily, at Fire Station #2 located just off the by-pass on Cross Street. The tree is dipped in a flame retardant substance and will enhance the life of your tree. Everyone using a fresh cut tree is urged to take advantage of this free service.

The LIHEAP Subsidy Program to help low income households in need of energy assistance has begun. You must fill out an application; bring in the most recent heating bill, Social Security Card or Green Card for each member of the household and proof of all members of household’s income for the preceding month. Apply at 411 Happy Valley Road from 8AM to 4PM and on Monday until 5PM.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, January 21 at 3:30pm t the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on February 18 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on March 17 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on April 21 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on May 19 at 3:30pm at the sc

Glasgow Parks and Recreation

Hoopsters Basketball Registration

We are gearing up for The Hoopsters Basketball League registration. This league is for boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 12. The cost is $45 with a $5 discount for each additional participant living in the same household. Registration begins Monday December 16 and runs through Friday January 17. League play will begin late January 2020. So stop by our office and register today!

Winter Volleyball League Registration

Registration for the Winter Adult Volleyball league will begin on Monday December 16. This is a Co-ed league for people ages 16 & up. Games are played on Tuesday nights in the lower gym at Liberty St. Games will begin on Tuesday January 21 & run through March. This registration is for Teams, not individuals.

Winter Cornhole League Registration

Signups for the Winter Corn Hole league will begin on Monday December 16 and run through Friday January 10. The cost is $40 per team (2 players), all games are played in the lower Liberty Street gym. The season will start on Monday October 16.

Open Gym Pickle-ball

Open Gym Pickle-ball continues each Thursday night in the Lower Gym at Liberty St. from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm. The Open Gym Pickle-ball is for anyone that wants to come out and play. If you’ve never played it or don’t know how, come on out anyways, we’ll show you how to play. The gym will be shut down December 26 and Jan 2 for Yearly Floor Maintenance and will reopen January 9, 2020. For further questions or info please call (270) 651-3811 or (270) 651-9012. Office hours: Monday – Friday from 7:30 am – 4:30 pm

