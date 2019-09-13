Community reflects on Sept. 11, 2001

2 Shares

Barista Rene Horton pauses to remember the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. While the event happened nearly two decades ago Horton keeps a piece of her memory in that day.

Nearly two decades after the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil, a complete generation has evolved that has no recollection of that day. For the ones that do remember, a part of that day still exists in them.

Sept. 11, 2001 was a day like any other day.

A 19-year-old college student, Kelly Underwood, was preparing to go to English class in her dorm at Western Kentucky University.

Underwood says she was listening to a radio feed when the announcer detailed the first attack in New York City.

“You know, my first thought was: who would run their plane into a building, you know,” Underwood says. “And then the second plane hit, and the gravity of the situation became more real, but I still didn’t really understand as a 19-year-old really what the severity was. I went on to class and there was like nobody there – literally. Nobody was on campus at all.”

One hundred miles to the north, Renee Horton was working at a cement company in Louisville, Kentucky when the scenes of a smoky New York City skyline filled cable television. A young mother at the time, Horton says all she remembers is feeling a sense of urgency to get to her daughter.

“I just remember telling her, ‘come and sit with me,’” Horton says. “Her sitting in my lap and literal just watching the news and rocking her. She was the only thing that mattered at that moment. I was just like ‘I just want to get to my baby, and I want to get her home.’ Just worrying about her, that was the thing. As far as looking at the future, not so much mine, but worrying about what does this mean for her future?”

At that point in time Underwood and Horton say they knew something wasn’t right, but they couldn’t picture the billowing smoke from the horrific scenes on television to be a deliberate attack.

Those same thoughts were running through Bryan Marr’s mind as he had just finished a shift at the Glasgow Fire Department. Marr says he went home with intentions of watching ABC’s Good Morning America. While the programming was on the air, the pictures weren’t Charlie Goodman and Diane Sawyer.

“I believe at that specific time the first tower had been hit,” Marr says. “They had a long-range camera shot of it, and actually physically watched as the second airplane hit the tower.”

Millions of Americans were watching those images. In fact, Marr’s comrade Dereck Rogers was on duty at the Glasgow Fire Department. He says he was doing his daily physical training at the YMCA when he saw an airplane crash into the World Trade Center.

Brian Shirley had also finished his shift at the fire department and was due at meeting with another fire department. When he walked into the building, Shirley says the descriptions Horton, Underwood, Marr and Rogers described were displayed on the television.

“We sat and watched it on TV,” Shirley says. “Then it was just numbness, I guess you’d say, that it could happen to something that was supposedly built to withstand that.”

It’s been nearly two decades since, what has been known as “9/11,” happened.

In that time the reality has went from a memory to a textbook. An entire generation has developed across the United States that has no perception of the attack other than what they’ve seen in books, in videos and heard from those who were there.

Hannah Doyle is a junior at Barren County High School. She was born Dec. 3, 2002 – over a year after the attacks.

Doyle says she has always known what Sept. 11 means for the United States, but she says she could never picture it like her parents or even her older brother.

“My parents always talk about that day and how it’s changed them,” Doyle says. “It was my brother’s birthday and they always talk about how that was there. My grandfather was talking about how he was scared that would be the last time he saw – what if that was me? And, the last time they’d see me.”

In comparison, Barren County High School senior Gabe Glass says he can’t remember the attacks because he was only three months old.

Glass and Doyle agree the event serves as a lesson to people like them who have only known 9/11 like many know the Civil War or Pearl Harbor – it’s simply something in the past that impacts us all some way.

For Horton and Underwood, the sheer thought of the day still brings chills to their bodies.

“They got up. They got dressed and went to their office to make a living,” Horton says. “They never came home.”

Marr, Shirley and Rogers say while the attacks have changed fire fighting specifications, it’s the views of brotherhood that has most impacted them the last 18 years.

“I mean the pictures of the firefighters walking up the stairs when everyone else was walking down – I didn’t know a single one of them. I had never been to New York City in my life, but I, myself, got an intense sense of pride that that was a brother firefighter doing that. I know for a fact that had I been in that city at that exact moment, I would have been right there doing the same, have the same expectations and the training and the same thoughts.

“It’s just not a brotherhood in your department,” Rogers says. “It’s a brotherhood as the service as a whole. It’s just like a family. We didn’t know those firefighters but yet you still have that feeling of loss because they are a part of your family.”

“It’s just family you’ve never met,” Shirley says.

Doyle and Glass continue to be reminded with lessons and recounts, but the attacks aren’t the same for the students. While Sept. 11, 2001 shocked an entire nation, the headlines and pictures of horror have filled Doyle’s and Glass’ lives. While they’ve not treated the attacks as commonplace, the students say it’s been hard to focus only on 9/11 when the reality of that day has existed so many times for them.

“I think our day in age it seems more normal, as in when 9/11 happened, it was the very first,” Doyle says. “Now you see churches, masses being blown up. We see schools, people just going in. So it’s just like it’s another thing that happened. It’s not like I’m saying ‘it’s not bad.’ It’s obviously bad, but it’s just more of a reoccurring action that’s happening in our day in time.”

“For us, it is a lot more normal because we’ve always grown up with that,” Glass says. “I can definitely understand that for the older generations it’s definitely a lot more alarming to them in a sense. Nonetheless, it’s still scary in our position.”

For many, the days after Sept. 11, 2001 were filled with both positive and negative patriotism. But, one thing is clear across each of these lives: 9/11 will always be a reminder to hug a loved one a little tighter because the time spent with them could turn into a memory.