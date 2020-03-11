0 Shares

Community and Church Events- Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Coloring isn’t just for kids anymore. It can reduce anxiety and create focus. The Mary Wood Weldon Library will provide coloring pages, supplies and refreshments. This event will be held this Thursday, March 12 at 10AM.

Chair Yoga will be held at Noon this Thursday, March 12 at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. Beshka Moore is the instructor. Sign up at the library.

Do you need more information about the internet? There will be Computer Class this Friday at 10AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Library where you will learn the basic internet terminology and how to navigate a browser and much more. Sign up at the library.

Ready, Set, Grow University is a 5 week program for children ages 3 and 4 who are not currently enrolled in a preschool program. This program is for a parent and child to come together to experience a program set up like a basic Kindergarten classroom. Registration for Session Three is this Friday, March 13, Session Four, March 20 and Session Five on March 27. Registration will be held at Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church in the basement from 9 to 10:30AM on these days. For more information call any school resource officer at any of the Barren County Elementary Schools.

Edmonton Masonic Lodge will host a 5K Run/Walk for the community this Saturday, March 14. Registration will begin at 7 am, the run at 8 am and walk track will be 1 mile. Entry fee is $25 which includes an event t-shirt. Awards will be given for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in all groups. For more information call 270- 590-8980.

Hopewell Baptist Church will be celebrating Pastor Emmanuel Reid’s 8th year anniversary this Sunday March 15 at 11am. The speaker will be Dr. Michael Rice, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Glasgow. Lunch will be served at 1:30pm. Afternoon service will begin at 2:30pm Dr. Alford Reid of Earlington will be guest speaker. Everyone is invited to worship with us.

The Joymakers will be singing at Center United Methodist Church this Sunday, March 15 at 11:00. A fellowship meal will follow the service. All are welcome. Bro. Neil Jeffries invites everyone to attend.

Southern Barren Family Resource Center will have their Advisory Council Meeting on Monday, March 16 at 3:15 pm. The meeting will be located at Austin Tracy Elementary School and is open to the public. We would love any and everyone to attend.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, March 17 at 3:30pm at the school.

East Main United Methodist Church will have a time of spiritual refreshing and renewal service March 18 through March 22 beginning at 6:30Pm. The Revivalist is Ric Wright and the Worship Leader if Mark Barrow. The church is located at 719 East Main and for more information call 590- 1863.

Chair Yoga will be held at Noon on Thursday, March 19 at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. Beshka Moore is the instructor. Sign up at the library.

Learn basic to intermediate American Sign Language at the Mary Wood Weldon Library on Saturday, March 21 at 9:30AM. The instructor is Logan Brooks. Sign up at the library.

Metcalfe County Relay for Life 4th Annual Lucky Quartet Auction will be Saturday, March 21 at the Old High School Gym beginning at 6PM. When you arrive you’ll pay for a numbered auction paddle, which you will use to bid on the items and services that are being auctioned. For more information on how the auction will work contact Martha at 646-6521 or Amanda at 576-8230. Concession will be available.

A beginner’s sewing class will be held at the Mary Wood Weldon Library on Monday, March 23 at 4Pm. Sign up at the Circulation Desk. For ages 10 and up.

Glasgow City Clean Up Week will be held from March 23 through March 27. Extra trash will be picked up on the same day as your regular garbage day pickup. Items must be curb side by 7AM. Do not place under trees, light poles, trailer or next to mailbox. Small items must be bagged or boxes. Appliances, types of liquid, pesticides, auto batteries and parts, asbestos, tires and construction materials will not be accepted. For information on tire and oil disposal contact Glasgow Tire and Auto, Wal- Mart Automotive Center or Tractor Supply Company.

Barren County Clean up Week will begin on Monday, March 23 and end on Friday, March 27. County trucks, dumpsters and employees will be at the designated drop off locations from 7:30AM to 4PM. Monday’s location will be on Mill Street in Hiseville; Tuesday, Bells Tavern in Park City; Wednesday, Cave City Fire Department; Thursday, Austin Tracy and Haywood Fire Departments and Friday, Temple Hill Fairgrounds and South Barren Fire Department on Steam Mill Road.

Learn to paint while having fun with friend at the Easter Paint Party on Thursday, April 2 at the Mary Wood Weldon Library at 10AM or Tuesday, April 7. The instruction will be Sharon DeGiovanni and the cost is $5, cash only. Sign up at the library by March 26.

Chair Yoga will be held at Noon on Thursday, March 26 at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. Beshka Moore is the instructor. Dress comfortably and bring a friend. Sign up at the library.

South Barren Volunteer Fire Department will hold their Annual Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, March 28 from 6 to 10AM. All you can eat pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy for $5 for six and older and children under six eat free. All proceeds benefit the Fire Department. This is a free service. For more information call 651-3338.

The Barren River Animal Welfare Association will sponsor “Pictures with the Easter Bunny” on Sunday, March 29 from 2 to 4Pm. The event will be held at 175 Trojan Trail and the cost is $8 per pet. There will be a raffle basket, prize eggs and cookies and punch. Pictures may be picked up after April 3.

The Red Fiddlers will perform a concert at the Mary Wood Weldon Library on Tuesday, March 31 at 6PM. Their music includes Celtic, Bluegrass, Western Swing, and Blues.

Learn about some of the best apps for enhancing your life and having fun with your tablet at the Mary Wood Weldon Library on Friday, April 3 at 10AM. You must bring your own device and understand how to download apps. Sign up at the library.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky is operating the “Crisis” portion of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The program is operated on a first come first serve basic until Federal funds are exhausted. Applications are taken at your local Community Action Community Service Office in your county.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on April 21 at 3:30pm at the school.

A health fair for kids at the Barren County YMCA will be held on Saturday, April 18 from 11am – 2pm. It will be held immediately after Butterflies for Maddie, and is open to anyone who would like to come. We are having free vision and dental screenings, food vendors, Big Red, BRAWA, inflatables, games, martial arts instructors, and much more.

The Barren River Child Advocacy Center’s “Great Teddy Bear Run of 2020” will be held Saturday, April 25. Bikers have been showing up since 1999 to take a stand against child abuse in our community. The line up for the parade is at Harley Davidson of Bowling Green and the parade will leave at 11:15AM sharp for the 13 mile run. Registration begins at 9AM. There will be music and live entertainment, plus there will be a Harley Davidson Gift Certificates Raffle. Lunch will be provided free for the first 500 to register. For more information go to http://bracad.org or call 270-783-4357.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on May 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

