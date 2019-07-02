0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Celebrate America’s birthday with the Louisville Orchestra tonight in downtown Glasgow on the east side of the square in front of City Hall, beginning at 7:30 pm. The Orchestra will play patriotic music to honor the United States of America plus other music of celebration. The concert will last approximately ninety minutes. Attendees may bring chairs or blankets to sit on during the Concert. Broadway the Clown will arrive around 5:30pm to entertain children and adults prior to the concert. In addition to restaurants and local food vendors, attendees may bring their own picnic meal. Restrooms located in the Barren County Administration Building on the north side of the square will be open to the public.

The Barren County Court House will be closed this Thursday, July 4 for the 4th of July Holiday.

Glasgow City Hall, Glasgow Landfill and the Street, Sanitation and Transit Departments will be closed this Thursday. Thursday’s garbage will be collected this Friday. Please have it out by 7AM.

The Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library will be closed this Thursday in observance of the July 4th Holiday.

Pioneer Day at the Museum of the Barrens at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center will be held on Saturday, July 13 from 10:30AM to 12:30PM. You must register by this Friday, July 5. This event is for children ages 4 to 12 and is a hands on opportunity for children to experience games, toys and crafts of yesterday. There is a $5 fee to cover cost of supplies. Please bring a t-shirt or apron to protect clothing. To register visit the museum or call 651-9792.

There will be a Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting on Monday, July 8 in the high school library at 3:30PM.

Learn Basic Sign Language on Monday, July 8 at 9:30AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. The instructor is Logan Brooks. Sign up at the library.

The Caverna Middle School SBDM will meet in a special called meeting on Tuesday, July 9 at 3PM at the Caverna Central Office for discussion of hiring a principal.

The Glasgow Garden Club will provide all supplies and lend a hand to children as they create their own fairy garden at the May Wood Weldon Memorial Garden on Thursday, July 11 at 1PM. The fee is $3 and registration is required.

On Friday, July 12 at the Mary Wood Memorial Library come enjoy rocket making at 11Am. This is for K through 8th grades.

Terry Jackson and Les Bowman will exhibit Cudgels, Shillelaghs and Things at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center through July 31. This is located on the second floor of the Cultural Center.

Join us and Cool Down for CHRIST at the Cave City Baptist Church. This is a free event that is open to the entire community. Children ages preschool through 8th grade will enjoy water slides, bouncy houses, games, and prizes. This event will be from 9AM to 4PM on July 13 and there will be breakfast and lunch provided. Contact the church office with any additional questions at 270-773-3471.

The 2019 Smiths Grove Days Festival in downtown Smiths Grove will be held on Saturday, September 28 from 8am to 5pm. Smiths Grove Days Festival will have vendor booths, arts and crafts, food, live music, antique shops and fun for the family. Vendor applications are available on-line at www.smithsgrove.org or at City Hall located at 146 S. Main Street. For More information contact Nancy Howard or Debbie Joyner 270-563-4014.

Registration for our Park and Recreation 2019 Summer Swim Lessons is ongoing. There are 5 different levels to match all skill sets and two different session times on Monday – Thursday to match your schedule. The cost is $48 per participant and all participants must be 5 years old to register. Sessions are as follows, July 8 – 19, and July 22 – Aug. 2. For further information on any Parks & Recreation programs/events, please call 651-3811 or 651-9012. Office hours are Monday – Friday from 7:30 am – 4:30 pm & we are located at 309 S. Liberty Street.

Registration for the Parks and Recreation June camp sessions are for ages 5-7 is ongoing for July sessions. The camp is Monday through Friday 9 am – 2 pm in our Day Camp building located behind the Glasgow City Pool in American Legion Park. Each Camper will get free breakfast & lunch every day plus a free Day Camp shirt. The activities include daily trips to the City Pool, a Movie Theater trip on Wednesdays and a field trip to Ralphie’s Fun Center on Fridays. There are a limited number of spots available for each week so be sure you get registered soon. Registration cost is $48 per participant.

If your child will be 3 or 4 years of age on or before August 1, they may qualify for Head Start. Those who wish to apply must provide proof of income, verification of the child’s birth and an up to date immunization certificate. For more information call 651-2419 or feel free to visit the Head Start Center at 899 Shamrock in Glasgow.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.