Community voices concerns, desires at first ‘listening and design’ sessions

A group of citizens stand over a map of Glasgow while discussing areas that need improvement or additions. From left: Ernie Myers, Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce president; Wendell Honeycutt, Glasgow Strategic Planning Committee member and Glasgow City Councilman; Sheri Eubank, Glasgow Strategic Planning Committee member and Glasgow City Councilman. Brennan Crain/WCLU News.

If you feel your voice hasn’t been heard, now is the time to make it known.

The Glasgow City Council’s Strategic Planning Committee is hosting meetings this week to hear from citizens. The meetings give people an opportunity to discuss components of Glasgow and how they think things can be improved.

The first meeting was held Monday evening at the TJ Samson Community Center. Around 40 people gathered to talk about ideas they have for the community.

Kentucky League of Cities Director of Community Development Services Tad Long summarized the goal of the meetings as creating “a roadmap to the future.”

Citizens were grouped and worked together to answer four primary questions. Those questions centered around strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

The most popular idea? Housing.

Several made comments about the city’s lack of housing for low income families. Next in line was good paying jobs that kept people in the community.

Others made note of people’s fear “to dream big.” While these were some of the more negative outlooks on the community, several people listed strengths like favorable schools, access to regional cities like Nashville and Lexington, and dedication of people in the community.

Although she lives in Temple Hill, citizen Debra Simmons says she was able to look for answers to her questions. Simmons says while the session went well, the ideas will never be reality unless a lot are on board throughout Glasgow and Barren County.

Simmons is a widow and says she often needs help with household responsibilities she never learned. These types of ideas were discusses, too. From infrastructure to community needs, the sessions are meant to hear from citizens.

As for what the leadership saw, Councilmember Marna Kirkpatrick says she saw constructive thoughts.

Long continues to stress the importance of attendance at these meetings, especially if citizens want to be heard. But, it’s not just showing up. Long says citizens need to have a mindset to make the things they talk about happen.

Two additional sessions will occur this week. Tuesday’s session will be held at Lera B. Mitchell Clubhouse and Thursday’s session is at the Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow and Barren County. Long encourages anyone in the community to come.

