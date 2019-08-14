0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Warren County Sheriff Hightower would like to invite the residents of the Alvaton community out to meet with him this Thursday, August 15 at 6:00PM at The Old Alvaton High School Gym located at 6350 Old Scottsville Road. Magistrate Ron Cummings will also be in attendance. This will be a great opportunity to meet the Sheriff, discuss areas of concern, as well as build community relations.

Glasgow High School Athletics will host Meet the Scotties Fall Sports this Friday, August 16 at Glasgow High School. At 5:00 p.m. in the GHS cafeteria a meal will be served free of charge consisting of hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, a dessert and drink. There will a silent auction with bidding over at 6:00 p.m. Also at 6:00 p.m. members from each Fall Sport team and band members will be introduced.

Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate their136th Church Anniversary at 11AM this Sunday, August 18. The speaker will be Minister Marchel Stockton of Loving Springs Baptist Church and the afternoon guest will be Rev. Steven Brannon and the Icy Sink Baptist Church. Lunch will be served after the morning service.

Barren County Republican Women’s Club meeting will be Thursday, August 22 at 5:30pm, at FAB Studios located at 201 W. Water Street. There will be a $10 Chicken-n-dumplings meal followed by a business meeting and the guest speaker will be Mark Haines. To make reservation call President Helen Eshom at 270.590.9656 or email heleneshom@yahoo.com .

An Operation Christmas Child Project Leader Workshop will be held on Thursday, August 22 at Southside Baptist Church beginning at 6PM. The goal is to deepen the understanding of Operation Christmas Child and equip Project Leaders with the latest resources, facts, ideas and best practices. For more information or to RSVP call Peggy Allen at 678-3693 or 670-5588. The church is located at 1163 Trojan Trail in Glasgow.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection and Free Shredder Day will be Saturday, August 24 at Beaver Trail from 9AM to 12Noon.

The 79th Etoile Community Fair will be Saturday, August 24 from 9AM to 10PM. Admission is free and many activities are planned including, Baby and Beauty Pageants, Antique Tractor Show and many contests such as, Cornhole, Frog Jumping, Rolling Pin Throwing, Newlyweds, Athletic and Pedal Pull. There will also be a Pet Show, Fish Fry, Auction, Cake Walk, Horse Show and much more.

The 10th annual Crusin for a Dream Car Show will be held on Saturday, August 31 from 9AM to 12Noon at the Cave City Convention Center. Activities include a 50/50 Drawing, Silent Auction, Country Ham Raffle, Craft and Food Vendors and much more. This event benefits the Dream Factory that makes dreams come true for the critically and chronically ill children in our area. For more information call Alex Patterson at 646-0259.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Monday, September 2 in observance of the Labor Day Holiday. The Street, Sanitation, Transit and Glasgow Landfill will be closed. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be collected on Tuesday, September 3.

The Barren County High School Class of 1979 will be having their 40th class reunion on Saturday, September 7 at 6 PM at the Barren River State Park. For more information contact Sheila Bunch at 270-576-6262.

Newsboys, an internationally known Christian Rock Bank will be in concert, Friday, September 13 at Barren County High School. Tickets available at www.barren.kyschools.us Proceeds will be donated to Barren County Reads and Feeds that provides free breakfast and lunch to children across Barren County and Barren County High School FCA.

Holy Smoke BBQ Cookoff will be Saturday, September 14 at the Bowling Green First Church of the Nazarene located at 1303 Westen Street. Activities include inflatables, vendors, taste tasting, food and face painting. Admission is free. All proceeds will benefit the B G First Youth Group. For more information or to register call 670-1979.

Registration for the Fall Adult Volleyball league is underway. This is a Co-ed league for people ages 16 & up. Games are played on Tuesday nights in the lower gym at Liberty St. Games will begin in early September & run through November. This registration is for Teams, not individuals.

Registration for the Fall Soccer Program is ongoing. The program is offered for girls and boys ages 5 to 12. The league will begin play in early September and run through the end of October. The cost is $45 per child with discounts for multiple children in the same household. For more information call the Glasgow Recreation Department at 651-3811.

The first annual Signature Healthcare of Glasgow Car Show will be Saturday, September 21 from 10AM to 2PM at the National Guard Armory. Registration begins at 9AM and registration fee is $20. All proceeds will benefit the Signature Healthcare of Glasgow Resident Activity Fund.

The 9th annual 5K Run/Walk for Health will be Saturday, September 21 at 8AM. There will also be a one mile fun walk. The race will begin and end at the Barren River Plaza. Register online at www.extremeky.com or call 270-651-3036. Proceeds benefit Community Medical Care.

Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky is excited to announce that the 21st anniversary Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk, formally known as the Buddy Walk, will be on September 21 at the Bowling Green Ballpark. Gates will open at 10:30am. The program will begin at 12pm, with the walk to follow after. Those who would like to get involved, donate, support a team, or sign up to participate can visit www.dssky.org and click on the 2019 Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk tab. The walk annually hosts between 1,500-2,000 people and the funds raised serve the entire South Central Kentucky Community.

The 2019 Smiths Grove Days Festival in downtown Smiths Grove will be Saturday, September 28 from 8AM to 5PM. Smiths Grove Days Festival will have vendor booths, arts and crafts, food, live music, antique shops and fun for the family. Vendor applications are available on-line at www.smithsgrove.org or at City Hall located at 146 S. Main Street. For more information contact Nancy Howard or Debbie Joyner 270-563-4014.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.