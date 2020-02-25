0 Shares

Community and Church Events- Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Tator Tot Time will be at the Mary Wood Weldon Library this Wednesday, February 26 at 10AM. Activities include reading aloud, storytelling, fingerplays, rhymes and songs. This is for ages 18 to 36 months.

The Barren County Republican Women’s Club will meet this Thursday, February 27 at 5:30 pm at FAB Studios. Guest Speakers will be US Senate Candidates Wesley Morgan and Dr. Paul John Frangedakis. Men and women welcome! Call 270.590.9656 or email: heleneshom@yahoo.com for more info.

The 2020 District 15 basketball tournament will have a special attraction this Friday, February 28. The Kentucky Historical Society’s History Mobile basketball museum—saluting the first 100 years of high school basketball in Kentucky—will be at the Allen County-Scottsville High School from 4:30 until 6:30 pm on the final night of the tournament. Admission is free to the museum.

Ready, Set, Grow University is a 5 week program for children ages 3 and 4 who are not currently enrolled in a preschool program. This program is for a parent and child to come together to experience a program set up like a basic Kindergarten classroom. Registration for Session- One will be this Friday, February 28, Session Two, March 6, Session Three, March 13, Session Four, March 20 and Session Five on March 27. Registration will be held at Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church in the basement from 9 to 10:30AM on these days. For more information call any school resource officer at any of the Barren County Elementary Schools.

Meet the Scotties for Spring Sports will be Monday, March 2 in the cafeteria of Glasgow High School at 5PM. The meal will consist of a hot dog, chips, dessert and water. Player introductions will be held in the gymnasium beginning at 6PM. This date could be changed depending on the outcome of the girls and boys district basketball tournament.

The Glasgow/Barren County Retired Teachers Association will have their quarterly meeting on Thursday, March 5 at 10:30AM in the Culinary Arts Classroom at Glasgow High School.

The 17th Annual Barren County Extension Homemaker’s Bean Soup Luncheon Friday, March 6 from 10:30 am to 2 pm at the Barren County Extension Office. The price is $6 person which includes Bean Soup, Cornbread, Beverage and Dessert. The Extension Office is located at 1463 West Main Street in Glasgow. For delivery call 651-3818 and must be for 5 or more in one location within the city limits of Glasgow. This is a fundraiser for Ovarian Cancer Research at University of KY.

The 21st annual fundraiser for Caverna High School’s Baseball Team will be held on Saturday, March 7 at the Caverna High School Gym. Bell Time is 7PM with the Fan Fest Meet and Greet from 4 to 6PM. Advanced tickets may be purchased at the Caverna High School Office or online at www.ucwwrestlingtickets.comn. For more information call Chuck at 270-218-2195.

Edmonton Masonic Lodge will host a 5K Run/Walk for the community on Saturday, March 14. Registration will begin at 7 am, the run at 8 am and walk track will be 1 mile. Entry fee is $25 which includes an event t-shirt. Awards will be given for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in all groups. For more information call 270- 590-8980.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on March 17 at 3:30pm at the school.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky is operating the “Crisis” portion of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The program is operated on a first come first serve basic until Federal funds are exhausted. Applications are taken at your local Community Action Community Service Office in your county.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on April 21 at 3:30pm at the school.

A health fair for kids at the Barren County YMCA will be held on Saturday, April 18 from 11am – 2pm. It will be held immediately after Butterflies for Maddie, and is open to anyone who would like to come. We are having free vision and dental screenings, food vendors, Big Red, BRAWA, inflatables, games, martial arts instructors, and much more.

The Barren River Child Advocacy Center’s “Great Teddy Bear Run of 2020” will be held Saturday, April 25. Bikers have been showing up since 1999 to take a stand against child abuse in our community. The line up for the parade is at Harley Davidson of Bowling Green and the parade will leave at 11:15AM sharp for the 13 mile run. Registration begins at 9AM. There will be music and live entertainment, plus there will be a Harley Davidson Gift Certificates Raffle. Lunch will be provided free for the first 500 to register. For more information go to http://bracad.org or call 270-783-4357.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on May 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

