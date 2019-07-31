0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Today is the last day for the Cudgels, Shillelaghs and Things exhibit of Terry Jackson and Les Bowman at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center. This is located on the second floor of the Cultural Center.

Hangin’With Highland will be held for Highland Elementary Students this Thursday, August 1 from 6:30 to 7:30PM at the Community Center at 56 McGrah Avenue. There will be free books, free games and free food.

If your child will be 3 or 4 years of age on or before this Thursday, August 1, they may qualify for Head Start. Those who wish to apply must provide proof of income, verification of the child’s birth and an up to date immunization certificate. For more information call 651-2419 or feel free to visit the Head Start Center at 899 Shamrock in Glasgow.

Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce will host a free Ice Cream Social this Thursday, August 1 in their office at118 East Public Square from 1-4PM. Come enjoy this fun and informal way to meet and greet. Many varieties of homemade and specialty ice creams available to choose from.

Join us for Meet the Hornets at 7PM this Friday, August 2 at the football field at Edmonton Memorial Park. We will recognize student-athletes from the football team, cheer, and dance, band, cross country, golf, high school volleyball, and middle school girls’ basketball.

Registration for our Parks and Recreation 2019 Summer Swim Lessons is ongoing through this Friday. There are 5 different levels to match all skill sets and two different session times on Monday – Thursday to match your schedule. The cost is $48 per participant and all participants must be 5 years old to register. For further information on any Parks & Recreation programs/events, please call 651-3811 or 651-9012. Office hours are Monday – Friday from 7:30 am – 4:30 pm.

Registration for the Fall Soccer Program is ongoing. The program is offered for girls and boys ages 5 to 12. The league will begin play in early September and run through the end of October. The cost is $45 per child with discounts for multiple children in the same household. For more information call the Glasgow Recreation Department at 651-3811.

Glasgow Bible Church will hold a one day Vacation Bible School this Saturday, August 3 from 2 to 5PM. There will be a Family Cookout with inflatables from 5 to 7PM.

Center United Methodist Church will hold a day camp this Saturday, August 3 from 10:00AM to 2:00PM. There will be Bible lessons, Music, Crafts, Games, Lunch provided. If you have questions or need transportation, contact Bro. Neil Jeffries at 270-834-0244. Come join us for a fun-filled day.

Grider Memorial Baptist Church on Grandview Avenue will have homecoming services this Sunday, August 4. Sunday school begins at 9:45 and church service at 11:00 with a potluck meal to follow.

Free Bethel Baptist Church in Cave City will be having Homecoming Services this Sunday, August 4 at 10AM. They will have revival services Thursday, August 8 through Saturday, August 10 at 6 nightly.

Free Bethel Baptist Church will have revival services on Thursday, August 8, Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10 at 6 nightly. The speaker will be Brother Roger Poynter. The church is located at 10th and Broadway in Cave City.

Friends of Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library, Back-to-School Friends of the Library Book Sale will be Saturday, August 10 from 9AM to 3PM. Most items $.50! CASH ONLY! All proceeds benefit the library. For more information call 270-651-2824 or email the Friends of the Library at friendsMWWM@gmail.com.

Liberty Association of Baptists will offer a Community Health Fair that will offer free health screenings including but not limited to: blood pressure checks, vision screenings, dental checks, diabetes education, and free physicals on Saturday, August 10 from 10AM to 2PM at the Horse Cave Baptist Church. These services are all completely free and everyone is seen on a first come, first served basis, and anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lunch will be provided. For more information, contact the Horse Cave Baptist Church at 270-786-2970.

There will be a Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting on Monday, August 12 in the high school library at 3:30PM.

Glasgow High School Athletics will host Meet the Scotties Fall Sports on Friday, August 16 at Glasgow High School. At 5:00 p.m. in the GHS cafeteria a meal will be served free of charge consisting of hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, a dessert and drink. There will a silent auction with bidding over at 6:00 p.m. Also at 6:00 p.m. members from each Fall Sport team and band members will be introduced.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

The 2019 Smiths Grove Days Festival in downtown Smiths Grove will be held on Saturday, September 28 from 8AM to 5PM. Smiths Grove Days Festival will have vendor booths, arts and crafts, food, live music, antique shops and fun for the family. Vendor applications are available on-line at www.smithsgrove.org or at City Hall located at 146 S. Main Street. For More information contact Nancy Howard or Debbie Joyner 270-563-4014