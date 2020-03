0 Shares

Community and Church Events -Wednesday, March 25, 2020

There will be a blood drive today from 1PM to 6PM in the community center of the T.J. Health Pavilion. Because the need for blood never stops, T.J. Regional Health will host multiple blood drives over the next few weeks at the T.J. Health Pavilion Community Center. Temperatures of staff and donors will be checked before entering to make sure they are healthy, hand sanitizer will be provided before and throughout the donation process. Beds will be spaced and disinfecting of surfaces and equipments has been enhanced. Please consider donating blood during this time, and encourage others to give as well. For an appointment please visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Grider Memorial Baptist Church on Grandview Avenue will cancel all services until further notice due to COVID-19 precautions.

T.J. Regional Health has implemented a local hotline staffed by registered nurses to help answer questions and respond to concerns related to COVID-19. If you are experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness, please call before seeking treatment. The hotline number is 270-651-4400, and it is open Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. and on Saturday – Sunday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Glasgow City Parks are closed with the exception of Beaver Trail Park Walking Trail. The public is asked to refrain from using the Playground area in the Park and just take advantage of the Walking Trail/Parking Lot and green spaces in the park. We will continue to monitor and observe what’s taking place in our community and the guidelines that continue to come down from the Federal and State government.

Mt Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church will not hold services in person on Sundays to adhere to CDC guidelines. Please check our webpage and Facebook page for our recorded message from our pastor, Bro. Cody Mutter. The website is www.mtpisgahbaptistchurch-glasgowky.com.

Barren County Historical Society will not have a meeting or program due to the concern over the over the Covid-19 virus. We will evaluate again the first of April and will announce our decision.

Commercial recycling in the city of Glasgow will not be collected until further notice. For more information call 678-4302.

The Glasgow High School SBDM Council will hold a Special Called Meeting this Thursday, March 26 at 3:30 p.m. in the office of Glasgow High School. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct regular business items and discussions of the council.

Siloam Baptist Church will cancel services until April 1 due to COVID-19 precautions. Live services will be aired on Facebook and the church website on Sunday morning, Sunday evening and Wednesday evening. Our website address is siloambaptistglasgow.com.

Glasgow City Clean Up Week will continue through this Friday. Extra trash will be picked up on the same day as your regular garbage day pickup. Items must be curb side by 7AM. Do not place under trees, light poles, trailer or next to mailbox. Small items must be bagged or boxes. Appliances, types of liquid, pesticides, auto batteries and parts, asbestos, tires and construction materials will not be accepted. For information on tire and oil disposal contact Glasgow Tire and Auto, Wal- Mart Automotive Center or Tractor Supply Company.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center has began a Capital Campaign with a goal to raise $50,000 to complete construction on the third floor, rework a section in the Military area to better display more military artifacts and update antiquated computer technology. You may donate in person at the Cultural Center; you may a donation by mailing your donation to PO Box 1714, Glasgow, KY 42142-1714, go to Cultural Center website and donate via Pay Pal or you may purchase a memorial brick for $100 and it will be engraved in memory of or in honor of a loved one and will be place in the entrance way at the museum. Any amount donated is appreciated. No donation is too small.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky is operating the “Crisis” portion of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The program is operated on a first come first serve basic until Federal funds are exhausted. Applications are taken at your local Community Action Community Service Office in your county.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on April 21 at 3:30pm at the school.

The Barren River Child Advocacy Center’s “Great Teddy Bear Run of 2020” will be held Saturday, April 25. Bikers have been showing up since 1999 to take a stand against child abuse in our community. The line up for the parade is at Harley Davidson of Bowling Green and the parade will leave at 11:15AM sharp for the 13 mile run. Registration begins at 9AM. There will be music and live entertainment, plus there will be a Harley Davidson Gift Certificates Raffle. Lunch will be provided free for the first 500 to register. For more information go to http://bracad.org or call 270-783-4357.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on May 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

Related