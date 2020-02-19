0 Shares

Community and Church Events- Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Stress Cardiomyopathy Lunch and Learn with Dr Lawrence Rajan will be held today from 12 to 1PM at the T J Health Pavilion Community Center. Bring a sack lunch and drinks will be provided. For more information call 651-4454.

Tator Tot Time will be held at the Mary Wood Weldon Library, today and next Wednesday, February 26 at 10AM. Activities include reading aloud, storytelling, fingerplays, rhymes and songs. This is for ages 18 to 36 months.

Reba McIntire is coming to Courage, Trust & Faith this Thursday, February 20. However, this Reba is not the country singing legend, but an 8-year-old, cream-colored, standard poodle who works as a therapy dog in the Glasgow area. Reba’s owner Carol Quarg will speak on behalf of Reba at the cancer support group at 6:00 pm at the Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Ms. Quarg and Reba are active in the community, visiting nursing homes, the hospital and the Pavilion. Courage, Trust & Faith is for all cancer patients and survivors, their caregivers, and family members. Meetings are scheduled every other Thursday night. Enter by way of the church parking lot at carport door. Please contact Kristi McNeill at 270-428-2239 for more information.

The Mary Wood Weldon Library is having a Chili Cookoff cookbook challenge this Thursday, February 20 at 6PM. Check out a cookbook from the library and try a recipe. Bring your dish to the library and a card printed with your recipe name and the title of the cookbook from which it came.

The Temple Hill Volunteer Fire Department’s Annual Membership meeting will be held this Friday at 6:30pm at the Temple Hill Fire Station. The highlight of the meeting will be the election of two members of the Board of directors. All individuals in the Temple Hill fire coverage area are encouraged to attend.

A class in Intermediate American Sign Language will be held at the Mary Wood Weldon Library this Saturday, February 22 at 9:30AM. The instructor is Logan Brooks. This class is for children and adults and any child under the age of 11 should be accompanied by an adult. Sign up at the library.

Sing a Book My Baby will be held next Monday, February 24 at the Mary Wood Weldon Library at 9:30AM. Reading aloud to your baby is a wonderful shared activity you can continue for years to come. This is for ages 6 to 18 months.

The Teen Book Club will meet at the Mary Wood Weldon Library on Tuesday, February 25 at 6:30PM. The book that will be discussed is Dorothy Must Die by Danielle Paige. Stop by the library and pick up your free copy. The club is for ages 12 and up and new members are welcome. For more information call 651-2824.

The Barren County Republican Women’s Club will meet Thursday, February 27 at 5:30 pm at FAB Studios. Guest Speakers will be US Senate Candidates Wesley Morgan and Dr. Paul John Frangedakis. Men and women welcome! Call 270.590.9656 or email: heleneshom@yahoo.com for more info.

The 2020 District 15 basketball tournament will have a special attraction on Friday, February 28. The Kentucky Historical Society’s History Mobile basketball museum—saluting the first 100 years of high school basketball in Kentucky—will be at the Allen County-Scottsville High School from 4:30 until 6:30 pm on the final night of the tournament. Admission is free.

Ready, Set, Grow University is a 5 week program for children ages 3 and 4 who are not currently enrolled in a preschool program. This program is for a parent and child to come together to experience a program set up like a basic Kindergarten classroom. Registration for Session- One will be held on February 28, Session Two, March 6, Session Three, March 13, Session Four, March 20 and Session Five on March 27. Registration will be held at Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church in the basement from 9 to 10:30AM on these days. For more information call any school resource officer at any of the Barren County Elementary Schools.

The 17th Annual Barren County Extension Homemaker’s Bean Soup Luncheon on Friday March 6 from 10:30 am to 2 pm at the Barren County Extension Office. The price is $6 person which includes Bean Soup, Cornbread, Beverage and Dessert. The Extension Office is located at 1463 West Main Street in Glasgow. For delivery call 651-3818 and must be for 5 or more in one location within the city limits of Glasgow. This is a fundraiser for Ovarian Cancer Research at University of KY.

Edmonton Masonic Lodge will host a 5K Run/Walk for the community on Saturday, March 14. Registration will begin at 7 am, the run at 8 am and walk track will be 1 mile. Entry fee is $25 which includes an event t-shirt. Awards will be given for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in all groups. For more information call 270- 590-8980.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on March 17 at 3:30pm at the school.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky is operating the “Crisis” portion of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The program is operated on a first come first serve basic until Federal funds are exhausted. Applications are taken at your local Community Action Community Service Office in your county.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on April 21 at 3:30pm at the school.

A health fair for kids at the Barren County YMCA will be held on Saturday, April 18 from 11am – 2pm. It will be held immediately after Butterflies for Maddie, and is open to anyone who would like to come. We are having free vision and dental screenings, food vendors, Big Red, BRAWA, inflatables, games, martial arts instructors, and much more.

The Barren River Child Advocacy Center’s “Great Teddy Bear Run of 2020” will be held Saturday, April 25. Bikers have been showing up since 1999 to take a stand against child abuse in our community. The line up for the parade is at Harley Davidson of Bowling Green and the parade will leave at 11:15AM sharp for the 13 mile run. Registration begins at 9AM. There will be music and live entertainment, plus there will be a Harley Davidson Gift Certificates Raffle. Lunch will be provided free for the first 500 to register. For more information go to http://bracad.org or call 270-783-4357.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on May 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

