Community Relief Fund receives COVID-19 grant funding from United Way of SoKy

GLASGOW, Ky. – United Way of Southern Kentucky announced several counties in the area have received grants amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Barren County is one of them.

The grants are a part of several rounds of grants, according to a United Way press release. In the first round, $40,000 was allocated to 15 agencies in six counties to support food insecurity needs and rent and utility assistance.

Another $26,000 is dedicated to supporting food banks and other vital food resources through providing financial resources to help prevent hunger and lack of nutrition services, the news release said.

God’s Storehouse Food Pantry in Allen County received $1,500; the Communtiy Relief Fund in Barren County received $2,500; Morgantown Mission in Butler County received $1,500; the Edmonson County Senior Food Pantry and St. John’s Food Pantry each received $1,000; and the Good Samaritan in Logan County received $2,500.

Several entities in Warren County received grant monies, too. Bowling Green Independent Schools received $1,500; Faith United Methodist Church Food Pantry received $500; Greenwood Park Church of Christ Food Pantry received $500; Meadowland Baptist Church Food Pantry received $500; Megan’s Mobile Grocery received $2,500; the Salvation Army of Bowling Green received $5,500; and Warren County Public Schools received $5,000.

Also in the first round of grants, $14,000 was designated to programs that provide rent and utility assistance.

The Community Relief Fund in Barren County received $2,500; Morgantown Mission in Butler County received $1,500; Good Samaritan in Logan County received $2,500; and several entities in Warren County also received grant money. Those include HOTEL INC., the Salvation Army of Bowling Green and the Warren County Welfare Center.

Each Warren County entity also received $2,500.

All funding disbursements were based on 2-1-1 call data and ongoing contact with leading agencies in the BRADD area.

The COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund was established by United Way of Southern Kentucky in late March. The fund serves to aid those affected by COVID-19 throughout United Way’s 10-county area.

To make a donation to the COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund, visit www.liveunitedtoday.com.

