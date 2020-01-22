0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Wednesday, January 22, 2020

The next meeting of the Courage, Trust & Faith cancer support group will be held at 6:00PM this Thursday at the Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Pastor Kenny Hardin will speak on the theme of “God Will Provide a Way Out.” Courage, Trust & Faith is for all cancer patients and survivors, their caregivers, and family members. Past meetings have addressed the value/role of caregivers, maintaining a positive attitude, and the benefit of getting outside in nature. The church is located on the corner of Cherry and Cumberland Streets in Glasgow.

Please contact Kristi McNeill at 270-428-2239 for more information.

Chair Yoga at the Mary Wood Weldon Library will be this Thursday, January 23 at 12PM. Beska Moore is the instructor. Dress comfortably and bring a friend. Sign up at the library.

A Sebastian’s Spaghetti Supper to benefit BRAWA will be this Thursday, January 23 at FAB Studios from 11AM to 1PM or from 5 to 7PM. The cost is $10 per person which includes spaghetti, salad, drink and dessert. For more information call 651-7297.

The Mary Wood Weldon Library is starting a new teen book club on Tuesday, January 28 at 6:30PM. The first book selection is Sleeping Freshman Never Die by David Lubar. New members are welcome. You must sign up at Circulation Desk or by calling 651-2824. This Club is for 12 and up. Pick up your copy today.

The AM Book Discussion Club at the Mary Wood Weldon Library will meet Thursday, January 30 at 10AM. The book selection is Abigail Adams by Woody Holton. Pick up your copy today.

Ready, Set, Grow University is a 5 week program for children ages 3 and 4 who are not currently enrolled in a preschool program. This program is for a parent and child to come together to experience a program set up like a basic Kindergarten classroom. Registration for Session One will be held on February 28, Session Two, March 6, Session Three, March 13, Session Four, March 20 and Session Five on March 27. Registration will be held at Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church in the basement from 9 to 10:30AM on these days. For more information call any school resource officer at any of the Barren County Elementary Schools.

A preliminary framework will be presented on the Glasgow Strategic Plan in a public meeting to be Tuesday, February 4 at the T J Health Pavilion Community Center beginning at 5:30PM. Input from dozens of residents over the past few months with ideas on ways to improve Glasgow will be discussed.

Glasgow Middle School Site Based Decision Making Council will meet Tuesday, February 4 from 4:15 pm to 5:15 pm.

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting will be held on Monday, February 10 in the high school library at 3:30PM.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center and the Barren County Historical Society will host the Black History Month Program on Saturday, February 15 at 1PM. The title of the program is “The African- American Influence at Mammoth Cave.” Park Ranger Chuck DeCroix will talk about the contributions and accomplishments made by the Bishop, Branford and Garvin Families. The program is free and will last about 45 minutes.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on February 18 at 3:30pm at the school.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky is operating the “Crisis” portion of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The program is operated on a first come first serve basic until Federal funds are exhausted. Applications are taken at your local Community Action Community Service Office in your county.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on March 17 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on April 21 at 3:30pm at the school.

A health fair for kids at the Barren County YMCA will be held on Saturday, April 18 from 11am – 2pm. It will be held immediately after Butterflies for Maddie, and is open to anyone who would like to come. We are having free vision and dental screenings, food vendors, Big Red, BRAWA, inflatables, games, martial arts instructors, and much more.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on May 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

