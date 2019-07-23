0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Revival services are in progress at Mt Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church at 7PM nightly. Bro. Eddie Wilson is the helper and Bro. Cody Mutter is the pastor.

Hiseville Christian Church will have Vacation Bible School will continue through this Wednesday, July 24 from 6PM to 8:15 PM for ages pre-school through high school. The theme is Roar: Life is Wild- God is Good. For more information call 270-670-2207.

Barren County Republican Women’s Club will meet for a picnic this Thursday, July 25th, 5:30-7:00pm, at Main Street B&B, 208 E. Main St, Glasgow. A $10 Picnic meal will be furnished by the Club’s Executive Committee and all proceeds will go towards ads for the General Election. Focus of meeting is fun and camaraderie. Come, bring a friend, RSVP. You may contact Club President Helen Eshom at 270.590.9656 or heleneshom@yahoo.com for more info.”

Registration for the Fall Soccer Program is ongoing. The program is offered for girls and boys ages 5 to 12. The league will begin play in early September and run through the end of October. The cost is $45 per child with discounts for multiple children in the same household. For more information call the Glasgow Recreation Department at 651-3811.

The Kentucky Career Center will host a Career Connection this Thursday, July 25 from 9 to 11AM. Prospective employees can see what businesses are hiring locally and see benefits packages of area employers. Multiple employers will also do interviews and hiring at the event. For more information, you can call 270.651-2121.

BCHS Class of 1984 reunion will be held this Saturday, July 27 at 12PM, location Barren River State Park Pavilion. Any questions call 270-646-3131.

Avenue Church, 315 Columbia Avenue, Glasgow will be hosting VBS Creature Camp-Where all God’s Children are One of a Kind this Saturday, July 27 from 9AM to 12PM. Registration will begin at 8:30 and lunch will be provided at 12:00. There will be Bible stories, games, songs and inflatables. Children ages 3(potty trained) through 5th grade may attend. Come join us!

Highland Elementary will have a Back to School Bash on Tuesday, July 30 from 5PM to 7PM at the school. There will be free food and fun activities and you get to meet your teachers. You may fill our enrollment and transportation forms on the school website at www.glasgow.kyschools.us or you may come by the school.

Terry Jackson and Les Bowman will exhibit Cudgels, Shillelaghs and Things at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center through next Wednesday, July 31. This is located on the second floor of the Cultural Center.

Hangin’With Highland will be held for Highland Elementary Students on Thursday, August 1 from 6:30 to 7:30PM at the Community Center at 56 McGrah Avenue. There will be free books, free games and free food.

Registration for our Parks and Recreation 2019 Summer Swim Lessons is ongoing through the week of August 2nd. There are 5 different levels to match all skill sets and two different session times on Monday – Thursday to match your schedule. The cost is $48 per participant and all participants must be 5 years old to register. For further information on any Parks & Recreation programs/events, please call 651-3811 or 651-9012. Office hours are Monday – Friday from 7:30 am – 4:30 pm.

If your child will be 3 or 4 years of age on or before, Thursday, August 1, they may qualify for Head Start. Those who wish to apply must provide proof of income, verification of the child’s birth and an up to date immunization certificate. For more information call 651-2419 or feel free to visit the Head Start Center at 899 Shamrock in Glasgow.

Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce will host a free Ice Cream Social on Thursday, August 1 in their office at118 East Public Square from 1-4PM. Come enjoy this fun and informal way to meet and greet. Many varieties of homemade and specialty ice creams available to choose from.

Join us for Meet the Hornets on Friday, August 2 at the football field at Edmonton Memorial Park. We will recognize student-athletes from the football team, cheer, and dance, band, cross country, golf, high school volleyball, and middle school girls’ basketball.

Glasgow Bible Church will hold a one day Vacation Bible School on Saturday, August 3 from 2 to 5PM. There will be a Family Cookout with inflatables from 5 to 7PM.

Grider Memorial Baptist Church on Grandview Avenue will have homecoming services on Sunday, August 4. Sunday School begins at 9:45 and church service at 11:00 with a potluck meal to follow.

Free Bethel Baptist Church in Cave City will be having Homecoming Services on Sunday, August 4 at 10AM. They will have revival services Thursday, August 8 through Saturday, August 10 at 6 nightly.

There will be a Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting on Monday, August 12 in the high school library at 3:30PM>

Please save this date. Glasgow High School Athletics will host Meet the Scotties Fall Sports on Friday, August 16 at Glasgow High School. At 5:00 p.m. in the GHS cafeteria a meal will be served free of charge consisting of hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, a dessert and drink. There will a silent auction with bidding over at 6:00 p.m. Also at 6:00 p.m. members from each Fall Sport team and band members will be introduced.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

The 2019 Smiths Grove Days Festival in downtown Smiths Grove will be held on Saturday, September 28 from 8AM to 5PM. Smiths Grove Days Festival will have vendor booths, arts and crafts, food, live music, antique shops and fun for the family. Vendor applications are available on-line at www.smithsgrove.org or at City Hall located at 146 S. Main Street. For More information contact Nancy Howard or Debbie Joyner 270-563-4014