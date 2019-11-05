0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Tuesday, November 5, 2019

A caregivers support group meeting will be held this Friday, November 8 at 11AM at the Barren County Extension Office, located at 1463 West Main Street in Glasgow. Come enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving Feast and meet others that are raiding their grandchildren or other relatives. Ms. Shana Adams with Community Action of Bowling Green will be speaking about programs that they provide for caregivers. For more information call Shelly Thomas at 629-5509, Jean Ann Emerson, 651-1077, Ashley Moore at 651-6587 or the Barren County Youth Services Center.

The LIHEAP Subsidy Program to help low income households in need of energy assistance has begun. You must fill out an application; bring in the most recent heating bill, Social Security Card or Green Card for each member of the household and proof of all members of household’s income for the preceding month. Apply at 411 Happy Valley Road from 8AM to 4PM and on Monday until 5PM.

Local businesses and organizations may pick up an entry form and a basic wreath at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial library. You then decorate the wreath to represent this year’s theme, “My Kentucky Christmas,” and returned the completed wreath back to the library by December 2. You will have a chance to win a $50 gift card to a local eatery.

First Baptist Church of Glasgow will have a free concert of Songs of the Big Band era this Thursday, November 7 from 7 to 8PM featuring Orchestra Kentucky Big Band instrumentalists conducted by Jeffrey Reed. The orchestra will be complemented by the local talents of Darla Day, Beth Blakeman, Tony Norman and Jonathan Vanderpool. For more information call 842-0331.

A Computer Class in MS Word-Formatting will be at the Mary Wood Weldon Library this Friday, November 8 at 10AM. Learn how to format and align text, apply bullets or numbers and adjust spacing within your Word Document. Sign up at the library.

The Barren County Government Center will be closed this Saturday, November 9 and Monday, November 11 observance of the Veterans Day Holiday.

Veterans Day Dinner for all Veterans will be held this Sunday, November 10 at the National Guard Armory with beginning ceremonies at 6:30pm. The guest speaker will be MG Donald C. Storm, Retired. Sponsored by the Barren County Veterans Association, 2019.

Caverna High School Decision Based Council will meet this Monday, November 11 in the high school library at 3:30PM.

The City of Cave City will be closed this Monday, November 11 in observance of Veteran’s Day. Cave City garbage will be picked up on Tuesday and Wednesday

Edmonton Masonic Lodge is going to have a breakfast on the opening morning of deer season this Sunday, November 9 from 3AM to 8AM at 603 West Stockton Street Edmonton. We will be serving biscuits and gravy eggs and sausage along with milk, juice and coffee. The price is donation only. Please help us help the community.

The library will be closed this Monday, November 11 for Veterans Day.

The Phillips IGA Hunger Heroes Turkey Run/Walk will be Saturday, November 23 at 8AM at the Hiseville School. The registration fee is $20 and the Kids Junior Turkey Run for 12 and under is $10 and registration begins at 7AM, or you may pre-register at Phillips IGA. All pre-registered participants will receive a Hunger Heroes T-Shirt but you must be registered by this Monday, November 11. All money raised benefits the Barren County Reads and Feeds Program or you may donate a book on the day of the race.

The Primitive Quartet, The Inspirations and The Parry’s with be joining The Sneed Family for their Homecoming, November 14 at 7PM at the Cave City Convention Center. For more information call 678-3575.

The Murley family will be singing at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church on Saturday, November 16 at 6:30PM. The pastor is Brother Cody Mutter. Please join us! For more information please call 670-0960.

Avenue Church located at 315 Columbia Avenue in Glasgow, will be hosting a children’s coat giveaway. This will be for school children ages 3 through high school age on Saturday, November 16 from 9:00-12:00 noon. Signs will be posted. For more information call 651-8501.

Barren County Middle School Site Base Decision Making Council will meet on Tuesday, November 19 at 3:30PM at the school.

Barren County Republican Women’s Club will meet on the third Thursday, November 21 at 5:30 pm at FAB Studios. This month is membership drive month and annual dues are to be paid. Call 270.590.9656 or email heleneshom@yahoo.com for more info.

The Barren County Homemakers Annual Holiday Bazaar will be held on Saturday, November 23 from 8AM to 1PM at the Barren County Extension Office. There will be homemade dessert and unique gifts for the season.

If you would like to volunteer for the Thanksgiving Day Feast a volunteer meeting will be Sunday, November 24 at 3PM at the Bunche Center. You may call 404-5175 to donate food and supplies that are much appreciated. If you would like more information about being a volunteer call 590-2410.

The 11th Annual Free Thanksgiving Day Feast will be Thursday, November 28 from 11AM to 4PM at the Liberty District – Ralph Bunche Center. You may call 404-5175 to donate food and supplies that are much appreciated. Orders for food delivery can be called in on Wednesday, November 27 by calling 629-3871 or 834-8537. Thursday you may only call 834-8537. Make all contribution checks payable to Thanksgiving Feast, Po Box 1136, Glasgow, KY 42142.

The theme for the 2019 Cave City Christmas Parade will be “A Beary Merry Christmas“. The parade will be held on December 10 at 4:00 pm and the Grand Marshals will be Yogi Bear Cindy Bear and Boo Boo. Applications for the 2019 Christmas parade are available at the Cave City Chamber office or may be downloaded from www.cavecitychamber.com. Applications may be submitted by mail to the Cave City Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 460, Cave City, KY 42127; by fax at 270-773-7446 or in person at 418 Mammoth Cave Street. The deadline for applications is December 6. For additional information, contact the Cave City Chamber at 270-773-5159.

Glasgow / Barren County Chamber of Commerce 2019 Community Christmas Parade applications are available online at www.glasgowbarrenchamber.com. The theme is “I’ll be home for Christmas.” This Friday, November 8 is the deadline to pay $15 entry fee and after that the entry fee is $30 and the very last day to enter the parade is November 15. The parade will be December 7 at 6PM.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, December 17 at 3:30PM at the school.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, January 21 at 3:30pm t the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on February 18 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on March 17 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on April 21 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on May 19 at 3:30pm at the school

