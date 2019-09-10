0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Tuesday, September 10, 2019

A card shower is being held for Joe Goodman, Jr for his 100 birthday on September 19. Please send cards to Joe Goodman, Jr in care of Goodman Automotive, 1003 Happy Valley Road, Glasgow, KY 42141.

Neal’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church will hold revival services tonight. The speaker will be Grover Dean. The church is located at 860 Lecta Kino Road.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet in special session today at 3:30PM at the school for the purpose of personnel consultation.

Newsboys, an internationally known Christian Rock Bank will be in concert this Friday, September 13 at Barren County High School. Tickets available at www.barren.kyschools.us Proceeds will be donated to Barren County Reads and Feeds that provides free breakfast and lunch to children across Barren County and Barren County High School FCA.

Glasgow Barren County Rotary Club will sponsor a Community Golf Outing this Friday, September 13 at 9AM. The event will be held at the Fox Hollow Golf Course. All proceeds will benefit the BackPack Program, Feeding America. For more information call James Moore at 646-8832 or Daniel Byrd at 261-2663.

Acrylic painting of all sizes and many subjects of Susan Eddings will be on display in the Snavely Gallery through October 30 at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center.

Team Barren Walk With Us for Alan and Kevin will have a Gospel and Country Singing plus a Silent Auction and Concessions this Saturday, September 14 at the Barren County Middle School from 5 to 8PM. Local talent includes, Emma Bunch, Kelsey Thomas, Justin Cole Meredith, Cora Wood, Brooke Honeycutt and the Rockerz Dance Team. Admission is free. Sponsorship are still needed, please contact darlenewells@dts-ky.com. Also they are selling T-Shirts with two selections for $15 donations or both shirts for $25. To order your t-shirt please call Darlene at 590-6770.

Austin Masonic Lodge Fish Fry will be this Saturday, September 14 at 5PM. All you can eat Fish, Fries, Hushpuppies, Hotdogs and Dessert for only $8.00. All First Responders eat free. The lodge is located at 3387 Austin Tracey Road.

A gospel meeting will be held at the Poplar Log church of Christ beginning this Sunday, September 15 thru Wednesday, September 18. Sunday services are at 10AM and 6PM with services at 7PM Monday through Wednesday. The speaker is Tim Long. Location is Hwy 63 between Temple Hill and Freedom

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, September 17 at 3:30PM at the school.

Explore the life and legacy of Coach Diddle through the players who knew him best. Hosted by author and syndicated newspaper columnist Gary West, Food for Thought: The Coach Diddle Story . . . From Those Who Knew Him Then, will feature conversations with four of Diddle’s former players: Darel Carrier, Ronnie Clark, Bobby Rascoe and Jim Richards. The event is sponsored by the Society for Lifelong Learning at WKU and takes place Wednesday, September 18 from 11:30AM to 1:00PM at Augenstein Alumni Center on the WKU campus in Bowling Green. Tickets are $12 and include the event and lunch. To register and to learn more about Gary West and the panel of former athletes, visit wku.edu/sll/fft/coachdiddle.php.

The Glasgow/Barren County Retired Teachers Association will meet on Thursday, September 19 at 10:30AM at Cancun Restaurant.

A Caregivers’ Support Group will meet on Friday, September 20 at 11AM at the Barren County Extension Office. Come have a free meal and meet others that are raising their grandchildren or other relatives. For more information contact Becky Honeycutt at 659-0342.

The first annual Signature Healthcare of Glasgow Car Show will be Saturday, September 21 from 10AM to 2PM at the National Guard Armory. Registration begins at 9AM and registration fee is $20. All proceeds will benefit the Signature Healthcare of Glasgow Resident Activity Fund.

The Montgomery Family from Monroe, North Carolina, will be the guest singers at Lick Branch Church located at 7318 Lecta-Kino Road on Saturday, September 21 at 6:30 PM. Please join us as we welcome them to Kentucky! For more information about the Montgomery’s, visit their website at www.themontgomerytrio.com or their Facebook page “The Montgomery Family”.

The 9th annual 5K Run/Walk for Health will be Saturday, September 21 at 8AM. There will also be a one mile fun walk. The race will begin and end at the Barren River Plaza. Register online at www.extremeky.com or call 270-651-3036. Proceeds benefit Community Medical CDown Syndrome of South Central Kentucky is excited to announce that the 21st anniversary Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk, formally known as the Buddy Walk, will be on September 21 at the Bowling Green Ballpark. Gates will open at 10:30am. The program will begin at 12pm, with the walk to follow after. Those who would like to get involved, donate, support a team, or sign up to participate can visit www.dssky.org and click on the 2019 Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk tab. The walk annually hosts between 1,500-2,000 people and the funds raised serve the entire South Central Kentucky Community.

Strut Your Mutt 2019 will be held on Sunday, September 22 from 1 to 3PM at Beaver Trail in Glasgow. There will be dog games and pictures with your dog. Pledge sheets are available at BRAWA. For more information call 651-7297.

On Sunday, September 22, there will be an Open House at Temple Hill Baptist Church located at 8427 Tompkinsville Road for the renovated building from 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm. Please join us in the celebration.

LifeSkills, Inc Therapeutic Foster Care will have an Information Meeting on Thursday, September 26 at 6:00pm for those that would like to learn more about becoming a foster parent and the need within our community. The meeting will be information. Contact Amanda Niedwick for more information or to RSVP at 270 901 5000 ext. 1266.

Revival services will be held at Morrison Park on Friday and Saturday, September 27 and 28 at 7PM and on Sunday, September 29 at 11AM. Friday night’s speaker will be Dale Copas, Saturday, Robert Carver and Sunday, Gary Bewley.

The 2019 Smiths Grove Days Festival in downtown Smiths Grove will be Saturday, September 28 from 8AM to 5PM. Smiths Grove Days Festival will have vendor booths, arts and crafts, food, live music, antique shops and fun for the family. Vendor applications are available on-line at www.smithsgrove.org or at City Hall located at 146 S. Main Street. For more information contact Nancy Howard or Debbie Joyner 270-563-4014.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

Barren County Middle School Site Base Decision Making Council will meet on Tuesday, October 15 at 3:30PM at the school.

The 10th annual Harvest of History will be held on Friday and Saturday, September 20 and September 21. Tours depart from the Cultural Center at 6PM and the last at 8PM to the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Transportation is provided to the cemetery. Adult tickets are $15 and students from 3rd grade to 12th grade are $7.00.

The Barren County Schools and Glasgow Independent Schools FRYSC and Lifeskills are offering a free workshop on ways to help children with ADD, ADHD and Autism. Anyone can attend. The event will be held on Tuesday, October 15 at 10am at the Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

The next volunteer meeting for the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center will be from 2PM to 4PM on Tuesday, October 22 and will be held at the cultural center. All volunteers and anyone interested in helping to plan events and programs for 2020 are invited.

Tommy Jackson will present “7 Generals of Barren County, Thursday, October 24 at 6PM. This program is hosted by the Cultural Center and the Barren County Historical Society.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.