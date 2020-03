0 Shares

Community and Church Events- Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Dietitian Lorie Hagan will be the guest speaker at the next meeting of the Courage, Trust & Faith cancer support group, scheduled for 6PM this Thursday, March 5 at the Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Ms. Hagan will address the value of a healthy diet specifically as it relates to cancer patients. Her talents include reflexology, leading small groups, and cooking for church suppers. Courage, Trust & Faith is for all cancer patients and survivors, their caregivers, and family members. Enter by way of the KidsLife carport door. Please contact Kristi McNeill at 270-428-2239 for more information.

The Glasgow/Barren County Retired Teachers Association will have their quarterly meeting this Thursday, March 5 at 10:30AM in the Culinary Arts Classroom at Glasgow High School.

Improve your flexibility and overall fitness this Thursday, March 5 at the Mary Wood Weldon Library with Beshka Moore as your instructor for Chair Yoga at noon. Dress comfortably and bring a friend. Sign up at the library.

Grider Memorial Baptist Church, Grandview Avenue, Glasgow, will host the first annual “Fight to Finish with Faith” pastor-preacher fellowship this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Brother Wes Guffey, pastor of Savoyard Baptist Church will preach nightly. Prayer service will begin at 6:00 each evening, and regular service at 6:30. Special singing by The Beasley Family, The Smith Family, and The Guffey Family. Brother Eric Guffey, pastor, invites everyone to attend.

Ready, Set, Grow University is a 5 week program for children ages 3 and 4 who are not currently enrolled in a preschool program. This program is for a parent and child to come together to experience a program set up like a basic Kindergarten classroom. Registration for Session Two is this Friday, March 6, Session Three, March 13, Session Four, March 20 and Session Five on March 27. Registration will be held at Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church in the basement from 9 to 10:30AM on these days. For more information call any school resource officer at any of the Barren County Elementary Schools.

The 17th Annual Barren County Extension Homemaker’s Bean Soup Luncheon is this Friday, March 6 from 10:30 am to 2 pm at the Barren County Extension Office. The price is $6 person which includes Bean Soup, Cornbread, Beverage and Dessert. The Extension Office is located at 1463 West Main Street in Glasgow. For delivery call 651-3818 and must be for 5 or more in one location within the city limits of Glasgow. This is a fundraiser for Ovarian Cancer Research at University of KY.

The Edmonson County Parks and Rec presents…A night of Bluegrass music at the Brownsville Community Center this Saturday, March 7 from 6PM to 8PM featuring SassyBrown Bluegrass Band. Admission is $5.00 at the door and 12 and under Free. Concessions will be available to benefit the Edmonson County Parks & Rec.

The 21st annual fundraiser for Caverna High School’s Baseball Team will be this Saturday, March 7 at the Caverna High School Gym. Bell Time is 7PM with the Fan Fest Meet and Greet from 4 to 6PM. Advanced tickets may be purchased at the Caverna High School Office or online at www.ucwwrestlingtickets.comn. For more information call Chuck at 270-218-2195.

There will be a Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting on Monday, March 9 in the high school library a 3:30PM.

Edmonton Masonic Lodge will host a 5K Run/Walk for the community on Saturday, March 14. Registration will begin at 7 am, the run at 8 am and walk track will be 1 mile. Entry fee is $25 which includes an event t-shirt. Awards will be given for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in all groups. For more information call 270- 590-8980.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on March 17 at 3:30pm at the school.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky is operating the “Crisis” portion of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The program is operated on a first come first serve basic until Federal funds are exhausted. Applications are taken at your local Community Action Community Service Office in your county.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on April 21 at 3:30pm at the school.

A health fair for kids at the Barren County YMCA will be held on Saturday, April 18 from 11am – 2pm. It will be held immediately after Butterflies for Maddie, and is open to anyone who would like to come. We are having free vision and dental screenings, food vendors, Big Red, BRAWA, inflatables, games, martial arts instructors, and much more.

The Barren River Child Advocacy Center’s “Great Teddy Bear Run of 2020” will be held Saturday, April 25. Bikers have been showing up since 1999 to take a stand against child abuse in our community. The line up for the parade is at Harley Davidson of Bowling Green and the parade will leave at 11:15AM sharp for the 13 mile run. Registration begins at 9AM. There will be music and live entertainment, plus there will be a Harley Davidson Gift Certificates Raffle. Lunch will be provided free for the first 500 to register. For more information go to http://bracad.org or call 270-783-4357.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on May 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

Related