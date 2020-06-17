0 Shares

Community and Church Events -Wednesday, June 17, 2020

The Metcalfe County Public Library will be taking appointments for limited computer use, copies or fax. If you would like curbside service for any of these services, call the library at 270-432-4981 or email metcalfelibrary@gmail.com for more information and to schedule an appointment.

Metcalfe County Relay for Life will not have a traditional event this year but will being doing something every night from June 22 through June 26 on the courthouse lawn. On Friday night there will be a drive around luminary service on the square and a drive-up survivor ceremony beginning at 7:30PM. Please RSVP by this Friday, June 19 by calling 432-3222. The theme this year is Metcalfe Strong.

Metcalfe Health Care will have a Father’s Day Parade on Sunday, June 21 at 3PM. Honk your horn, beep or wave. Decorate your vehicle or make a sign. Come and show support for your dad or any of the residents but please stay in your vehicle.

The Glasgow City Council will meet in special session Monday, June 22 at 7PM. Any attendees in the crowd are required to wear a mask.

The schedule for Brush Pick up has changed in Cave City. Effective July 1, brush will be picked up the 2nd and 4th Thursday instead of every Thursday.

The June 23 meeting of the Barren County Fiscal Court has been rescheduled to Thursday, June 25 at 9 a.m. The meeting will take place via video. Due to the current public health situation, members of the public will not be allowed to attend. The meeting will be broadcast/shown live/delayed broadcast on the Barren County KY Facebook Page; Glasgow EPB Channel 6; and South Central TV Channel 6.

Metcalfe 4-H Cloverville Floral Hall has been rescheduled for June 28-29. We will take entries by appointment only for 4-H youth. Call the Extension Office, 432-3561from 8am-4pm Monday thru Friday to get your appointment. The judging will be July 1 and pick up on July 2.

The Carol Bailey Memorial Community Medical Care 17th Annual Golf Tournament has been postponed until Wednesday, July 22 beginning at 8:30AM at the Fox Hollow Golf Club. Entries fee is $50 per person which includes green fees, cart fees and lunch. This is the main fundraiser for Community Medical Care. Field is limited to 96 golfers and entries must be in by noon Thursday, July 16. For more information call Jannell Pedigo at 629-1004 or Matt Shipley at 678-7277.

The 28th Annual Glasgow/ Barren County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament will now be held on Friday, September 1 at Barren River State Park. You must register by August 28. For more information call the Chamber at 651-3161 or Ernie at 579-1724.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program has been extended through June 30 due to the Covid- 19 crisis. Applicants are required to supply a social security card or a residence green card, proof of all household members’ income, most recent heating bill or a statement from landlord if included in rent and the account number and name on the account of the main heating source. Benefits are paid directly to the primary fuel vendor. For more information call 651-8171.

T.J. Regional Health has implemented a local hotline staffed by registered nurses to help answer questions and respond to concerns related to COVID-19. If you are experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness, please call before seeking treatment. The hotline number is 270-651-4400, and it is open Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. and on Saturday – Sunday from 8 a.m. until 6 pm.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules will allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

