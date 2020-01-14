0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Tuesday, January 14, 2020

The AM Book Discussion Club at the Mary Wood Weldon Library will meet on Thursday, January 30 at 10AM. The book selection is Abigail Adams by Woody Holton. Pick up a copy at the circulation desk, then read it and join the group discussion.

Tater Tot Time will be held at the Mary Wood Weldon Library this Wednesday, January 15 at 10AM. Activities include reading aloud, storytelling, fingerplays, rhymes, and songs. This is for ages 18 to 36 months.

Community Education Youth Painting Class begins this Thursday, January 16 for a four week session from 3:30 to 5PM at the First Presbyterian Church in the Fellowship Hall. The cost is $30. For more information call Patty Hughes at 270-670-2778.

Chair Yoga will be held this Thursday, January 16 at the Mary Wood Weldon Library at 12noon. Beska Moore is the instructor. Dress comfortably. Sign up at library.

Hoopster Basketball Registration will continue through this Friday, January 17. This league is for boys and girls ages 9 to 12. The cost is $45 with a $5 discount for additional participation in the same household. For more information call the Recreation Department at 651-3811 from 7:30AM to 4:30PM.

The 27th Annual Barren BassMasters Swap Meet will be held this Saturday, January 18 at the Cave City Convention Center from 8AM to 2PM. There are 100 tables available do book yours soon. Admission at door is $5.00 for adults and children, $1.00. For more information call Larry Tarry 576-1935.

Bro. Chris Vincent will preach at the Pleasant Home Missionary Baptist Church this Sunday, January 19 at 6PM. Bro. Jeremy England is the pastor.

Learn to paint while having fun with friends on Friday, January 24 beginning at 10AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. Artist Sharon DeGiovanni will provide instructions for a 12x 16 dragon painting. The cost is $5, cash only. You must sign up by January 21.

The annual Dr. MLK Youth Celebration will be held this Sunday, January 19 at 6:00pm at the First Baptist Church. Our guest will be Pastor Jeff Williams of Pleasant View Baptist Church, Smith Grove. The music will be provided by the Liberty District Community Youth Choir. Everyone is invited to attend. Rev. Dr. Michael D. Rice is the host Pastor.

The Barren County Government Center will be closed this Monday, January 20 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr Day.

The annual Dr. MLK Celebration will be held next Monday at 1:00pm. Our guest will be Moderator Bernard Crayton of Little Flock Baptist Church of Louisville. There will be a prayer vigil at the Courthouse at 12:00pm, followed by the march to the First Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to attend. Rev. Dr. Michael D. Rice is the host Pastor.

The Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library will be closed next Monday, January 20 for Martin Luther King, Jr Day.

In addition to City of Glasgow City Hall, the following City of Glasgow Department of Public Works offices will be closed next Monday, January 20 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday: Glasgow Street Department, Glasgow Sanitation Department, Glasgow Transit Department, Glasgow Stormwater Department and Glasgow Landfill Department. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Tuesday, January 21. Please have all garbage and recycling at the curbside by 7:00AM

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet next Tuesday, January 21 at 3:30pm at the school.

Chair Yoga at the Mary Wood Weldon Library will be held on Thursday, January 23 at noon. Beska Moore is the instructor. Dress comfortably and bring a friend. Sign up at the library.

The Mary Wood Weldon Library is starting a new teen book club on Tuesday, January 28 at 6:30PM. The first book selection is Sleeping Freshman Never Die by David Lubar. Stop by the library for your free copy of this novel. New members are welcome. You must sign up at Circulation Desk or by calling 651-2824. This Club is for 12 and up.

Glasgow Middle School Site Based Decision Making Council will meet on Tuesday, February 4 from 4:15 pm to 5:15 pm.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on February 18 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on March 17 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on April 21 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on May 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

Related