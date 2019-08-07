0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Registration for the Fall Soccer Program is ongoing. The program is offered for girls and boys ages 5 to 12. The league will begin play in early September and run through the end of October. The cost is $45 per child with discounts for multiple children in the same household. For more information call the Glasgow Recreation Department at 651-3811.

Free Bethel Baptist Church will have revival services this Thursday, August 8, Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10 at 6PM nightly. The speaker will be Brother Roger Poynter. The church is located at 10th and Broadway in Cave City.

The Spencer Family Reunion and The Sneed Family will be in concert at Cave City Convention Center this Saturday, August 10 at 7.00 pm. For more information please call 270-678-3575.

Friends of Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library, Back-to-School Friends of the Library Book Sale will be this Saturday, August 10 from 9AM to 3PM. Most items $.50! CASH ONLY! All proceeds benefit the library. For more information call 270-651-2824 or email the Friends of the Library at friendsMWWM@gmail.com.

Liberty Association of Baptists will offer a Community Health Fair that will offer free health screenings including but not limited to: blood pressure checks, vision screenings, dental checks, diabetes education, and free physicals this Saturday, August 10 from 10AM to 2PM at the Horse Cave Baptist Church. These services are all completely free and everyone is seen on a first come, first served basis, and anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lunch will be provided. For more information, contact the Horse Cave Baptist Church at 270-786-2970.

There will be a Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting next Monday, August 12 in the high school library at 3:30PM.

Glasgow High School Athletics will host Meet the Scotties Fall Sports on Friday, August 16 at Glasgow High School. At 5:00 p.m. in the GHS cafeteria a meal will be served free of charge consisting of hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, a dessert and drink. There will a silent auction with bidding over at 6:00 p.m. Also at 6:00 p.m. members from each Fall Sport team and band members will be introduced.

Holy Smoke BBQ Cookoff will be held on Saturday, September 14 at the Bowling Green First Church of the Nazarene located at 1303 Westen Street. Activities include inflatables, vendors, taste tasting, food and face painting. Admission is free. All proceeds will benefit the B G First Youth Group. For more information or to register call 670-1979.

The first annual Signature Healthcare of Glasgow Car Show will be held on Saturday, September 21from 10AM to 2PM at the National Guard Armory. Registration begins at 9AM and registration fee is $20. All proceeds will benefit the Signature Healthcare of Glasgow Resident Activity Fund.

Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky is excited to announce that the 21st anniversary Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk, formally known as the Buddy Walk, will be on September 21 at the Bowling Green Ballpark. Gates will open at 10:30am. The program will begin at 12pm, with the walk to follow after. Those who would like to get involved, donate, support a team, or sign up to participate can visit www.dssky.org and click on the 2019 Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk tab. The walk annually hosts between 1,500-2,000 people and the funds raised serve the entire South Central Kentucky Community.

The 2019 Smiths Grove Days Festival in downtown Smiths Grove will be Saturday, September 28 from 8AM to 5PM. Smiths Grove Days Festival will have vendor booths, arts and crafts, food, live music, antique shops and fun for the family. Vendor applications are available on-line at www.smithsgrove.org or at City Hall located at 146 S. Main Street. For more information contact Nancy Howard or Debbie Joyner 270-563-4014.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.