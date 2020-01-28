0 Shares

Community and Church Events- Tuesday, January 28, 2020

This Saturday, February 1at the Mary Wood Weldon Library is “Take Your Child to the Library Day.” Reading aloud to your children exposes them to more words than popular words we use on a daily basic.

Sing a Book My Baby will be held next Monday, February 3 at the Mary Wood Weldon Library at 9:30AM. Reading aloud to your baby is a wonderful shared activity you can continue for years to come. This is for ages 6 to 18 months.

A preliminary framework will be presented on the Glasgow Strategic Plan in a public meeting to be held on Tuesday, February 4 at the T J Health Pavilion Community Center beginning at 5:30PM. Input from dozens of residents over the past few months with ideas on ways to improve Glasgow will be discussed.

Glasgow Middle School Site Based Decision Making Council will meet next Tuesday, February 4 from 4:15 pm to 5:15 pm.

A class in drawing still life will be held at the Mary Wood Weldon Library on Wednesday, February 5 and Wednesday, February 12 at 9:30AM. The instructor is Lavonia Olsen and she will cover topics such as line, texture, shading, and seeing shapes. Sign up at the library.

Tator Tot Time will be held at the Mary Wood Weldon Library on Wednesday, February 5 and Wednesday, February 12 at 10AM. Activities include reading aloud, storytelling, fingerplays, rhymes and songs. This is for ages 18 to 36 months.

A fundraiser for the Emmett Allen Foundation will be held on Saturday, February 8 at the Hart County High School beginning at 6PM. General admission tickets are $10, ages 6 to 12 are $5 or a VIP package is $45 for two people. Performing will be Heart to Hart, The Eric and Joe Show. Hart County’s own Doug Bratcher will be performing also! Come see this former Cub Run basketball star! Get your tickets at theericandjoeshow.com. Tickets are $2 more at the door.

Enjoy sweet treats at the Mary Wood Weldon Library on Saturday, February 8 from 9AM to 2PM. Taste chocolate from 3 countries for $2 or from 6 countries for $3. You may also purchase books and baked goods for you and your valentine. All proceeds benefit the library.

Wisdom Faith Christian Academy will have a fundraiser on Saturday, February 8 from 5 to 8PM. Cupid’s Café will serve Lasagna, Spaghetti, Salad Bar, Homemade Desserts, Bread and Drink. Donations only except for carryout which is $10 per dinner plus donations will be accepted also. For more information or to place an order call 432-7338.

Ready, Set, Grow University is a 5 week program for children ages 3 and 4 who are not currently enrolled in a preschool program. This program is for a parent and child to come together to experience a program set up like a basic Kindergarten classroom. Registration for Session- One will be held on February 28, Session Two, March 6, Session Three, March 13, Session Four, March 20 and Session Five on March 27. Registration will be held at Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church in the basement from 9 to 10:30AM on these days. For more information call any school resource officer at any of the Barren County Elementary Schools.

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting will be held on Monday, February 10 in the high school library at 3:30PM.

The Mother- Daughter Book Club will meet on Tuesday, February 11 beginning at 6PM. Stop by the library to pick up your free copy of the novel, “Ellie, Engineer: In The Spotlight.” New members are welcome. Sign up at the circulation desk.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center and the Barren County Historical Society will host the Black History Month Program on Saturday, February 15 at 1PM. The title of the program is “The African- American Influence at Mammoth Cave.” Park Ranger Chuck DeCroix will talk about the contributions and accomplishments made by the Bishop, Branford and Garvin Families. The program is free and will last about 45 minutes.

In addition to City of Glasgow City Hall, the following City of Glasgow Department of Public Works offices will be closed on Monday, February 17 in observance of the Presidents Day holiday: Glasgow Street Department, Glasgow Sanitation Department, Glasgow Transit Department, Glasgow Stormwater Department and Glasgow Landfill Department. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Tuesday, February 18. Please have all garbage and recycling at the curbside by 7:00AM on Tuesday.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on February 18 at 3:30pm at the school.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky is operating the “Crisis” portion of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The program is operated on a first come first serve basic until Federal funds are exhausted. Applications are taken at your local Community Action Community Service Office in your county.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on March 17 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on April 21 at 3:30pm at the school.

A health fair for kids at the Barren County YMCA will be held on Saturday, April 18 from 11am – 2pm. It will be held immediately after Butterflies for Maddie, and is open to anyone who would like to come. We are having free vision and dental screenings, food vendors, Big Red, BRAWA, inflatables, games, martial arts instructors, and much more.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on May 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

