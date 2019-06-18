WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

Company plans to create up to 850 jobs in Jeffersonville

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana officials say health care solutions provider PharmaCord will build an operations and call center in southern Indiana, creating up to 850 new jobs by the end of 2023.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says the Louisville, Kentucky-based company will invest more than $52 million to launch its Indiana operations at the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville.

The IEDC says PharmaCord, which currently has about 150 employees serving pharmaceutical companies, plans to begin hiring immediately for customer service representatives, benefit specialists, case managers and specialty nurses.

Pending approval from its board of directors, the IEDC will offer PharmaCord up to $9 million in conditional tax credits based on the company’s planned job creation and capital investment. It says the River Ridge Development Authority will consider other incentives.

 

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting. Please do not request the same person two years in a row.
  • We will draw a name on Friday to see who wins the Little Taste of Texas Dinner. If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.