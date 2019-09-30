Community listening session kicks off tonight

3 Shares

The first community listening and design session kicks off this evening at the TJ Pavilion Community Center. The session is a part of a three day event. Two other sessions will be held Tuesday and Thursday evening.

The sessions are being held on part of the Glasgow City Council Strategic Planning Committee. Chair Terry Bunnell tells WCLU News these sessions are meant to be constructive, and not “gripe sessions.”

Representatives from the Kentucky League of Cities will be at the meetings to assist ideas and conversation. The ultimate product will be a strategic plan. The Glasgow City Council has hired KLC to draft and form a plan upon the final meeting Thursday. The final plan will be presented to the Glasgow City Council once completed in approximately three to six months.

Tonight’s event begins at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

The other sessions will begin at 6 p.m. as well. Tuesday’s event will be at Lera B. Mitchell Clubhouse on South Green Street in Glasgow. Thursday’s event will be at the Glasgow-Barren County Boys and Girls Club on Cheatham Way.

