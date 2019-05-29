WCLU

Congressional staff members visiting Fort Knox

FORT KNOX, Ky. (AP) — Congressional staff members for lawmakers from across the country are touring the Fort Knox Army post in Kentucky this week.

Fort Knox officials say the visits are meant to give the staff members a better understanding of Army and Fort Knox missions and priorities. Officials say the congressional aides will receive tours and briefings through Friday.

Visitors also will get a look at the U.S. Army Recruiting Command and U.S. Army Human Resources Command while visiting Fort Knox.

The congressional staff members also will participate in training activities that will include the Army Combat Fitness Test. They’ll also navigate the Field Leader Reaction Course — a team-building exercise requiring participants to work together to wind their way past obstacles.

